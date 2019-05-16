ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 16th May 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts has the following offers booked by 30 June for minimum seven-night stays in September/October in Mauritius: 10 nights b&b in Junior Suite, 5* Lux Belle Mare, from €1,799pps, or family of two adults, two children from €5,299, upgrade to half-board from €530pp, full-board from €940pp, all-inclusive from €1,530pp, travel between 10 May to 15 October, prices based on travel 1 June – 27 June (Ref: 84667/84668); 10 nights b&b in Superior Room, 5* Lux Grand Gaube, from €1,899pps, or family of two adults, two children from €7,599, upgrade to half-board from €530pp, full-board from €940pp, all-inclusive from €1,530pp, travel between 10 May to 15 October, prices based on travel 1 June – 27 June (Ref: 84670/84672); 10 nights b&b in Superior Room, 5* Lux Le Morne, from €2,049pps, or family of two adults, one child from €4,899, upgrade to half-board from €530pp, full-board from €940pp, all-inclusive from €1,530pp, travel between 10 May to 15 October, prices based on travel 1 June – 27 June (Ref: 84673/84675).

Insight Vacations offers include a 10-day Easy Pace Budapest, Vienna & Prague escorted tour departing 19 July from €1,890pps (was €2,150).

Luxury Gold offers include a 14-day Remarkable Russia escorted tour departing 22 September from €3,695pps (was €4,295).

Topflight eight-day, half-board escorted tours, including return flights with 20kg baggage and all transfers, include: (from Dublin): 23 July, Andrea Bocelli Summer Experience, 7 nights at 4* Hotel Ariston, Montecatini, Tuscany, from €1,269pps, including full-day excursion to Pisa and Pietrasanta, ticket to Andrea Bocelli at Teatro del Silenzio, pre-concert tasting of local delicacies at a Tuscan country estate, full-day excursion to Lucca with cooking class and lunch, train tickets to Florence and guided walking tour; (from Cork): June to September, Lake Garda, Venice & Wine Tasting in Trentino, 7 nights at 4* Hotel Splendid Palace, Limone, Lake Garda, from €1,059pps, including half-day wine tasting tour, full-day excursion to Venice with guided city tour, and full-day tour of Lake Garda by coach and boat; (from Belfast): June to September, Lake Garda, Venice & Verona, 7 nights at 4* Hotel Villa Luisa Resort & Spa, San Felice del Benaco, Lake Garda, from £843 pps, including full-day excursion to Verona, full-day excursion to Venice, and full-day tour of Lake Garda by coach and boat.

TUI Ireland offers include: (from Dublin): Bulgaria: 13 June, 7 nights self-catering, 2+* Efir 1, Sunny Beach, from €349pps; Majorca: 21 May, 7 nights b&b, 3+* Martinique Apartments, Magaluf, from €359pps; 4 June, 7 nights self-catering, 3* Mariners Club, Alcudia, from €389pps; Ibiza: 22 May, 7 nights self-catering, 3* Mar Y vent, San Antonio, from €249pps; Paphos, Cyprus: 5 June, 7 nights self-catering, 3* Pagona Paphos, from €409pps; Cancun, Mexico: 3 June, 14 nights all-inclusive, 4* Grand Bahia Principe Coba, Riviera Maya, from €1,169pps; 3 June, 14 nights all-inclusive, 5* Grand Riviera Princess, Riviera Maya, from €1,369pps; (from Cork): Majorca: 18 May, 7 nights self-catering, 3* Sea Club, Alcudia, from €399pps; Algarve: 19 May, 7 nights self-catering, 3* Be Smart Terrace Algarve, Porches, from €389pps; 2 June, 7 nights self-catering, 4* Bellevue Apartments, Carvoeiro, from €439pps; (from Shannon): Lanzarote: 13 June, 7 nights b&b, 3+* Hyde Park Lane Suites, Puerto del Carmen, from €499pps.

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus is offering a €100 discount on return direct flights from Dublin or Shannon to North America from 1 August to 31 October 2019. €50 discount applies each way. Book by midnight on 20 May. Saturday night stay required. No discount applies to infant fares.

Air France has the following Economy Class offers: ex-Dublin: Dubai €360, Abu Dhabi €419, Cairo €423, Tokyo €728, Ho Chi Minh City €769, Hanoi €798; ex-Cork: Beijing €398, Johannesburg €408, Rio de Janeiro €471, Bangkok €565, Singapore €579, Hong Kong €589, Seoul €678.

Emirates is offering special fares booked by 28 May to: Dubai €479 (Business Class €2,639); Hong Kong €519 (€2,729); Kuala Lumpur €559 (€2,769); Sydney €999 (€3,839).

WestJet has a Canada Sale on fares ex-Dublin booked by 17 May for travel from 3 September – 14 December (blackout dates: 10-12, 14 October, 7-9, 11 November) to select Canadian destinations. Lowest fares can be found on the following travel days: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays.

CRUISE LINES

Royal Caribbean International is offering a 13-night Mediterranean Tour in an interior stateroom onboard Explorer of the Seas from €1,529pps, sailing from Southampton on 18 August.

U River Cruises is offering an eight-day Rolling on the Rhine river cruise from Amsterdam to Frankfurt for €899pps (was €1,299).

Uniworld offers include an eight-day/seven-night Venice and the Gems of Northern Italy river cruise from Venice to Venice for €1,999pps (was €2,799).

BED BANKS

Bookabed seven-night offers include: for July: half-board, 3* Levante Club Resort, Benidorm, €59pppn; for September: b&b, 3* Perla Tenerife, Puerto de la Cruz, €19pppn; b&b, 5* GF Gran Costa, Costa Adeje, €65pppn; for November: room-only, 5* Valparaiso Palace Spa, €55pppn.