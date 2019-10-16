ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 17th October 2019

Seven nights all-inclusive in Tenerife in November from €39pppn with Bookbed is among Neil Steedman’s Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

CaminoWays.com has a seven-night Fishermen’s Trail walking tour of the Rota Vicentina in southern Portugal from €563 per person sharing, including accommodation, breakfast, luggage transfers, and holiday pack with route notes and practical information.

CanariaWays.com has a seven-night package ‘Volcanic Landscapes of Tenerife’ including accommodation in boutique hotels and the unique Parador Cañadas del Teide from €1,040 per person sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, transfers to the trails, and holiday pack with route information.

Classic Resorts has the following offers booked by 31 October, including flights, taxes, checked-in bag, and hotel(s):

Las Vegas, 5 nights, 3* Excalibur Hotel & Casino, travel 3 March, from €699pps (Ref: 89468);

Golden California Fly-drive, 11 nights, fly to San Francisco, drive to Monterey, Carmel, Solvang, Malibu, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and finish in San Diego, travel 18 March, includes car hire, admission fees not included, from €1,599pps (Ref: 89462);

New York and Cancun, 9 nights, 4* The Shoreham New York room-only and 4* Riu Cancun for 5 nights all-inclusive, travel 19 March, from €1,849pps (Ref: 89466);

Dominican Republic, 7 nights, 5* Dreams Punta Cana Resort & Spa, all-inclusive, travel 10 March, includes transfers, from €1,689pps (Ref: 89465);

Thailand, 7 nights with free stop in Abu Dhabi, 4* Centara Blue Marine Resort & Spa Phuket for seven nights B&B and one night free in Abu Dhabi, travel 11 March, from €1,075pps (Ref: 89464);

Thailand, 7 nights from €1,449pps, 5* Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, B&B, travel 11 March, includes transfers, from €1,449pps (Ref: 89463).

Pinnacle Travel is offering 11 nights in Singapore and Bali from 4 May 2020 from £1,689pp, including return flights, return private transfers, four nights b&b in a deluxe room at the 5* Pan Pacific, Singapore, Pacific Club access, and seven nights b&b in a deluxe garden room at the 5* The Westin Resort, Nusa Dua, Bali.

Stein Travel has the following seven-night offers ex-Dublin:

Costa del Sol, 4* H10 Andalucía Plaza, Marbella, B&B, adults only, depart 16 November, depart 16 November, from €320pps;

Tenerife, 4* Parque San Antonio, Puerto de la Cruz, B&B, depart 16 November, from €502pps;

Lanzarote, 4* Occidental Lanzarote Mar, Costa Teguise, HB, depart 19 November, from €606pps.

Sunway offers include:

19 October, Sicily, 2* Miosotis Apartments, Letojanni, 7 nights, SC, from: €399pps;

19 October, Sicily, 2* Loft Vicoletto Sul Mare, Letojanni, 7 nights, SC, from €415pps;

19 October, Sicily, 3* Hotel San Vincenzo, Letojanni, 7 nights, B&B, from €416pps;

19 October, Kusadasi, 3* Esat Hotel, 7 nights, B&B, from €499pps;

16 January 2020, seven-night Winter Mediterranean fly-cruise onboard MSC Grandiosa (launching in November 2019), sailing from Barcelona, from €899pps;

3 May 2020, seven-night Western Mediterranean fly-cruise onboard Norwegian Epic, itinerary from Barcelona, Spain; Naples, Rome (Civitavecchia) and Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Italy; Cannes, France; Palma de Majorca and Barcelona, Spain, includes free at sea pick two – drinks package, specialty dining, WiFi, or shore excursion credit, from €1,039pps;

6 May 2020, Thailand, 4* The Old Phuket – Karon Beach Resort, 7 nights, B&B, from €895pps;

18 May 2020, 10-night Iceland cruise onboard Celebrity Reflection, sailing from Dublin, from €1,399pps;

3 June 2020, 3 June 2020, Dubai, 3* Rove Dubai Marine Hotel, 5 nights, RO, from €555pps;

6 September 2020, seven-night Classic Mediterranean fly-cruise onboard Allure of the Seas, sailing from Barcelona, from €1,145pps.

Tropical Sky is offering seven nights all-inclusive at the 5* Haven Riviera Cancun, Mexico, including flights and transfers, from €1,489pp when booked by 20 October.

TD active Holidays has an eight-night Jordan Photography Holiday, accompanied by Stewart Kenny from Dublin Photography School, departing 24 March 2020, from €1,979 per person sharing, including flights & transfers, B&B accommodation, excursions with local guides, and expert photography tuition.

Travel Department has a seven-night Highlights of Andalucía tour departing October and November, from €759 per person sharing, including return flights and transfers, 4* half-board hotel accommodation, and excursions with expert local guides.

TUI Ireland seven-night offers include:

FROM DUBLIN:

19 December, Gran Canaria, 3* Apartments Koala the Home Collection, Maspalomas, SC, from €559pps;

20 December, Tenerife, 3* Globales Tamaimo Tropical, Puerto de Santiago, SC, from €689pps;

23 December, Lanzarote, 3* SuneoClub HSA El Trebol, Costa Tequise, AI, from €979pps;

9 January, Gran Canaria, 3* Monte Feliz, Bahia Feliz, SC, from €429pps;

10 January, Tenerife, Marella Explorer, Colourful Coasts, inside cabin, AI, from €939pps;

13 January, Lanzarote, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Tequise, SC, from €389pps;

17 January, Tenerife, 3* Globales Tamaimo Tropical, Puerto de Santiago, SC, from €419pps;

9 April, Gran Canaria, 2* Tamanaco Apartments, Puerto Rico, SC, family 2+1 from €1,629;

13 July, Gran Canaria, 3*+ Revoli Playa Apartments, Puerto Rico, SC, family 2+1 from €1,479, family 2+2 from €2,019;

20 July, Turkey, 4* Club Candan, Marmaris, SC, family 2+1 from €1,519, family 2+2 from €2,109;

FROM CORK

16 June, Majorca, Marella Dream, Mediterranean Medley, inside cabin, AI, from €1,149pps;

FROM SHANNON

2 May, Majorca, Marella Discovery, Highlights of the Mediterranean, inside cabin, AI, from €1,119pps.

AIRLINES

Emirates return fares from Dublin, including taxes and charges, booked by 29 October for travel in Economy Class (from 24 October – 11 December / 13 January – 1 April 2020/ 5 April – 17 June 2020) and in Business Class (from 21 October – 17 June 2020), include: Dubai from €499 (Business Class from €2,499), Bangkok €519 (€2,499), Johannesburg €529 (€2,699); Kuala Lumpur €549 (€2,499); Hanoi €799 (€3,099), Perth €1,099 (€3,859), Sydney €999 (€3,799), Melbourne €999 (€3,799).

TAP Air Portugal has one-way fares from Dublin to Faro from €64 in December, January and February, and to Porto Alegre, Brazil, from €471 in December and January.

CRUISE LINES

Royal Caribbean International is offering six ex-Dubai seven-night cruises (cruise only) onboard Jewel of the Seas with free double upgrade from interior to balcony guestroom:

16 December, Oman, €259pps;

6 January, Qatar and Bahrain, €249pps;

13 January, Oman, €249pps;

3 February, Qatar and Bahrain, €369pps;

24 February, Oman, €489pps;

2 March, Qatar and Bahrain, €599pps;

BED BANKS

Bookabed seven-night offers include:

Lanzarote, November, 3* Puerto Carmen, Puerto del Carmen, SC, from €19pppn;

Tenerife, November, 3* Playa Olid, Costa Adeje, AI, from €39pppn; 4* Aguamarina Golf Hotel, Golf del Sur, HB, from €39pppn;

Algarve, January, 3* Vilanova Resort, Albufeira, SC, from €5pppn; 5* Grande Real Santa Eulalia, Albufeira, SC, from €19pppn;

Dubai, February, 5* Ramada Jumeirah, B&B, from €45pppn;

Costa del Sol, May, 3* San Fermin, Benalmadena, B&B, from €25pppn;

Cancun, May, 5* Atelier Playa Mujeres, Playa Mujeres, AI, from €119pppn.