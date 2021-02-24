News

ittn Launches ittn Ireland

The Irish Travel Trade Network is delighted to launch ittn Ireland, a new platform in the ittn family that will focus exclusively on the Irish inbound and domestic market, south and north.

ITTN Ireland will be a key part of the Irish Travel Trade Network, which is made up of ittn.ie, thetraveldirectory.ie and the Irish travel industry’s annual Oscars, the ITTN Gala Awards Dinner.

Fionn Davenport, Editor ittn

Sharon Jordan, Managing Director ittn

Speaking after yesterday’s launch, ittn managing director Sharon Jordan said, “As the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on both the inbound and outbound travel industry, we felt it was important to have two distinct platforms on which to report the stories that are most relevant to both sectors. ITTN will continue to provide breaking news for the outbound industry while ittn Ireland will focus exclusively on Irish domestic stories, giving a neutral voice to the inbound market here.”

‘All forms of news will be welcomed and we look forward to ensuring that all points of interest taking place in Ireland are reported on within domestic market and across the globe’. – Sharon Jordan

ittn editor Fionn Davenport added, “This is obviously a vital and challenging moment for everyone who works in tourism in Ireland, and we want to make sure that the spotlight shines as brightly as possible on the whole of the domestic tourism industry.”

“I’ve been writing about Ireland for nearly 30 years and will continue to do so, but I’m most excited about bringing in different writers and contributors who will share their experiences and wonderful insights into this incredible country of ours.”

ittn Ireland is now live and you can also follow the stories on the designated social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

If you have a story or industry news about the island of Ireland, send it to Fionn at fionn@ittn.ie or to Sharon at sharon@ittn.ie.

 

 

 

 

 

