ITTN Loves Photographer of the Year Entries

Valentine’s Day may have passed, but ITTN is loving all of the entries for the Photographer of the Year 2021, sponsored by Emirates. So keep sending them in – this month’s theme is L.O.V.E….of anyone or anything. Monthly winners win a limited edition ITTN mug, and will be in the draw to win two flights anywhere on the Emirates network!

The winners will be decided upon by the EXPERT panel of judges: Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates; Fiona Dobbyn, General Manager, Classic Resorts; Fionn Davenport (Editor, ITTN) and Sharon Jordan, Managing Director, ITTN). The monthly winners will be invited to join the judges at a lunch in July where the overall winner will be announced.

HOW TO ENTER

It’s really simple to enter. Just send your pictures (no more than 2) each month to sharon@ittn.ie You can enter each month if you wish (must be different pictures, so your odds of winning is even higher!) Travel agents in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland can enter. It’s important that you own the picture, and when sending it to us just tell us your full name, agency name and don’t forget to give your photo a caption!