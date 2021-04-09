News

ITTN Wants to See Your Pets!

The theme for April’s ITTN Photographer of the Year 2021 competition, sponsored by Emirates, is pets. And if you want to be in with a chance to win the top prize of two flights anywhere on the Emirates network, you need to get your photos into us!

Lockdown has been a boon for pets and their owners – and ITTN wants to see that relationship reflected in your best shots of your favourite non-human – four-legged or otherwise, feathered or shelled, or even with a skin that sheds…it doesn’t matter. If it’s your pet, you can enter it.

Just send your pictures (no more than 2) each month to sharon@ittn.ie. You can enter each month if you wish (must be different pictures, so your odds of winning is even higher!) Travel agents in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland can enter. It’s important that you own the picture, and when sending it to us just tell us your full name, agency name and don’t forget to give your photo a caption!

This month’s winner will go into the draw for the flights, while the runner-up will win one of ITTN’s limited edition travel mugs – a much sought-after office accessory!

The winners will be decided upon by the EXPERT panel of judges: Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates; Fiona Dobbyn, General Manager, Classic Resorts; Fionn Davenport (Editor, ITTN) and Sharon Jordan (Managing Director, ITTN). The monthly winners will be invited to join the judges at a lunch in July where the overall winner will be announced.

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

