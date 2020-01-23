ITTN Travel Deals – 23rd January 2020

Ten nights all-inclusive in Sri Lanka from €1,749pps is among Neil Steedman’s top Travel Deals from tour operators, travel agents, airlines, cruise lines, and accommodation providers.

TOUR OPERATORS

CLASSIC RESORTS offers for the Indian Ocean in September/October booked by 31 January, including flights, taxes, transfers and hotel, include:

Mauritius: nine nights full-board in a Junior Suite at the 5* Trou Aux Biches Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa, honeymoon package, from €1,999pps (Ref: 92734);

Maldives: 10 nights all-inclusive in an Ocean Front Villa at the 4* Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu Resort, including two free nights, 15% discount plus a free upgrade from half-board to all-inclusive, from €2,699pps (Ref: 92732);

Seychelles: 10 nights bed & breakfast in an Avani Beach Access room at the 4* Avani Seychelles Barbarons Resort, honeymoon package, from €2,199pps (Ref: 92741);

Sri Lanka: 10 nights all-inclusive in a Junior Suite with Sea View at the 4* Riu Sri Lanka Hotel, from €1,749pps (Ref: 92743).

EMIRATES HOLIDAYS offers booked by 31 January, based on two adults sharing and including flights from Dublin, include:

5* Atlantis The Palm, Dubai, Ocean view room, five nights half-board from €1,205, travel on selected dates from 11-22 May, includes access to Aquaventure Waterpark and Lost Chambers Aquarium and one-day/one-park access to Dubai Parks and Resorts;

5* Waldorf Astoria The Palm, Dubai, Superior room, five nights half-board deluxe from €979, travel on selected dates from 1 June to 13 July, includes one-day/one-park access to Dubai Parks and Resorts;

5* Kandima, Maldives, Sky Studio, seven nights half-board, from €1,759, travel on selected dates from 1 May to 30 June;

5* Melia Bali, Garden View room, seven nights bed & breakfast, from €1,375, travel on selected dates from 1 May to 30 June.

G ADVENTURES’ The Great Adventure Sale, which ends on 31 January, is offering savings of up to 25% on over 350 tours “all over the planet”.

TUI IRELAND discount codes save €75 when you spend €1,000 (code SAVE75) and €125 when you spend €2,000 (code SAVE125). Seven-night offers ex-Dublin include:

6 February, Gran Canaria, 2* Tisalaya Park, Maspalomas, SC, from €399pps;

10 February, Lanzarote, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Teguise, SC, from €369pps;

28 February, Tenerife, 3* TUI Suneo Tamamimo Tropical, Puerto De Santiago, SC, from €509pps;

2 March, Lanzarote, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Teguise, SC, from €399pps;

5 March, Gran Canaria, 3* Rocamar, Puerto Rico, SC, from €429pps;

23 March, Lanzarote, 3*+ Cinco Plazas, Puerto del Carmen, SC, 13 nights, from €659pps;

2 July, Bulgaria, 3* Royal Sun Apartments, Sunny Beach, SC, two adults and one child, from € 1,539;

14 July, Cork to Majorca, 3* More Hotel, Alcudia, HB, two adults and one child, from €2,019;

Use code CRUISE200 to save €200 per booking valid on sailings from May-October 2020.

2 May, Majorca, Marella Discovery, Highlights of the Mediterranean, inside cabin, AI, from €1,029pps;

7 February, Tenerife, Marella Explorer, Colourful Coasts, inside cabin, AI, from €929pps;

T&Cs apply. Prices do not include discount code.

UWALK.IE is offering a seven-night Camino French Way walking holiday along the 115k final stage from Sarria to Santiago from €519pps, staying in family-run hotels along the way for five nights plus two nights in Santiago de Compostela.

TRAVEL AGENTS

ABBEY TRAVEL has three-night offers to Disneyland Paris from €338pps with Free Dine and Free €100 Gift Card.

STEIN TRAVEL has a family holiday in Lanzarote, departing from Dublin on 8 June with Aer Lingus, for seven nights bed & breakfast at the 5* H10 Rubicón Palace, Playa Blanca, from €599pps for two adults and two children.

TRAVALUE.IE has a seven-night Lake Garda family holiday departing Dublin on 23 May at the 3* Poiano Apartments from €399pps based on two adults and two children sharing a one-bedroom mobile home, including 15kg checked-in bag per person and airport transfers.

AIRLINES

EMIRATES’ offers booked by 26 January for travel from 16 January to 30 November include: Bangkok from €519 (€2,499 Business Class), Dubai €549 (€2,599), Kuala Lumpur €569 (€2,499), Singapore €609 (€2,399), Hong Kong €679 (€2,499), Cape Town €739 (€2,899), Perth €1,119 (€3,779), and Sydney €1,199 (€3,699).

CRUISE LINES

MSC CRUISES is offering a seven-night fly-cruise from Barcelona on 16 October onboard the new MSC Grandiosa from €1,419pps, including flights from Dublin, Premium drinks package when booking a Fantastica experience cabin, and gratuities.

ACCOMMODATION PROVIDERS

BOOKABED January Specials for summer 2020, based on 10 June for two adults staying seven nights, include:

Lanzarote: Studio room-only at the 3* Lanzarote Paradise, Costa Teguise, from €15pppn;

Tenerife: Standard room, bed & breakfast at the 4* GF Fañabe, Costa Adeje, from €35pppn.

Majorca: Studio self-catering at the 3* Vista Club, Santa Ponsa, from €19pppn;

Menorca: Standard Apartment self-catering at the 3* Carema Garden Village, Fornells/Cala Tirant, from €25pppn;

Greece: Standard Studio self-catering at the 2* Hillside, Kalithea, from €9pppn;

CENTER PARCS IRELAND has February mid-term four-night mid-week and three-night weekend break offers, including four nights from 17 February in a four-bedroom Woodland Lodge, based on eight people sharing, from €44 per person per night.

HASTINGS HOTELS’ Valentine’s Day three-night special deals from 13-16 February at its seven hotels across Northern Ireland range from €165pps at the Everglades Hotel, Derry, up to €412pps at the Culloden Estate & Spa, Belfast.