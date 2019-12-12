News

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 12th December 2019

Seven nights self-catering at the 4* La Siesta Camping, Salou, in June from €1,888 per family with Sunway is among Neil Steedman’s Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts has the following offers:

Maldives: nine nights AI in a Beach Bungalow at the 5* Kanuhura Maldives, book by 31 January, from €4,525pps (Ref: 90012);

New York: 3 nights RO at the 4* Gallivant Times Square Hotel, fly from Dublin on 29 February, including taxes and one checked-in bag, Top of the Rock ticket included, from €699pps (Ref: 90647);

Barbados: 10 nights AI in May in a Standard Room at the 4* Sea Breeze Beach House, flights from Dublin including taxes and one checked-in bag, return transfers and representative, honeymooners package, from €2,879pps (Ref: 90599).

 

Pinnacle Worldwide offers include seven nights FB in a Club room (partial sea view) at the 5* Hillside Beach Club, Kalemya Bay, Turquoise Coast, Turkey, departing from Belfast on 4 June, with free Belfast Airport lounge passes and private resort transfers, from £1,649pps.

Stein Travel has the following offers:

Saint Lucia: 10 nights AI in June in a Premium Garden View room at the 4* Rendezvous, Castries, book by 5 February, from €2,515pps, including return flights from Dublin, private transfers and access to a Dublin Airport lounge;

Andre Rieu in Maastricht: three nights, including flights, transfers, hotel accommodation and concert tickets, for €699 per person: ex-Dublin 2 July, ex-Cork 3 July.

 

Sunway has the following offers:

Best of Italy Escorted Tour, 12 nights, departs 3 May, from €3,322.50pps (was €3,650), price includes early payment reduction of €327.50pp, tour must be paid by 28 February, visits Rome, Pisa, Florence, Venice, Assisi, Sorrento, Isle of Capri, and Pompeii;

Dublin to Iceland Cruise on Celebrity Reflection, 10 nights, departs 18 May, with stops in Belfast, Reykjavik and Akureyri;

Melodies of the Danube 5* River Cruise, seven nights, departs Dublin 6 April, fly to Budapest and return from Munich, from €1,499pps, price includes saving of €1,560pp, offer valid until 31 December, not included gratuities and port charges of €160pp, visit Austria, Germany, Hungary and Slovakia;

Club Med Aime La Plagne, France, seven nights, all-inclusive, departs Dublin on 22 December, adults from €1,945pps and children from €1,599pp, including flights, 20kg bag per person, resort transfer, ski pass and five full days ski tuition;

4* La Siesta Camping, Salou, Costa Daurada, seven nights, self-catering, departs 6 June, two adults + two children from €2,309, two adults + one child from €1,888;

Italian Fly-Cruise on Norwegian Epic, three nights, departs 3 May, from €680pps, sailing from Barcelona to Naples and Rome;

Classic Med Fly-Cruise on Royal Caribbean International’s new Allure of the Seas, seven nights, departs 27 September, from €1,160pps, sailing from Barcelona to Palma de Mallorca, Provence, Florence, Rome, Naples and Barcelona;

Barcelona to Lisbon Fly-Cruise on Silversea’s Silver Wind, five nights, all-inclusive, departs 30 April, from €2,315pps, visiting Monte-Carlo, Tuscany, Rome, Sardinia, Malaga, and Cadiz;

Spain & Portugal Fly-Cruise on Princess Cruises’ Crown Princess, seven nights, departs 23 May, from €999pps, sailing from Barcelona to Gibraltar, Seville, Lisbon, and Vigo.

 

TD active Holidays has a 12-night small group tour Explore India, including Humayun’s Tomb, the Taj Mahal, and Amber Fort, from €1,999pps, including return flights, transfers, 3* hotel accommodation, traditional homestay, daily breakfasts, six dinners, and excursions with an expert local guide, departing September.

Travel Department offers include:

Germany River Cruise, six-nights, including return flights, transfers, full-board and excursions with an expert local guide, departing 22 December, from €1,199pps. In Germany Christmas Day is celebrated on 24 December and there will a guided half-day city tour of Strasbourg on 25 December;

Iceland: Land of Fire and Ice: four nights including return flights, transfers, 3* or 4* B&B hotel accommodation, and excursions with expert local guides, departing March 2020, from €929pps.

 

TUI Ireland seven-night offers include:

FROM DUBLIN:

2 January, Gran Canaria, 3* Cay Beach Princess, Maspalomas, SC, from €489pps;

9 January, Gran Canaria, 3* Mirador Maspalomas by Dunas, Maspalomas, AI, from €539pps;

17 January, Tenerife, 3* Globales Tamaimo Tropical, Puerto De Santiago, SC, from €459pps;

20 January, Lanzarote, 5* H10 Rubicon Palace, Playa Blanca, HB, from €649pps;

27 January, Lanzarote, 2*+ Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Tequise, SC, from €389pps;

31 January, Tenerife, 3* El Duque Aparthotel, Costa Adeje, HB, from €749pps;

10 February, Lanzarote, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Teguise, SC, from €419pps;

28 May, Dubrovnik, Marella Celebration, Venetian Vistas, inside cabin, AI, from €1,429pps;

17 July, Costa Daurada, 3* Hotel Belvedere, Salou, SC, 11 nights, family 2+1 from €2,059, family 2+2 from €2,769;

FROM CORK:

19 May, Majorca, Marella Dream, Spanish Delights, inside cabin, AI, from €959pps;

FROM SHANNON:

2 May, Majorca, Marella Discovery, Highlights of the Mediterranean, inside cabin, AI, from €999pps.

 

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus has the following one-way fares, including taxes, charges and admin fees, to Sardinia (from 24 May) and Puglia (from 23 May): Alghero from €79.99, Brindisi from €87.99.

Emirates has the following return fares from Dublin booked by 31 January for travel up to 30 September: Shanghai from €579 (Business Class from €2,499), Kuala Lumpur from €605 (Business Class from €2,785), Dubai from €609 (Business Class from €2,899), Melbourne from €1,169, Sydney from €1,239 (Business Class from €3,989), Auckland from €1,319.

 

CRUISE LINES

MSC Cruises is including a Fantastica Premium Drinks package and gratuities in bookings for summer 2020 and winter 2020/2021 sailings.

Uniworld and U River Cruises are celebrating The Travel Corporation’s 100th Anniversary by offering savings of 20% or 30% off select 2020 voyages on new, individual bookings made by 3 January 2020. The offer applies to full-fare bookings only and availability of all stateroom categories cannot be guaranteed.

 

BED BANKS

Bookabed exclusive summer 2020 rates for self-catering in a studio with balcony at the Vista Club Apartments in Santa Ponsa, Majorca, based on seven nights for two adults sharing on 10 June and 4 July, are: June from €19pppn; July €39pppn.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for 'Irish Travel Trade News' for the past 42 years.

