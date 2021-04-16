News

ITTN Photographer of the Year 2021 – Send in Your Photos!

ITTN Photographer of the Year 2021, sponsored by Emirates, celebrates pets throughout April.

Send in your favourite picture of your beloved pet – or pets – and the winning entry will be in the draw to win two flights anywhere on the Emirates network while the runner-up will be sent on of ITTN’s limited edition travel mugs – a much sought-after office accessory!

The main photograph? Well, that’s Luna, a black labrador who came into my life just last week and has completely taken over. Here, she’s sitting quietly in the garden after a solid 15 minutes going through the laundry basket.

I’m officially a puppy bore, and I couldn’t be happier – even though I’m fighting a losing battle in my effort to puppy-proof the house and those sharp little teeth have let themselves be felt pretty much everywhere, including my hands, ankles, feet, arms and neck!

HOW TO ENTER

It’s really simple to enter. Just send your pictures (no more than 2) each month to sharon@ittn.ie. You can enter each month if you wish (must be different pictures, so your odds of winning is even higher!) Travel agents in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland can enter. It’s important that you own the picture, and when sending it to us just tell us your full name, agency name and don’t forget to give your photo a caption!

The winners will be decided upon by the EXPERT panel of judges: Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates; Fiona Dobbyn, General Manager, Classic Resorts; Fionn Davenport (Editor, ITTN) and Sharon Jordan (Managing Director, ITTN). The monthly winners will be invited to join the judges at a lunch in July where the overall winner will be announced.

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

