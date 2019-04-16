ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 16th April 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts has the following offers for September/October: Dominican Republic: 9 nights all-inclusive in standard double room, 3+* Riu Naiboa, from €1,079pps, book by 30 April (Ref: 84039); Mexico: 10 nights all-inclusive in standard double room, 3+* Riu Lupita, from €1,469pps, book by 31 May (Ref: 84028); Barbados: 10 nights room-only in superior room, 4* Radisson Aquatica, from €1,499pps, book by 31 May (Ref: 84029); Bahamas: 9 nights all-inclusive in classic room, 3* Breezes Resort & Spa Bahamas, from €1,899pps, book by 30 April (Ref: 84033); Antigua: 10 nights all-inclusive in supersaver room, 3* Starfish Jolly Beach Resort & Spa, from €1,739pps, book by 30 April (Ref: 84036); Thailand: Phuket & Koh Phi Phi: 7 nights b&b, 4* Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort & Spa + 3 nights b&b, 5* Zeavola Koh Phi Phi, from €1,289pps, book by 30 April (Ref: 84003); Phuket & Koh Yao Noi: 7 nights b&b, 4* The Old Phuket Karon Beach Resort, Phuket + 3 nights b&b, 4* Paradise Koh Yao, from €1,199pps, book by 30 April (Ref: 84005); 7 nights b&b, 5* The Vijitt Phuket + 3 nights b&b, 5* Tree House Villas Koh Yao, from €1,799pps, book by 30 April (Ref: 84004).

Club Med offers include an all-inclusive 7-night stay at the 3T Kamarina, Sicily, from €895 per adult and €695 per child. Depart 18 May. Price includes flights ex Dublin, 20kg bag per person, resort transfer, standard room triple share.

Insight Vacations offers include a seven-day/seven-night Jordan Experience escorted tour departing 7 August from €2,699pps, including flights, transfers, seven nights accommodation in central locations, six breakfasts, one lunch, four dinners, and 11 experiences. Dead Sea extension is available.

Sunway ex-Dublin offers include: Turkey: 7 nights self-catering, 3* Summer Garden Aparthotel, Bodrum, from €399pps, depart 1 June; Switzerland: 9-night Best of Switzerland escorted tour, depart 25 May, from €2,299pps including flights, 20kg checked-in bag per person, taxes, 4* hotels, some meals and tours as per itinerary, and late reduction of €344 per person; Malaysia: 2 nights room-only Traders Hotel, Kuala Lumpur + 5 nights b&b, Pangkor Laut Island Resort, for €1,535pps, including return flights, taxes, checked-in bags, and transfers.

Topflight seven-night offers to Lake Garda for two people sharing, including return flights, taxes, and return transfers, include: Riva (from Dublin): half-board, 4+* Hotel Kristal Palace, 21 September, €1,199; half-board, 4+* Hotel Savoy Palace, 21 September, €1,049; half-board, 4* Astoria Park Hotel & Spa Resort, 14 September, €949; b&b, 4* Grand Hotel Riva, 25 May, €699; (from Cork): half-board, 4+* Hotel Kristal Palace, 1 June, €1,512; half-board, 4+* Hotel Savoy Palace, 21 September, €1,143; (from Belfast): half-board, 4* Astoria Park Hotel & Spa Resort, 28 September, £761; b&b, 4* Grand Hotel Riva, 25 May, £660; Limone (from Dublin): half-board, 4* Hotel Splendid Palace, 11 May, €729; half-board, 4* Hotel Villa Dirce, 25 Maym €749; (from Cork): half-board, 4* Hotel Villa Dirce, 21 September, €810; half-board, 3* plus Hotel Garda Bellevue Wellness, 14 September, €843; (from Belfast): half-board, 4* Hotel Villa Dirce, 21 September, £639; half-board, 3+* Hotel Garda Bellevue Wellness, 21 September, £609.

TUI Ireland offers include: Ex-Dublin: Gran Canaria: 7 nights self-catering, 2* Puerto Plata, Puerto Rico, depart 25 April, from €409pps; Tenerife: 7 nights self-catering, 2* Las Piramides Resort, Playa Las Americas, depart 26 April, from €339pps; Lanzarote: 7 nights self-catering, 2+* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Teguise, depart 28 April, from €389pps; Costa Daurada: 7 nights self-catering, 3+* Sunclub Apartments, Cap de Salou, depart 3 May, from €339pps; Algarve: 7 nights self-catering, 3* Be Smart Terrace, Porches, depart 20 May, from €269pps; Majorca: 7-night all-inclusive Treasures of the Mediterranean cruise, inside cabin, depart 14 May, from €839pps; Bulgaria: 7 nights b&b, 3* Lira Hotel, Sunny Beach, depart 3 June, from €329pps; Kos: 7 nights b&b, 2+* Hotel Bahamas, Kos Town, depart 15 June, from €429pps; Crete: 7 nights self-catering, 2* Stefania, Stalis, depart 16 June, from €459pps; Paphos: 7 nights self-catering, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Teguise, depart 22 May, from €399pps; Mauritius: 7 nights all-inclusive, 3+* Emeraude Beach Attitude, Trou d’Eau Douce, depart 10 June, from €1,799pps; Dominican Republic: 14 nights all-inclusive, 3* Caribe Club Princess, Bavaro, depart 18 June, from €1,909pps; Cancun (14 nights all-inclusive): 4+* Luxury Bahia Principe Akumal, Riviera Maya, depart 24 June, from €1,499pps; 3* Riu Lupita, Playacar, depart 17 June, from €1,219pps; 4* Riu Cancun, depart 17 June, from €1,639pps; Ex-Shannon: Lanzarote: 7 nights all-inclusive, 3* Suneoclub El Trebol, Costa Tequise, depart 13 June, from €589pps; 7 nights self-catering, 3+* Cinco Plazas, Puerto Del Carmen, depart 23 May, from €449pps; Ex-Cork: Majorca: 7 nights all-inclusive, 3* Hotel Belvedere, San Augustin, depart 8 June, from €599pps; Costa Daurada: 7 nights half-board, 3* Belvedere, Salou, depart 21 May, from €449pps; Ex-Ireland West: Majorca: 7 nights half-board, 3* More Hotel, Alcudia, depart 27 June, from €499pps.

AIRLINES

Emirates Holidays is offering five-night breaks in Dubai for two adults sharing and booked by 30 April, including a one-day/one-park ticket to Dubai Parks and Resorts: b&b in standard room with souk view, 4* Al Seef Hotel by Jumeirah (valid on selected travel dates from 1 May to 15 June): from €675pp; b&b in deluxe room, 5* JW Marriott Marquis, (valid 1 May to 15 June): from €739pp; b&b in deluxe room, 4* Manzil Downtown Dubai, (valid 4 May to 15 June): from €849pp; half-board in premier lagoon view room, 5* Anantara The Palm Resort, (valid 1 May to 15 June): from €965pp; half-board in deluxe room, 5* The Westin Dubai, Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, (valid 5 May to 15 June): from €975pp; half-board in resort deluxe room, 5* Jumeirah At Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi, (valid 6 May to 15 June): from €959pp; half-board in family classic room, 5* Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, (valid 1 May to 15 June): from €959pp.

CRUISE LINES

Uniworld offers include an eight-day/seven-night Castles Along the Rhine river cruise from Amsterdam to Basel for €2,869pps (was: €3,669) in a Classic riverview stateroom onboard the S.S. Antoinette, including flights, airport transfers on arrival and departure days, all meals onboard, unlimited beverages onboard, six days of excursions, and all gratuities. Depart 14 July. Flight cost must be paid at the time of booking. Port charges excluded. Price includes Picture Perfect discount. Book and pay in full by 31 May.

BED BANKS

Bookabed offers of the week for seven-night stays include: Algarve (in September): self-catering, 2* Mirachoro 11, Praia da Rocha: from €15pppn; Tenerife (in August): b&b, 3* Perla Tenerife, Puerto de la Cruz: from €25pppn; Gran Canaria (in June): b&b, 3* Terrazamar, Puerto Rico: from €29pppn; Majorca (in May): room-only, 3* Beverly Playa, Paguera: from €19pppn; Costa Brava (in August): b&b, 4* Flamingo, Lloret De Mar: from €45pppn.