ITTN Readers to Choose Sixth Finalist in 2017 ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Travel agents and tour operators throughout Ireland have eight weeks left to enter photos in this year’s ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition – with worldwide tickets for two as the top prize – and from 1st November 2017 all ITTN readers will be able to vote for their favourite entry.

The competition is running for five months, from 1st June to 31st October 2017, and photos taken by Irish travel agency or tour operator staff, North or South, since 1st November 2016 are eligible. Your photos can be submitted online at: www.ittn.ie/photo-competition-entry-form/

Each month’s entries are being judged by Anita Thomas, Sales Manager Ireland, Emirates; Michael Flood, Editor, Irish Travel Trade News; and Neil Steedman, ITTN’s News & Features Editor. Each of the five monthly winners receives a trophy and a voucher for €200.

In addition, a sixth finalist will be chosen from all the entries submitted over the five months by votes submitted by ITTN’s readers. This winner will also receive a trophy and a €200 voucher and all readers who nominated the winner will be entered into a draw to win a digital travel camera.

A winner will be selected from the six finalists by a separate panel of judges comprising Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates; professional photographer Paul Sherwood; and Michael Flood, ITTN Editor. The overall winner will be presented with tickets for two from Dublin to any destination on Emirates’ extensive worldwide network.

All six finalists of the 2017 ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition will also be guests of Emirates at the 26th Irish Travel Trade Awards, to be held at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, on Friday 24th November 2017, when the overall winner will be announced.