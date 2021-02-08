ITTN Launches Supplier of the Week

Starting this week we are going to promote a supplier that services the Irish Market as part of our supplier of the week series. For our first week we are starting with … Intrepid Travel – they’ve some amazing things happening at the moment and we are thrilled to share them with you!
Intrepid Travel, the world’s leading provider of sustainable, experience-rich, small group tours. They’ve been part of the industry since 1989 and that’s why 100,000 passengers trust us with their holidays each year. Offering more than 800 itineraries in over 120 countries and across all seven continents; they also have a broad range of trip themes to suit various interests as well as three distinct travel styles catering to all ages, tastes and budgets.
Customers love exploring with them because they provide real life experiences, perfectly balanced itineraries, knowledgeable local leaders and small group sizes (10 people on average).
Intrepid has recently introduced a new Flexible Booking policy offering agents and customers more flexibility and peace of mind when booking their next Intrepid trip…
Flexible Payments – Tour balances are now due 21 days prior to departure to allow more flexibility and peace of mind.
Flexible Deposits – If your customer cancels up to 21 days before departure, we will hold their deposit as a lifetime credit which can be used on any trip in the future.
No Change Fee’s – let us know about your customers change in plans 21 days before their departure and there will be no fees to change their trip
Safe Travels – Your customers can travel safe in the knowledge that their health & safety remains our top priority. Intrepid have received the World Travel & Tourism Councils Safe Travels Stamp.
If you would like to learn more about who Intrepid are and the positive changes Intrepid have made during the pandemic, you can watch back their ‘What’s New With Intrepid’ webinar (skip to 11 minutes). Please also make sure you join Intrepid Loves Agents
to stay up to date with their latest campaigns, daily offers to promote on your own social media pages and lots of other fun content!
Contact Carrie:
Carrie Day
carrie.day@intrepidtravel.com
083 064 9722
