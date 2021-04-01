ITTN Photographer the Year 2021 – March Winners

March’s theme in the ITTN Photographer of the Year, sponsored by Emirates, was Women – and we asked for your favourite pictures of the women in your life.

Hard to pick a winner, but pick one we had to: the runner-up for March is…

Fátima Rivas (Travel Department) for ‘Not Just My Sister:’ we loved the colours, the composition and the strong title. Congratulations – you win a brand new, limited edition ITTN reusable cup, which will be sent out to you ASAP.

But this month’s winner is Chani Anderson (Trailfinders Cork) for her gorgeous photograph, ‘Who needs a swimming pool anyway?’ of her favourite lockdown lady, Evie, with the wheelbarrow – girls getting stuck in was very much in keeping with this month’s theme! (We also loved the bokeh)

Congratulations! Not only have you won one of our special edition reusable ITTN cups, but you’ve also pocketed a cool €100 and are in the final to win TWO flights anywhere on the Emirates network before 31st December 2022. And that final will be held at a lunch which you will be invited to attend.

And we’re kicking off April’s competition – and this month the theme is pets. All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is send in photographs of your beloved pet – any pet: four legs (or more), fur or no fur, covered in feathers or a hard shell…you get the idea.

So, get snapping if you want to be in with a chance to win flights for two anywhere on the Emirates network (and a mug. Don’t forget the travel mug). Send your entries to Sharon@ITTN.ie.