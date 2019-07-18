ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 18th July 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts has the following seven-night all-inclusive offers in Mexico booked by 31 July for travel in August: 3*+ Riu Lupita, from €1,099pps, honeymooners receive a bottle of rum and fruit basket in their room on arrival (Ref: 86586); 4* Riu Cancun, from €1,339pps, honeymooners receive a bottle of rum and fruit basket in their room on arrival (Ref: 86589).

Crystal Ski has deposits starting from €150pps and two-for-one lift passes on selected winter ski breaks. Seven-night offers from Dublin, including 20kg checked-in baggage and transfers but not in-flight meals, group seating or insurance, include: Andorra: departing 22 December: 3* Poblado Apartments, Arinsal, self-catering, from €529pps (four sharing); 3* Soldeu Maistre, Soldeu, half-board, from €879pps; 4* Hotel Princesa Parc, Arinsal, half-board, from €979pps; Italy: departing 22 December: 3* Planibel Apartments, La Thuile, self-catering, from €535pps (four sharing); 3* Hotel Martin, Sauze D’Oulx, half-board, from €679pps; 3* Grand Albergo, Claviere, all-inclusive, from €895pps; Austria: departing 21 December: 2* Haus Pirchmoos, Soll, b&b, from €735pps; 4* Aurora Apartments, Bad Hofgastein, self-catering, from €745pps (four sharing); 4* Hotel Berghof, Mayrhofen, half-board, €1,045pps; France: departing 21 December: 2* Plagne Lauze, La Plagne, self-catering, from €699pps (four sharing); 3* Borsat IV Apartments, Tignes, self-catering, from €705pps (four sharing); 3* Temps D’Soleil, Val Thoren, self-catering, from €805pps (four sharing).

TUI Ireland seven-night offers from Dublin include: Bulgaria: 18 July, 3* Hotel Lira, Sunny Beach, B&B, from €459pps; 22 July, 2*+ Jupiter Hotel, Sunny Beach, B&B, 14 nights, from €759pps; 26 August, 2*+ Efir 1, Sunny Beach, SC, from €459pps; Crete: 21 July, 3* Augean Sky Hotel & Suites, Malia, SC, from €679pps; Cyprus: 31 July, 3* Hotel Cynthiana Beach, Paphos, B&B, from €619pps; Majorca: 6 August, 3* Ferrer Isabel, Cala Bona, B&B, from €639pps; 27 August, Treasures of the Mediterranean, inside cabin, AI, from €1,149pps; Portugal: 22 July, 3* Casa Mitchell, Albuferia, SC, 14 nights, from €789pps; 26 August, 2*+ Janelas Do Mar, Albufeira, SC, from €389pps; Ibiza: 28 August, 2* Sunshine Apartments, San Antonio, SC, from €539pps; Austria: 24 July, 3* Hotel Obermair, Mayrhofen, B&B, from €479pps; 24 July, 3*+ Hotel Modlinger, Soll, B&B, from €1,449 for family 2+1; Italy: 27 July, 3* Hotel Virginia, Garda, B&B, from €1,829 for family 2+1; Lanzarote: 4 June 2020, 3*+ Cinco Plazas, Puerto del Carmen, SC, from €1,579 for family 2+1 and from €2,139 for family 2+2; Costa Daurada: 7 June 2020, 4* TUI Family Life Avenida Suites, Salou, HB, from €1,759 for family 2+1 and from €2,419 for family 2+2.

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus is offering up to 20% off fares from Dublin, Cork, Shannon, Belfast, Knock, Kerry and Donegal when booked by 22 July for travel between 21 August and 16 October.

Emirates has the following Business Class fares from Dublin when booked by 6 August for travel from 22 July until 17 June 2020: Dubai €2,499, Bangkok €2,599, Hong Kong €2,599, Colombo €2,699, Perth €3,799, Auckland €4,599.

Finnair is offering the following fares ex-Dublin when booked by 24 July: Fukuoka from €644, Tokyo from €657, Nagoya from €660, Osaka from €661.

CRUISE LINES

Royal Caribbean International is offering €1 per person flights on European 2020 sailings when booked by 12 August 2019. It has also agreed to honour the U$18 per person per day Deluxe Beverage Packages that were mistakenly posted online on 1 July (they are normally around $55 per person per day).

Silversea has an air fare offer for 36 Northern Europe cruises when booked by 31 July of a free Economy Class round-trip and free transfer between airport and ship, or Business Class for €199 round-trip.

BED BANKS

Bookabed seven-night offers for September include: Majorca: room-only at 4* Holiday Park Apartments, Santa Ponsa, from €29pppn; Algarve: room-only at 3* Monica Isabel Beach Club, Albufeira, from €59pppn; Fuerteventura: self-c, from €59pppn; Fuerteventura: self-catering at 3* Castillo Beach Bungalows, Caleta de Fuste, from €15pppn; Tenerife: b&b at 5* Hard Rock Hotel, Playa Paraiso, from €79pppn; Cancun: all-inclusive at 4* Oasis Palm, from €65pppn.