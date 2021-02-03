News

ITTN Loves Travel Agents

The search is well and truly on for our second winner of the ITTN Photographer of the Year, Sponsored by Emirates  – and the theme for February is of course LOVE.  Love of a child, a pet, a parent, a grandparent, a partner, your friends, a destination, a location…whatever makes your heart skip a beat. So, get snapping and get sending those pictures in to sharon@ittn.ie

The monthly winner will win a limited edition Irish Travel Trade Mug and €100 cash, plus an invite to join us at a lunch in July where we will announce the overall winner of the competition who will win 2 tickets on the Emirates Network. 

Have a look here at this month’s entries so far!

