ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 15th August 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Abbey Travel tours with Exodus Travels include an eight-day Secret Trails of Medieval Spain from €1,149pps, 14-day Vietnam Adventure from €1,279pps, 13-day Colours of Rajasthan from €1,479pps, 14-day Cape Town and the Garden Route from €1,779pps, 10-day Taj, Tigers & Temples from €1,249pps (children from €899pp), and 14-day Chopsticks & Coconuts from €1,549pps (children from €1,139pp).

Classic Resorts has the following offers when booked by 31 August:

Thailand: 11 nights b&b from €1,475pps, stay three nights at 4* Rembrandt Hotel, Bangkok, and eight nights at 4* Pavilion Samui Villas & Resort, Koh Samui, travel in October (Ref: 87370)

Mauritius: seven nights all-inclusive from €1,839pps, at 4* Veranda Point Aux Biches, travel in February 2020 (Ref: 87363)

Bahamas Island Hopping: three islands for six nights b&b from €2,635pps, travel in February 2020, package includes two nights at Hideaway at Palm Bay Beach Club on Exuma in a one-bedroom Garden View Cottage, one mile outside of George Town, two nights at Stella Maris Inn in a standard hotel room on Long Island, located in the northern part of Long Island, and twp nights at Fernandez Bay Village in a cottage or villa on Cat Island located near the Bight Airport, meet & greet on arrival in Nassau, all flights between Nassau and the three islands, some by private twin-engine charter plane and others on Bahamasair or Sky Bahamas, airport transfers in Long Island and Exuma by taxi (not on Cat Island), hotel taxes and maid service and daily breakfast, continental breakfast at Hideaways at Palm Bay and full breakfast at Stella Maris and Fernandez Bay Village (Ref: 87373).

Sunway has the following seven-night offers: Bulgaria: 3* Lira Hotel, 31 August, b&b, from €399pps; Lanzarote: 2*+ Puertocarmen Apartments, 31 August, self-catering, from €455pps; Algarve: 2*+ Bayside Salgados Apartments, 31 August, self-catering, from €499pps; Sicily: 2* Miosotis Apartments, 31 August, self-catering, from €499pps.

TD active Holidays has a four-night Transylvania Photography Holiday departing 12 September from €799pps including return flights, 3* b&b hotel accommodation, transfers, and excursions with Stewart Kenny, an award-winning fine art landscape photographer, and an additional tutor from Dublin Photography School. TD active Holidays’ new solo twin share accommodation option is available on this trip.

TUI Ireland offers include:

FROM DUBLIN:

21 August, Austria, 3* Hotel Obermair, Mayrhofen, B&B, 7 nights, from €559pps;

22 August, Gran Canaria, 3* Rocomar, Puerto Rico, SC, 14 nights, from €549pps;

22 August, Gran Canaria, 3* Rocamar, Puerto Rico, SC, 7 nights, from €529pps;

24 August, Rhodes, 2*+ Hotel Garden, Pastida, B&B, 7 nights, from €459pps;

24 August, Lake Garda, 3* Hotel Cristallo, Garda, HB, 7 nights, from €529pps;

26 August, Bulgaria, 3* Hotel Lira, Sunny Beach, SC, 7 nights, from €499pps;

27 August, Costa Daurada, 3* California Apartments, Salou, HB, 7 nights, from €529pps;

27 August, Majorca, 4* Platja D’Or, Alcudia, AI, 7 nights, from €659pps;

31 August, Majorca, Marella Discovery 2, Highlights of the Mediterranean, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €1,169pps;

18 September, Rhodes, 3* Nimar Villagio, Afandou, SC, 7 nights, from €379pps;

20 September, Tenerife, 3* Globales Tamaimi Tropical, Puerto De Santiago, SC, 7 nights, from €399pps;

24 October, Costa Blanca, 3* Esmeralda Suites Apartments, Calpe, SC, 7 nights, family 2+1 from €1,459;

24 October, Gran Canaria, 3* Rocamar, Puerto Rico, SC, 7 nights, family 2+1 from €1,689;

24 October, Gran Canaria, 3*+ Mogan Princess & Beach Club, Playa Taurito, AI, 7 nights, family 2+1 from €2,599;

FROM CORK:

27 August, Majorca, 3*+ Martinique Apartments, Magaluf, B&B, 7 nights, from €519pps;

8 September, Costa del Sol, 4* Globales Playa Estepona, Estepona, AI, 7 nights, from €649pps;

30 June 2020, Costa Daurada, 4* Villa Romana, Salou, HB, 7 nights, family 2+1 from €1,939, family 2+2 from €2,609;

FROM SHANNON:

29 August, Lanzarote, 3*+ Hyde Park Lane, Puerto Del Carmen, B&B, 7 nights, from €649pps;

30 August, Costa Daurada, 4* California Palace, Salou, HB, 7 nights, from €619pps;

5 September, Lanzarote, 2*+ Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Teguise, SC, 7 nights, from €459pps;

24 July 2020, Costa Daurada, 3*+ Sunclub Salou, Cap De Salou, SC, 7 nights, family 2+1 from €1,519, family 2+2 from €1,839, family 2+3 from €2,459.

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus is offering a one-way fare in September of €35.99, including taxes and charges, to Amsterdam, Düsseldorf or Hamburg.

Air Transat has a €330 return from Dublin to Toronto in Economy Class on selected dates in September and October when booked by today, 15 August.

Icelandair has an offer, with a start date of 15 August at 17.00 GMT and end date of 27 August at 23.59 GMT, for the travel period from 1 October to 28 March 2020, of one-way fares from Dublin to Iceland (based on a return ticket) from €68 in Economy Class and from €250 in Saga Premium Class (Icelandair’s business equivalent).

CRUISE LINES

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines has a seven-night Rhine Main & Moselle river cruise onboard the Brabant from 2 October for €1,369pps Standard Cabin or €1,499pps Juliette Balcony. Price includes flight from Dublin to Düsseldorf, taxes, 20kg checked-in bag per person, return airport transfer, all meals, drinks and entertainment, gratuities, and return (indirect) flight from Nuremberg to Dublin.

BED BANKS

Bookabed seven-night offers for October include: Tenerife: half-board at 3* San Telmo, Puerto de la Cruz, from €19pppn; Gran Canaries: b&b at 4* Gold by Marina, Playa del Ingles, from €59ppn; Majorca: room-only at 3* Alcudia Beach, Alcudia, from €25pppn; seven-night offers for November in Orlando include room-only at 3* Universal’s Surfside Inn & Suites from €105pn per family 2+2.