ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 11th July 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts has the following offers in Barbados: 5* Tamarind by Elegant Hotels, seven nights b&b in Pool/Garden View room from €1,449pps, includes savings of up to 50%, free honeymoon package includes bottle of sparkling wine and flower petals in room on arrival, upgrade to half-board from €1,119pppw, book by 31 August for travel in October (Ref: 86382); 5* Waves Hotel & Spa by Elegant Hotels, family offer, seven nights all-inclusive in Standard Room for family of 2+2 from €5,999, based on two adults and two children under 12 years sharing, includes savings of up to 35%, book by 31 August for travel in October (Ref: 86384); 5* Sandals Barbados, seven nights all-inclusive in Caribbean Deluxe room from €2,469pps, includes savings of up to 40%, free honeymoon package includes bottle of sparkling wine and flower petals in room on arrival and one breakfast in bed served with fresh flowers, free return airport transfer, book by 30 September for travel in October (Ref: 86385).

TUI Ireland offers from Dublin include: Day Trips to Lapland: 7 and 14 December, adults from €749, children from €599, use code WINTER for an extra €100 off up to 15 July; Seven Nights: Cyprus: 17 July, 3* Kefalonitis Apartments, Paphos, SC, from €559pps; Bulgaria: 18 July, 3* Hotel Lira, Sunny Beach, B&B, from €599pps; Tenerife: 19 July, 3* Parque Vacacional Eden, Puerto de la Cruz, B&B, from €689pps; Majorca: 17 July, 3*+ Martinique Apts, Magaluf, SC, from €749pps; Austria: 17 July, 3* Hotel Obermair, Mayrhofen, B&B, from €439pps; 17 July, 3*+ Hotel Modlinger, Soll, B&B, from €509pps; 24 July, 3* Hotel Obermair, Mayrhofen, B&B, from €419pps; 14 Nights: Lanzarote: 18 July, 2*+ Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Teguise, SC, from €829pps; Bulgaria: 22 July, 3* Mariner’s Hotel, Sunny Beach, B&B, from €849pps; Seven Nights All-Inclusive Cruises: Majorca: 20 August, Spanish Delights, inside cabin, from €1,229pps; 28 September, Magic of Spain, inside cabin, from €1,499pps.

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus is offering the following one-way fares from Dublin to Portugal and France, including taxes and charges, when booked by 15 July for travel from 1 August until 30 September: Lisbon €44.99, Nice €44.99, Faro €44.99, Nantes €58.99, Perpignan €59.99, Montpellier €61.99, Paris €63.99, Bordeaux €65.99, Toulouse €70.99, Lyon €70.99, Marseille €71.99, Rennes €98.99.

Finnair is offering the following fares ex-Dublin when booked by 24 July: Fukuoka from €644, Tokyo from €657, Nagoya from €660, Osaka from €661.

CRUISE LINES

Royal Caribbean International is offering €1 per person flights on European 2020 sailings when booked by 12 August 2019. It has also agreed to honour the U$18 per person per day Deluxe Beverage Packages that were mistakenly posted online on 1 July (they are normally around $55 per person per day).

Silversea has an air fare offer for 36 Northern Europe cruises when booked by 31 July of a free Economy Class round-trip and free transfer between airport and ship, or Business Class for €199 round-trip.

BED BANKS

Bookabed seven-night offers for September include: Majorca: room-only at 4* Holiday Park Apartments, Santa Ponsa, from €29pppn; Algarve: all-inclusive at 4* Alvor Baia, Portiao, from €79pppn; Cancun: all-inclusive at 4* Oasis Palm, from €65pppn.