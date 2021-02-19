News

ITTN Loves Photographer of the Year Entries

ITTN Loves Photographer of the Year Entries

Valentine’s Day may have passed, but ITTN is loving all of the entries for the Photographer of the Year 2021, sponsored by Emirates. So keep sending them in – this month’s theme is L.O.V.E….of anyone or anything. Monthly winners win a limited edition ITTN mug, and will be in the draw to win two flights anywhere on the Emirates network!

The winners will be decided upon by the EXPERT panel of judges: Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates; Fiona Dobbyn, General Manager, Classic Resorts; Fionn Davenport (Editor, ITTN) and Sharon Jordan, Managing Director, ITTN). The monthly winners will be invited to join the judges at a lunch in July where the overall winner will be announced.

HOW TO ENTER

It’s really simple to enter. Just send your pictures (no more than 2) each month to sharon@ittn.ie You can enter each month if you wish (must be different pictures, so your odds of winning is even higher!) Travel agents in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland can enter. It’s important that you own the picture, and when sending it to us just tell us your full name, agency name and don’t forget to give your photo a caption!

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Intrepid Travel Launches Agent Competition Ahead of International Women’s Day

Fionn DavenportFebruary 19, 2021
Read More

Malta Tourism Authority Appoints Peter Green as Trade Trainer

Fionn DavenportFebruary 19, 2021
Read More

Dublin Airport Passenger Numbers Down 78% In 2020 Due To COVID-19

Fionn DavenportFebruary 19, 2021
Read More

British Airways Launches New Fare Brands

Fionn DavenportFebruary 19, 2021
Read More

Northern Irish Travel Agents and Tour Operators Urge Stormont to Deliver Tailored Financial Support

Fionn DavenportFebruary 19, 2021
Read More

ECTAA Calls For Speedier Revision of Special VAT Rules for Travel Agents

Fionn DavenportFebruary 19, 2021
Read More

Aer Lingus In Talks for Further Financial Support

Fionn DavenportFebruary 19, 2021
Read More

DAA Seeks Contractors for €50m Dublin Airport Expansion

Fionn DavenportFebruary 19, 2021
Read More

New Look for Hilton London Heathrow Airport

Michael FloodFebruary 19, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn