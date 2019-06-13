ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 13th June 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

CaminoWays.com has an eight day/seven night Camino Walk and Coach tour ideal for beginners departing 14 September for €1,250.

Classic Resorts multi-centre offers include: Hong Kong & Bali: 10 nights from €1,399pps, three nights room-only at 4* Harbour Plaza North Point and seven nights b&b at 4* Tanjung Benoa Beach Resort, two free nights included plus extra 10% discount, honeymooners receive room upgrade plus chocolates and house wine at Harbour Plaza and at Tanjung Benoa a towel art decoration on the bed on arrival, flower petals on the bed on arrival and honeymoon cake on arrival, book by 30 July for travel in October/November (Ref 85676); New York & Dominican Republic: nine nights from €1,299pps, four nights room-only at 4* Row Hotel, New York City, and five nights all-inclusive at 3+* Riu Naiboa, Dominican Republic, 10% discount included, honeymooners at the Riu Naibao receive a bottle of rum and a fruit basket, book by 30 June for travel in November (Ref 85677); Dubai & Maldives: eight nights from €2,799pps, three nights b&b at 4* Ramada Plaza Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, and five nights full-board in Beach Villa at 5* Amari Havodda, Maldives, 25% discount included, honeymooners receive a romantic set up in villa and a bottle of sparkling wine at Amari, book by 30 June for travel in October/November (Ref 85679).

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus has one-way fares, including taxes and charges and valid for travel from 1 August until 30 September when booked by 17 June, from Dublin to 18 European cities ranging from €25.99 for Birmingham and Manchester up to €77.99 for Rome. Limited availability during holiday and other peak travel periods including Bank Holidays, school holidays and sporting events. Weekend supplement may apply.

Emirates is offering special return fares to Dubai, Bangkok, Cape Town, and Sydney in Economy Class and Business Class when booked by 25 June for travel until 17 June 2020. Detailed travel period: Economy: 10 Aug – 11 December, 13 January – 1 April, 5 April – 17 June 2020. Business: 17 June 2019 – 17 June 2020. Valid for return travel from Dublin, including all taxes and surcharges.

WestJet has a ‘Buy Business, Get Gold’ offer until 30 June for travel from 6 July to 5 September 2019 a round-trip Business cabin fare between Calgary and Dublin, London (Gatwick), or Paris.

CRUISE LINES

Silversea has an air fare offer for 36 Northern Europe cruises when booked by 31 July of a free Economy Class roundtrip and free transfer between airport and ship, or Business Class for €199 roundtrip.

U River Cruises has extended its £400 savings to 30 June.

BED BANKS

Bookabed seven-night offers for October include: Portimao, Algarve: self-catering at 3-star Club Alvor Ferias, from €15pppn; 3* Presidente, from €15pppn; and 4* Estrela do Vau, from €15pppn; Puerto del Carmen, Lanzarote: b&b at 3-star Fariones Apartments, from €49pppn; at 4-star Aequora Lanzarote Suites, from €49pppn; at 5* Hotel Lava Beach, from €69pppn; and at 4* Seaside Los Jameos Playa, from €75pppn.