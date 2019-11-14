ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 14th November 2019

Seven nights all-inclusive in Lanzarote in January from €579pps with TUI Ireland is among Neil Steedman’s Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts has the following offers, including flights with Etihad Airways, for travel in February when booked by 30 November:

Bangkok and Koh Samet: 10 nights B&B with three nights at the 5* Centara Watergate Bangkok and seven nights at the 4* Sai Kaew Beach Resort Koh Samet, including flights to Bangkok, baggage, transfers and hotels, from €1,499pps (Ref: 90118);

Bangkok and Pattaya: 10 nights B&B with three nights at the 5* Centara Watergate Bangkok and seven nights at the 5* Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort, including flights to Bangkok, baggage, transfers and hotels, from €1,599pps (Ref: 90119).

Pinnacle Worldwide offers include seven nights FB in a Club room (partial sea view) at the 5* Hillside Beach Club, Kalemya Bay, Turquoise Coast, Turkey, departing from Belfast on 4 June, with free Belfast Airport lounge passes and private resort transfers, from £1,649pps.

Stein Travel has the following three-night offers for Andre Rieu in Maastricht, including flights, transfers, hotel accommodation and concert tickets, for €699 per person: ex-Dublin 2 July, ex-Cork 3 July.

Sunway is offering, until 23 December, free flights and transfers on four Princess Cruises sailings in 2020:

Sky Princess: Baltic Capitals Fly-Cruise, departs 25 April, 11 nights full-board, from €1,539pps;

Crown Princess: Crete & Mykonos Cruise, departs 18 April, seven nights full-board, from €879pps;

Enchanted Princess: Western Med Fly-Cruise, departs 18 July, 14 nights full-board, from €2,439pps;

Enchanted Princess: Western Med Fly-Cruise, departs 19 September, seven nights full-board, from €1,359pps.

TD active Holidays has a 12-night small group tour Explore India, including Humayun’s Tomb, the Taj Mahal, and Amber Fort, from €1,999pps, including return flights, transfers, 3* hotel accommodation, traditional homestay, daily breakfasts, six dinners, and excursions with an expert local guide, departing September.

Travel Department is offering a six-night river cruise in Germany, including return flights, transfers, full-board and excursions with an expert local guide, departing 22 December, from €1,199pps. In Germany Christmas Day is celebrated on 24 December and there will a guided half-day city tour of Strasbourg on 25 December.

TUI Ireland seven-night offers include:

FROM DUBLIN:

19 December, Gran Canaria, 3* Marina Elite All Inclusive Resort, Balito Beach, SC, from €549pps;

19 December, Gran Canaria, 3* Caybeach Bungalows, Playa Del Ingles, HB, from €759pps;

19 December, Gran Canaria, 2* Apartmentos TurboClub, Maspalomas, AI, from €769pps;

6 January, Lanzarote, 3* TUI Suneo El Trebol, Costa Tequise, AI, from €579pps;

9 January, Gran Canaria, 3* Monte Feliz, Bahia Feliz, SC, from €389pps;

16 January, Gran Canaria, 2* Apartmentos TurboClub, Maspalomas, AI, from €549pps;

17 January, Tenerife, 3* TUI Suneo Tamaimo Tropical, Puerto De Santiago, AI, from €589pps;

17 January, Tenerife, 3* Globales Tamaimo Tropical, Puerto De Santiago, SC, from €459pps;

27 January, Lanzarote, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Tequise, SC, from €369pps;

17 February, Lanzarote, 3* Apartments The Morromaar, Matagorda, AI, family 2+1 from €2,209;

21 February, Tenerife, Marella Explorer, Colourful Coasts, inside cabin, AI, from €849pps;

8 May, Costa Daurada, 3*+ Sunclub Apartments, Cap De Salou, SC, family 2+1 from €1,119, family 2+2 from €1,509;

20 June, Lake Garda, 4* Bella Italia Apartments, Peschiera, SC, family 2+1 from €2,259, family 2+2 from €2,719, family 2+3 from €3,179;

7 May 2021, Costa Daurada, 3* California Gardens, HB, from €569ppps;

12 May 2021, Bulgaria, 4*+ RIU Helios Paradise, AI, family 2+2 from €2,269;

2 June 2021, Kos, 3*+ Mythos Apartments, SC, family 2+2 from €1,979;

7 June 2021, Dalaman, 3* Excelsior Junior, SC, family 2+2 from €1,939;

FROM CORK

23 June, Majorca, Marella Dream, Hidden Gems, inside cabin, AI, from €1,149pps.

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus has return flights from Dublin to Madrid on 2 February and three nights room-only at the 4* Santo Domingo Hotel from €212pps, or return flights from Dublin to Berlin Tegel on 13 January and three nights bed & breakfast at the 3* Vienna House Easy Berlin Hotel from €219pps.

CRUISE LINES

Royal Caribbean International has, until 16 December, an offer of Buy One Get One Cruise Fare 60% Off.

BED BANKS

Bookabed offers for three-night Christmas Market stays for two adults sharing include:

Krakow: 3* Pergamin Royal Apartments, RO, from €19pppn;

Prague: 3* Ibis Wenceslas Square, B&B, from €35ppn;

Edinburgh: 4* Marriott Hotel Edinburgh, RO, from €39pppn.