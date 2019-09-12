ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 12th September 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Abbey Travel has a St Patrick’s Day offer from Dublin with Air France to Disneyland Paris departing 16 February 2020 with low booking deposit and up to 25% off and free half-board meals when booked by 1 October, for €535 based on two adults and two children under 12. The package includes: Return flights from Dublin to Paris with Air France, 12kg hand luggage per person, Return transfers, Three nights at Disney’s Hotel Santa Fe, Breakfast voucher and lunch or dinner voucher for each night of your stay, Park tickets for Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park for four days, Free Fastpass, Free Extra Magic hours on certain days. Payment is due 10 weeks prior to departure and offer is subject to availability.

Classic Resorts has the following offers when booked by 30 September for travel in October: Thailand Multi Centre: 10 nights b&b from €1,419pps, with three nights at the 4* Rembrandt Bangkok, two nights at the 5* U Nimman Chiang Mai, and five nights at the 4* Centara Coconut Beach Resort Samui, one free night included (Ref: 87511); Dubai and Maldives: 10 nights b&b from €2,299pps, with three nights at the 4* Ramada Plaza Jumeirah Beach and seven nights at the 4* Reethi Beach Resort Maldives in a villa, save up to 30%, honeymooners receive fruit basket, bed decoration, special dinner and free room upgrade in Maldives (Ref: 87513); Mauritius: 10 nights b&b from €1,785pps at the 4* Veranda Grand Baie Hotel & Spa, save up to 30%, (Ref: 87514).

Pinnacle Worldwide is offering a six-day Oktoberfest escorted tour with Contiki departing from Belfast on 20 September, including a locally guided walking tour of Munich, from £839 per person sharing.

Sunway offers ex-Dublin include:

21 September: Kusadasi, 3* Esat Hotel, B&B, 7 nights, from €499pps;

6 September 2020: seven-night Mediterranean Fly-Cruise onboard Allure of the Seas, departing Barcelona on 6 September 2020 for Palma de Mallorca, Marseilles (for Provence), La Spezia (for Florence and Pisa) and Civitavecchia for Rome and Naples, from €1,145pps;

November: Toronto, Canada, three-night weekend breaks at the 3* Bond Place Hotel, from €689pps;

Seven nights in Agadir, Morocco:

9 November, 2*+ Intouriste Apartment, SC, from €379pps;

21 December, 3* Oasis Hotel, B&B, from €649pps;

4 January 2020, 4* Founty Beach Hotel, AI, from €699pps.

TD active Holidays is offering €50 off the 13-night Explore Stunning Sri Lanka small group adventure tour by Explore when booked by 20 September using the code VP-SEP50. Prices start from €2,199pps. Departing March 2020.

Travel Department has a five-day Danube taster river cruise departing on 25 September, including return flights, transfers, five night full-board river cruise, and guided excursions, from €1,099pps. Book before Friday 20 September and receive €25 off per person with the code VP-SEP25.

TUI Ireland offers include:

FROM DUBLIN:

11 September, Ibiza, 3* Los Angeles Apartments, San Antonio, SC, 7 nights, from €379pps;

13 September, Costa Daurada, 4* H10 Salauris Palace, Salou, HB, 7 nights, from €569pps;

17 September, Majorca, 3*+ Martinique Apartments, Magaluf, SC, 7 nights, from €439pps;

18 September, Cyprus, 3* Hotel Kissos, Paphos, HB, 7 nights, from €549pps;

19 September, Gran Canaria, 2* Tamanaco Apartments, Puerto Rico, SC, 7 nights, from €389pps;

19 September, Lanzarote, 2*+ Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Tequise, SC, 7 nights, from €439pps;

1 October, Majorca, 3*+ Hotel Son Baulo, Ca’n Picafort, SC, 7 nights, from €519pps;

8 October, Majorca, 3* Mariners Club, Alcudia, SC, 7 nights, from €419pps;

10 October, Gran Canaria, 3* Porlamar, Puerto Rico, SC, 7 nights, from €379pps;

11 October, Tenerife, 3* Parque Vacacional Eden, Puerto de la Cruz, B&B, 7 nights, from €419pps;

13 October, Lanzarote, 2*+ Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Tequise, SC, 7 nights, from €479pps;

19 December, Gran Canaria, Monte Feliz, Bahia Feliz, 3*, SC, 7 nights from €639pps

23 December, Lanzarote, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Tequise, SC, 7 nights, from €689pps;

19 May 2020, Majorca, Marella Dream, Spanish Delights, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €1,039pps;

FROM CORK:

24 September, Lanzarote, 2*+ Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Tequise, SC, 7 nights, from €499pps;

16 June 2020, Majorca, Marella Dream, Mediterranean Medley, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €1,149pps;

FROM SHANNON:

6 June 2020, Majorca, Marella Discovery, Highlights of the Mediterranean, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €1,389pps.

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus one-way fares to Europe, including taxes and charges, booked by 23 September for travel between 1 October and 16 December, include: Birmingham or Manchester from €24.99; London from €27.99; Amsterdam, Bilbao, Bordeaux, Lisbon, Toulouse or Venice from €29.99; and Barcelona, Berlin, Faro, Milan or Paris from €34.99.

Air France is offering these Economy Class fares, including taxes and charges, from Dublin via Paris when booked by today, 12 September: Johannesburg from €349, Mumbai €369, Amman €439, Taipei €599, San Jose from €669, and Quito from €799.

TAP Air Portugal has one-way fares from Dublin to Faro from €64 in December, January and February, and to Porto Alegre, Brazil, from €471 in December and January.

CRUISE LINES

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines has a seven-night Rhine Main & Moselle river cruise onboard the Brabant from 2 October for €1,369pps Standard Cabin or €1,499pps Juliette Balcony. Price includes flight from Dublin to Düsseldorf, taxes, 20kg checked-in bag per person, return airport transfer, all meals, drinks and entertainment, gratuities, and return (indirect) flight from Nuremberg to Dublin.

Royal Caribbean International is offering, until 30 September, a seven-night Western Mediterranean cruise ex-Barcelona from 10 May 2020 onboard the new amplified Allure of the Seas, with a GTY interior stateroom, from €1,209 per person sharing, or all-inclusive from €1,419pps.

Silversea has Last-Minute Savings fares for Antarctica cruises from Ushuaia, including: 12 days departing 5 December from US$16,700; 18 days departing 17 December from US$25,400; 15 days departing 20 December from US$18,400.

U River Cruises new cruises for 2020 (Vienna Vibe, Eastern European Escape, and Amsterdam & Brussels Bound) booked by 30 September save 10% or get a free U drinks package (value: £279 / €305).

BED BANKS

Bookabed has flights plus 14 nights Florida villa family packages (2+2), with rates based on 23 June 2020, including: Disney area three-bedroom standard homes for up to six people, from €3,229; Disney area three-bedroom town homes for up to six people, from €3,299; four-bedroom Glenbrook homes for up to eight people, from €3,929; four-bedroom Paradise Palms town homes for up to eight people, from €4,229; and four-bedroom Solara Resort town homes for up to eight people, from €4,729.