ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 10th October 2019

Seven nights self-catering in Tenerife from 3 January from €409pps with TUI Ireland is among Neil Steedman’s Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

CaminoWays.com has a seven-night Fishermen’s Trail walking tour of the Rota Vicentina in southern Portugal from €563 per person sharing, including accommodation, breakfast, luggage transfers, and holiday pack with route notes and practical information.

CanariaWays.com has a seven-night package ‘Volcanic Landscapes of Tenerife’ including accommodation in boutique hotels and the unique Parador Cañadas del Teide from €1,040 per person sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, transfers to the trails, and holiday pack with route information.

Classic Resorts has the following offers with Etihad Airways for travel in November:

Abu Dhabi: 4* Le Meridian Abu Dhabi, 4 nights, B&B, from €899pps, upgrade to Business Class for €2,330 per person (Ref: 89142);

Dubai: 4* Ramada Jumeirah, 4 nights, B&B, from €879pps, upgrade to Business Class for €2,330 per person (Ref: 89146);

Abu Dhabi and Maldives: two free nights stopover in Abu Dhabi, 4* Adaaran Select Meedhupparu Resort, 7 nights, AI in a Beach Villa, from €2699pps, upgrade to Business Class for €2,599 per person (Ref: 89148);

Abu Dhabi and Seychelles: two free nights stopover in Abu Dhabi, 4* Avani Seychelles Barbarons Resort, 7 nights, B&B, from €1,599pps, upgrade to HB from €275 per person, upgrade to Business Class for €2,830 per person (Ref: 89149);

Bangkok and Phuket: 4* Rembrandt Hotel, Bangkok, 2 nights, B&B, 4* Centara Karon Resort, Phuket, 7 nights, B&B, from €1,399pps, upgrade to Business Class for €3,125 per person (Ref: 89153).

Pinnacle Travel is offering 11 nights in Singapore and Bali from 4 May 2020 from £1,689pp, including return flights, return private transfers, four nights b&b in a deluxe room at the 5* Pan Pacific, Singapore, Pacific Club access, and seven nights b&b in a deluxe garden room at the 5* The Westin Resort, Nusa Dua, Bali.

Sunway offers include:

12 and 19 October, Sicily, 2* Miosotis Apartments, Letojanni, 7 nights, SC, from: €399pps;

12 and 19 October, Sicily, 2* Loft Vicoletto Sul Mare, Letojanni, 7 nights, SC, from €415pps;

12 and 19 October, Sicily, 3* Hotel San Vincenzo, Letojanni, 7 nights, B&B, from €416pps;

19 October, Kusadasi, 3* Esat Hotel, 7 nights, B&B, from €499pps;

16 January 2020, seven-night Winter Mediterranean fly-cruise onboard MSC Grandiosa (launching in November 2019), sailing from Barcelona, from €899pps;

3 May 2020, seven-night Western Mediterranean fly-cruise onboard Norwegian Epic, itinerary from Barcelona, Spain; Naples, Rome (Civitavecchia) and Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Italy; Cannes, France; Palma de Majorca and Barcelona, Spain, includes free at sea pick two – drinks package, specialty dining, WiFi, or shore excursion credit, from €1,039pps;

6 May 2020, Thailand, 4* The Old Phuket – Karon Beach Resort, 7 nights, B&B, from €895pps;

18 May 2020, 10-night Iceland cruise onboard Celebrity Reflection, sailing from Dublin, from €1,399pps;

3 June 2020, 3 June 2020, Dubai, 3* Rove Dubai Marine Hotel, 5 nights, RO, from €555pps;

6 September 2020, seven-night Classic Mediterranean fly-cruise onboard Allure of the Seas, sailing from Barcelona, from €1,145pps.

Tropical Sky is offering seven nights all-inclusive at the 5* Haven Riviera Cancun, Mexico, including flights and transfers, from €1,489pp when booked by 20 October.

TD active Holidays has an eight-night Jordan Photography Holiday, accompanied by Stewart Kenny from Dublin Photography School, departing 24 March 2020, from €1,979 per person sharing, including flights & transfers, B&B accommodation, excursions with local guides, and expert photography tuition.

Travel Department has a seven-night Highlights of Andalucía tour departing October and November, from €759 per person sharing, including return flights and transfers, 4* half-board hotel accommodation, and excursions with expert local guides.

TUI Ireland offers include:

FROM DUBLIN:

11 October, Tenerife, 3* Globales Tamaimo Tropical, Puerto de Santiago, SC, 7 nights, from €689pps;

17 October, Gran Canaria, 2*+ Gran Amadores Apartments, Amadores, SC, 7 nights, from €519pps;

19 December, Gran Canaria, 3* Apartments Koala the Home Collection, Maspalomas, SC, 7 nights, from €609pps;

20 December, Tenerife, 3* Parque Vacacional Eden, Puerto de la Cruz, B&B, 7 nights, from €789pps;

23 December, Lanzarote, 3* SuneoClub HSA El Trebol, Costa Tequise, AI, 7 nights, from €1,019pps;

3 January, Tenerife, 3* Globales Tamaimo Tropical, Puerto de Santiago, SC, 7 nights, from €409pps;

9 January, Gran Canaria, 3* Monte Feliz, Bahia Feliz, SC, 7 nights, from €429pps;

13 January, Lanzarote, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Tequise, SC, 7 nights, from €419pps;

5 April, Lanzarote, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Tequise, SC, 7 nights, family 2+1 from €2,019;

20 July, Turkey, 4* Club Candan, Marmaris, SC, 7 nights, family 2+1 from €1,479, family 2+2 from €2,069;

27 July, Gran Canaria, 3*+ Revoli Playa Apartments, Puerto Rico, SC, 7 nights, family 2+1 from €1,489, family 2+2 from €2,079.

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus one-way fares offering up to 30% off from Dublin, including taxes and charges, booked by 14 October for travel from 22 October to 18 December include: Birmingham or Manchester €25.99; Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford or London €29.99; Amsterdam, Brussels, Donegal, Düsseldorf, Hamburg or Newquay €35.99; Aberdeen or Isle of Man €36.99; Bilbao, Bordeaux, Faro, Frankfurt, Milan, Munich or Paris €39.99; Lyon or Venice €44.99; Barcelona, Berlin, Madrid or Rome €45.99; Kerry €46.99; Alicante, Malaga or Nice €48.99; Geneva or Zurich €52.99; Santiago de Compostela €53.99; Toulouse €54.99; and Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote or Tenerife €62.99.

TAP Air Portugal has one-way fares from Dublin to Faro from €64 in December, January and February, and to Porto Alegre, Brazil, from €471 in December and January.

CRUISE LINES

Royal Caribbean International is offering six ex-Dubai seven-night cruises (cruise only) onboard Jewel of the Seas with free double upgrade from interior to balcony guestroom:

16 December, Oman, €259pps;

6 January, Qatar and Bahrain, €249pps;

13 January, Oman, €249pps;

3 February, Qatar and Bahrain, €369pps;

24 February, Oman, €489pps;

2 March, Qatar and Bahrain, €599pps;

BED BANKS

Bookabed seven-night offers include:

Lanzarote, 14 or 19 October, 4* Vik San Antonio, Puerto del Carmen, HB from 529pppn, FB from €65pppn;

Lanzarote, 4 May or 10 June 2020, 4* Oasis Lanz Beach Mate, Costa Teguise, B&B from €29pppn, HB from €35pppn.