ITTN Ireland – a ‘News’ Look at the Island of Ireland

Have you checked out our ITTN Ireland site? We are busy building a platform that hosts news about the whole of Ireland – north and south. On one site for both the trade and consumer you can read stories about the best beaches to visit this summer; check out what hotels have planned for Irish guests; find out what towns and cities have in store for staycationers; and catch up on industry news across the whole island.

It’s a one-stop destination for all Ireland-related travel news.

Tomorrow we will be updating news on our platforms from the Hospitality and Tourism Expo entitled ‘Reset and Recover’ – with the opening address by Mark McGowen, President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, and An Taoiseach Micheal Martin. It’ll make for an interesting listen.

Make sure to sign up to our new newsletter here (www.ittnireland.ie) which is launching the first week in May!

Sharon Jordan, Managing Director and Owner Irish Travel Trade Network, has worked in the Irish Travel Industry for over two decades, having worked for many different Irish and Global Organisations. Sharon has accumulated experience in a wide variety of disciplines before her latest venture in the acquisition of The Irish Travel Trade Network and Business Traveller Ireland in 2020.

