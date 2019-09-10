News

ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer for August is Leah Parmeshwar

Leah Parmeshwar, Travel Department, is the winner for August in the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition with her photo, ‘Colours of Columbia, Cartagena’, taken in November 2018. Travel agency and tour operator staff in Ireland can enter photos taken since 1 November 2018 at: https://www.ittn.ie/entry-form/

In the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition six finalists will each win a €100 voucher and the overall winner will receive tickets for two to any one of the 158 destinations on Emirates’ worldwide network.

The competition is running until 31 October and three more finalists have still to be selected by the judges: Anita Thomas, Sales Manager Ireland, Emirates; Paul Sherwood, a leading Professional Photographer; and Michael Flood, Editor, Irish Travel Trade News.

All six finalists of the 2019 ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year will also be guests of Emirates at the 28th Irish Travel Trade Awards, to be held at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, on Friday 22 November 2019, when the overall winner will be announced.

Our July winner was Marek Maslowiec, Atlas Travel, with his photo ‘Lonely Rider’ taken in Salvador de Bahia, Brazil, with his Sony DSC-HX 400V camera in November 2018.

Our June winner was Chani Anderson, Trailfinders Cork, with her photo ‘Streets of Prague’ taken in Prague with her Nikon 7100 camera in December 2018.

