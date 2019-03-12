ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 12th March 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Camino Ways has three special guided tours for Easter 2019: Classic Camino – Sarria to Santiago, seven nights from 13 April for €780; Easter on the Via Francigena – Viterbo to Rome, seven nights from 13 April for €920; Easter on the Camino Ingles – Ferrol to Santiago, seven nights from 18 April for €780. All tours include: tour guide , airport transfers, six dinners (including welcome dinner), luggage transfers , holiday pack, and pilgrim passport .

Classic Resorts offers booked by 15 April for travel in September/October (prices based on two sharing with flights from Dublin, taxes and transfers) include: Mauritius: nine nights b&b in a Junior Suite at the 5-star Lux Belle Mare from €1,859pps, including 45% discount on b&b. Half-board/full-board and all-inclusive options available (Ref: 82431); Maldives: nine nights half-board at the 5-star Lux South Ari Atoll from €3,499pps, including 35% discount plus free meal plan upgrade. Stay in a Beach Villa with free upgrade from b&b to half-board. Also free meal plan from half-board to full-board or full-board to all-inclusive. Reduced seaplane rates (Ref: 82427); Thailand: eight nights b&b in Phuket from €1,635pps. Stay six nights in a Deluxe Villa at the 5-star The Vijitt Resort Phuket and two nights in a Clay Pool one-bed cottage at the 5-star Keemala Phuket, with specials for honeymooners at both locations (Ref: 82434).

Insight Vacations offers include: New England’s Fall Foliage escorted tour from €2,949pps (was €3,067), including flights, transfers, and 7 nights’ accommodation in central locations, 7 breakfasts, 5 dinners and 7 included experiences. Price includes 5% Early Payment Discount. Departs 15 September 2019. Book and pay in full by 28 March.

Luxury Gold offers include a Dublin to Eastern Canada escorted tour, including flights, transfers, and seven nights’ luxury accommodation in central locations, seven breakfasts, four dinners with wine and nine included experiences, from €2,989pps (was €3,259). Flight cost must be paid at the time of booking. Book and pay in full by 31 March 2019.

Sunway ex-Dublin offers include: Canada: for Essence of Canada escorted tour, from €1,399pp, depart 7 September; USA: 3 nights New York and seven Orlando, from €819pp based on 2 adults + 2 children U12 sharing, depart 6 May; Amsterdam: 5* Tulip Time river cruise from €2,099pps, includes flights ex-Dublin, return port transfers, 7 nights twin sharing outside stateroom CAT D, unlimited wine/beers at meals, sip-and-sail daily cocktail hour and daily excursions. Not included: gratuities and port charges of €150pp. Price includes early booking saving of €755pp. Depart 25 March; France: 7 nights all-inclusive 3T Club Med La Palmyre Atlantique (also from Cork), adults from €1,275pp, children from €879pp, depart 7 June; Bulgaria: 7 nights self-catering 3* Elit Apartments, 2 Adults + 1 child from €1,669, depart 6 July (from €2,325, depart 13 July; from €2375, depart 20 July); Venice: 7 nights premium all-inclusive onboard Norwegian Star, from €1,699pps, depart 25 August; Southampton: 14-night cruise onboard Sapphire Princess, from €1,287pps, depart 4 May.

Topflight offers to Italy include: Desenzano: 7 nights half-board superior 4* plus Hotel Villa Rosa, Desenzano, from €1,399pps (ex-Dublin), depart 18 May; from £1,199pps (ex-Belfast), depart 18 May; from €1,529pps (ex-Cork), depart 21 September; Limone sul Garda: 7 nights half-board with drinks at dinner 4* Splendid Palace, Limone, from €681pps (ex-Dublin), depart 11 May; from £529pps (ex- Belfast), depart 11 May; from €808pps (ex-Cork), depart 1 June; Peschiera: 7 nights (four sharing), self-catering 4* Bella Italia Bungalows, Peschiera, from €474pp (ex-Dublin), depart 27 April; from £419pp (ex-Belfast), depart 4 May; from €671pp (ex-Cork), depart 25 May; Sirmione: 7 nights (four sharing), self-catering 4* Garda Village, Sirmione, from €429pp (ex-Dublin), depart 25 May; from £494pp (ex-Belfast), depart 25 May; from €679pp (ex-Cork), depart 1 June.

TUI Ireland: Sun Holidays: Save an extra €70 on holidays to the Balearics, Canaries, Spain and Portugal using the code BEACH70. Departures May-October 2019. Minimum spend €800. T&Cs apply; Lakes and Mountains: Save €100 using the code LAKES100 on summer 2019 holidays. Minimum spend €1,000. T&Cs apply. Ex-Dublin offers include: Tenerife 7 nights self-catering: 2* Las Piramides, Playa De Las Americas, from €359pps, depart 29 March; 3+* Catalonia Las Vegas, Puerto De Las Cruz, from €699pps, depart 12 April; 3* The Harbour, Los Gigantes, from €389pps, depart 24 May; Cruise on Marella Dream, Canarian Flavours, outside cabin, full-board, 7 nights from €719pps, depart 22 March; Gran Canaria 7 nights self-catering: 3* Rocamar, Puerto Rico, from €359pps, depart 4 April; 3* Punta Del Rey, Puerto Rico, from €479pps, depart 11 April; Lanzarote: 7 nights self-catering 2+* Lanzarote Paradise, Costa Teguise, from €419pps, depart 31 March; 14 nights self-catering 3* Tabaiba Princess, Costa Teguise, from €649pps, depart 21 April; Rhodes: 7 nights self-catering 2+* Kassandra, Ialyssos, from €379pps, depart 18 May; Cancun 14 nights all-inclusive: 4* Grand Bahia Principe Coba, Riviera Maya, from €1,339pps, depart 17 June; 14 nights all-inclusive 4* Catalonia Riviera Maya, Riviera Maya, from €1,489pps, depart 17 June. Other offers include: Shannon to Lanzarote: 7 nights self-catering 3* Cinco Plazas, Puerto Del Carmen, from €439pps, depart 16 May; Cork to Majorca: 7 nights all-inclusive 3* Hotel Belvedere, San Augustin, from €519pps, depart 18 May; Ireland West to Majorca: 7 nights half board 3* More Hotel Alcudia, from €549pps, depart 27 June.

AIRLINES

Emirates offers booked by 19 March include: Dubai €499 (Business Class: €2,839), Shanghai €499 (€2,949), Mauritius €749 (€3,159), Hanoi €779 (€3,289).

CRUISE LINES

Uniworld offers include: Enchanting Danube river cruise departing Dublin on 28 July 2019, from €2,319pps (was €3,188), including flights, seven-night cruise in a riverview stateroom onboard the S.S. Bon Voyage, airport transfers on arrival and departure days, all meals onboard, unlimited beverages onboard, onshore excursions, all gratuities and more. Port charges excluded. Price includes 30% Our Best Offer discount. Book and pay in full by 31 March.

BED BANKS

Bookabed seven-nights room-only on International Drive, Orlando, are from €29pppn at the 3-star Rosen Inn at Pointe Orlando or the 3-star Avanti Resort; four-nights room-only for the August Bank Holiday in New York are from €69pppn at the 3-star Pod Time Square or at the 3-star Pod Brooklyn Hotel, or from €75pppn at the 4-star New Yorker, A Wyndham Hotel; Aqua Suites, Lanzarote: from €155pn in May based on two people sharing, free half-board upgrade, first child free, second child under 12 €15pn (from €165pn in July); Rates for 7-night stays in July include: Gran Canaria: €39pppn b&b 4* Gloria Palace Amadores; Tenerife: €25pppn self-catering 4* Las Floritas, Playa de Las Americas; Jamaica: €19pppn room-only 3* Samsara Cliff Resort, Negril.