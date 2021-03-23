ITTN Photographer of the Year 2021: Send in Your Entries & You Could Win Emirates Flights

There’s still a week left to get your March entries in for the ITTN Photographer of the Year 2021, sponsored by Emirates. This month we’ve been celebrating women, so to be in with a chance of winning the top prize of two free flights ANYWHERE on the Emirates network , all you have to do is send in a photo that features females!

This month’s winner will go into the draw for the flights, while the runner-up will win one of ITTN’s limited edition travel mugs – a much sought-after office accessory (pictured is Atlantic Travel’s Emma McHugh with hers!)

HOW TO ENTER

It’s really simple to enter. Just send your pictures (no more than 2) each month to sharon@ittn.ie. You can enter each month if you wish (must be different pictures, so your odds of winning is even higher!) Travel agents in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland can enter. It’s important that you own the picture, and when sending it to us just tell us your full name, agency name and don’t forget to give your photo a caption!

The winners will be decided upon by the EXPERT panel of judges: Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates; Fiona Dobbyn, General Manager, Classic Resorts; Fionn Davenport (Editor, ITTN) and Sharon Jordan (Managing Director, ITTN). The monthly winners will be invited to join the judges at a lunch in July where the overall winner will be announced.

(Main pic: Jill Wellington)