ITTN Photographer of the Year 2021, Sponsored by Emirates: In the Winners’ Circle…

February’s theme in the ITTN Photographer of the Year, sponsored by Emirates, was L.O.V.E. – but not just romantic love. Any kind of love. And the entries reflected that – we love ALOT. Not too much, or even unwisely, but we know how to express our love through photography.

Picking this month’s winners was a tough call – but after much debate the judges finally came to a decision.

The runner-up for February is Alan Lynch (Travelescapes.ie) for ‘Loughy in Love,’ his photograph of heart-shaped Lough Ouler  in County Wicklow. Congratulations – you win a brand new, limited edition ITTN reusable cup, which will be sent out to you ASAP.

Loughy in Love, Alan Lynch

But joining last month’s winner Jeanette Coughlan (Travel Counsellors) in the winner’s circle is Ian Manto (Harvey Travel) for his picture of Oscar the terrier polishing off his 99. Is there a greater love than the one a dog has for his owner’s ice cream?

Congratulations! Not only have you won one of our special edition reusable ITTN cups, but you’ve also pocketed a cool €100 and are in the final to win TWO flights anywhere on the Emirates network before 31st December 2022. And that final will be held at a lunch in July which you will be invited to attend.

A big thank you to those who entered and remember, if you didn’t win this month you can enter again next month…and the months after that. And to those who didn’t enter – what are you waiting for? There’s some great prizes on the line!

Marching On…

The competition starts all over again today, and the theme for March is…International Women’s Day – so what we’re looking for is a pic of that woman – or women – in your life that inspire you. It can be anyone – a friend, a family member, a work mate…anyone at all.

Themes for the following months are:

April – It’s Easter!  This month isn’t all about bunnies – send us in pictures of your Pets!

May – It’s summer! Let’s celebrate Sunshine

June – Kids – It’s the start of school holidays – Kids & working from home

July – It’s Time to Celebrate the Winners (date and location to be announced at the end of the month).

So, get snapping if you want to be in with a chance to win flights for two anywhere on the Emirates network (and a mug. Don’t forget the travel mug). Send your entries to Sharon@ITTN.ie.

