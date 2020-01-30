ITTN Travel Deals – 30th January 2020

A five-night Oberammergau Passion Play & Bavaria Tour from Dublin in August from €1,750pps with Travalue.ie is among Neil Steedman’s top Travel Deals from tour operators, travel agents, airlines, cruise lines, and accommodation providers. (If you have a great Travel Deal send it to: neil.steedman@advantagegroup.ie.)

TOUR OPERATORS

CLASSIC RESORTS holidays in Africa booked by 31 January for travel in May/June, including flights, taxes, checked-bag and transfers, include:

Kenya: 12 nights & Beach & Safari from €1,759pps, with nine nights half-board at the 4* Leopard Beach Resort & Spa, Diani Beach, Mombasa, and three nights full-board on a Mombasa Rendezvous Safari with two game drives per day, upgrade to full-board from €125pp at Leopard Beach Resort & Spa, honeymooners staying at Leopard Hills for a minimum seven nights receive fruit basket and flowers on arrival, a 30-minute couples massage, and room upgrade to next category, subject to availability (Ref: 92582);

South Africa: 12 nights from €2,299pps, with four nights bed & breakfast at the 4* Four Rosemead Boutique Guest House, Cape Town, two nights bed & breakfast at the 4* Protea Hotel by Marriott Knysna Quays, Knysna, two nights bed & breakfast at the 4* Periwinkle Lodge, Plettenberg Bay, and four nights full-board at the 4* Kariega Game Lodge, Eastern Cape, with two daily game drives (Ref: 92587).

MERCURY HOLIDAYS is offering a week half-board at the 4* Canifor Hotel, St Paul’s Bay, Malta, departing Dublin on 28 March, from €335pps.

TUI IRELAND has the following seven-night offers from Dublin (use code HOLIDAY150 to save an extra €150 minimum spend €1,500):

24 February, Tenerife, 3* Parque Vacacional Eden, Puerto De La Cruz, B&B, from €499pps;\February, Lanzarote, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Teguise, SC, from €369pps;

27 February, Gran Canaria, 2* Tisalaya Park, Maspalomas, SC, from €399pps;

5 March, Gran Canaria, 3* Rocamar, Puerto Rico, SC, from €399pps;

23 March, Tenerife, 4* RIU Buena Vista, Playa Paraiso, AI, from €699pps;

23 March, Lanzarote, 4* Vik San Antonio, Puerto del Carmen, HB, six nights, from €599pps;

23 March, Lanzarote, 3*+ Cinco Plazas, Puerto del Carmen, SC, 13 nights, from €629pps;

2 July, Bulgaria, 3* Royal Sun Apartments, Sunny Beach, SC, two adults and one child from €1,539, two adults and two children from €1,889;

12 July, Cork to Costa del Sol, 3*+ TUI SUNEO Cortijo Blanco, San Pedro de Alcantara, AI, two adults and one child from €1,958, two adults and two children from €2,609;

Use cruise code CRUISE200 to save €200 per booking on sailings from May to October:

7 February, Tenerife, Marella Explorer, Colourful Coasts, inside cabin, AI, from €849pps;

2 May, Majorca, Marella Discovery, Highlights of the Mediterranean, inside cabin, AI, from €999pps.

TRAVEL AGENTS

KILLESTER TRAVEL has a two-night package from Friday 13 March to Paris for the Six Nations France v Ireland match from €675pps, including return flights to Paris, taxes, transfers, and two nights bed & breakfast in the 4* Novotel Tour Eiffel Hotel, match tickets available at €150 (not face value).

STEIN TRAVEL is offering seven nights in a one-bedroom apartment at the Pateo Village, Algarve, departing Dublin on 10 June, from €302pps, based on two adults and two children.

TRAVALUE.IE offers include a five-night Oberammergau Passion Play & Bavaria Tour, departing Dublin on 10 August, from €1,750pps, including flight to Frankfurt and return from Munich, hotels with breakfast daily, and ticket to Oberammergau Passion Play including dinner.

TROPICAL SKY offers booked by 31 January include seven nights bed & breakfast in October at the 4* Coco de Mer Hotel & Black Parrot Suites, Praslin, Seychelles, from €1,519pps, including flights.

AIRLINES

AER LINGUS has ex-Dublin fares to 45 European cities for travel up to 30 April, including taxes and charges, from €51.98 to Birmingham or Manchester up to €273.98 for Lanzarote.

CRUISE LINES

ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL has a flash sale until 3 February offering €250 off a stateroom – alongside the 60% discount of a second cruiser’s fare.

ACCOMMODATION PROVIDERS

BOOKABED seven-night offers for the Algarve, Portugal, based on 10 June for two adults sharing include:

Vilamoura: self-catering in a standard apartment at the 3* Pinhal da Marina, from €39pppn;

Albufeira: self-catering in a standard apartment at the 4* Quinta Pedra Dos Bicos, from €45pppn;

Quarteria: bed & breakfast in a standard room at the 3* Dom Jose, from €49pppn;

Lagos: bed & breakfast in a standard room at the 4* Tivoli Lagos, from €49pppn;

Portimao: bed & breakfast in a deluxe studio at the 4* Tivoli Marina de Portimao, from €59pppn.

IRISH MINI BREAKS is offering three-night winter midweek breaks from €112.98pps for 3* hotels and from €120.00pps for 4* hotels, including breakfast each morning and dinner on one evening. Requires Sunday, Monday or Tuesday check-in. Children up to 12 stay free when sharing a family room with two paying adults (just pay for meals).