News

ITTN Readers to Choose Sixth Finalist in 2017 ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

ITTN Readers to Choose Sixth Finalist in 2017 ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Travel agents and tour operators throughout Ireland have eight weeks left to enter photos in this year’s ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition – with worldwide tickets for two as the top prize – and from 1st November 2017 all ITTN readers will be able to vote for their favourite entry.

The competition is running for five months, from 1st June to 31st October 2017, and photos taken by Irish travel agency or tour operator staff, North or South, since 1st November 2016 are eligible. Your photos can be submitted online at: www.ittn.ie/photo-competition-entry-form/

Each month’s entries are being judged by Anita Thomas, Sales Manager Ireland, Emirates; Michael Flood, Editor, Irish Travel Trade News; and Neil Steedman, ITTN’s News & Features Editor. Each of the five monthly winners receives a trophy and a voucher for €200.

In addition, a sixth finalist will be chosen from all the entries submitted over the five months by votes submitted by ITTN’s readers. This winner will also receive a trophy and a €200 voucher and all readers who nominated the winner will be entered into a draw to win a digital travel camera.

A winner will be selected from the six finalists by a separate panel of judges comprising Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates; professional photographer Paul Sherwood; and Michael Flood, ITTN Editor. The overall winner will be presented with tickets for two from Dublin to any destination on Emirates’ extensive worldwide network.

All six finalists of the 2017 ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition will also be guests of Emirates at the 26th Irish Travel Trade Awards, to be held at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, on Friday 24th November 2017, when the overall winner will be announced.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

13517528_10209637022099794_5997546082585277145_o

Cobalt Blue to go year round to Cyprus from Dublin

Michael FloodSeptember 6, 2017
Read More
Emirates Aircraft 380 High Res 2MB

Win a luxury holiday with Business Class flights on Emirates

Michael FloodSeptember 6, 2017
Read More
Multitrip.com Hurricane Irma

Multitrip.com Issues Warning as Hurricane Irma Reaches the Caribbean and USA

Neil SteedmanSeptember 6, 2017
Read More
WOW air Dublin-Dallas

WOW air Announces New Dublin Route to Dallas, Texas

Neil SteedmanSeptember 6, 2017
Read More
AwardsLogo2016

Voting Now Open Online for 2017 Irish Travel Trade Awards

Neil SteedmanSeptember 6, 2017
Read More
Awards eNews Story 2

Inaugural Irish Travel Industry Summit on Leisure Travel and EU Package Travel Directive

Neil SteedmanSeptember 6, 2017
Read More
Awards eNews Story 3

Self-Nominate Your Agency for the 2017 ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards

Neil SteedmanSeptember 6, 2017
Read More
Awards eNews Story 4

Book Your Seats Now for the 26th Irish Travel Trade Awards ‘Oscars’

Neil SteedmanSeptember 6, 2017
Read More
Awards-eNews-Story-6-460x276

Improve Your Company’s Google Ranking FOR FREE with The Travel Directory.ie

Neil SteedmanSeptember 6, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland