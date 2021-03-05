ITTN Photographer of the Year 2021: We Want Your Photos!

ITTN Photographer of the Year 2021, sponsored by Emirates, rolls on into March – and we want your photos!

March 8 is International Women’s Day, and with so many events taking place this month spotlighting the accomplishments of 50 per cent of the world’s population – and a majority of those working in the travel industry – we decided to make the theme of March’s photo competition…all about women.

So what we’re looking for is a pic of that woman – or women – in your life that inspire you. It can be anyone – a friend, a family member, a work mate…anyone at all.

Remember that the winning entry will be in the draw to win two flights anywhere on the Emirates network while the runner-up will be sent on of ITTN’s limited edition travel mugs – a much sought-after office accessory!

HOW TO ENTER

It’s really simple to enter. Just send your pictures (no more than 2) each month to sharon@ittn.ie. You can enter each month if you wish (must be different pictures, so your odds of winning is even higher!) Travel agents in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland can enter. It’s important that you own the picture, and when sending it to us just tell us your full name, agency name and don’t forget to give your photo a caption!

The winners will be decided upon by the EXPERT panel of judges: Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates; Fiona Dobbyn, General Manager, Classic Resorts; Fionn Davenport (Editor, ITTN) and Sharon Jordan (Managing Director, ITTN). The monthly winners will be invited to join the judges at a lunch in July where the overall winner will be announced.

(Image credit: Lindsay Lamont, Unsplash)