ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 19th February 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts has the following 10-night ex-Dublin offers when booked by 28th February: Seychelles: Half-board in May/June in a Standard Beach Villa at the 5-star Constance Ephella Resort from €14,499 based on family of 2+2 (Ref: 81253); Maldives: All-inclusive in May/June in a Standard Beach Villa at the 5-star Amari Havodda Maldives from €8,499 for family of 2+2 (Ref: 81254); Mauritius: All-inclusive in May/June in a Superior room at the 4-star Maritim Crystals Beach Hotel from €5,499 based on family of 2+2 (Ref: 80226); Sri Lanka: All-inclusive in May/June in a Junior Suite with Sea View at the 4-star Riu Sri Lanka Hotel from €5,899 based on family of 2+2 (Ref: 81256); Dubai & Bali: Book by 19th February for 12 nights b&b from €1,685pp with six nights at the 4-star The Tanjung Benoa Beach Resort, three nights at the 4-star Plataran Ubud Hotel & Spa, and three nights at the 4-star Hilton The Walk Dubai (Ref: 81685).

Insight Vacations offers include an Amazing Spain and Portugal escorted tour departing 22nd June 2019 from €1,969pps (was €2,169), including flights, transfers, and eight nights’ accommodation in central locations. Flight cost must be paid at the time of booking. Book and pay in full by 28th February.

Sunway offers ex-Dublin include: Canada: for ‘Best of Canada and Toronto’ escorted tour departing 17th May, from €2,295pps, including flights, 20kg baggage per person, taxes, eight nights in 4-star hotels, scheduled airport transfer, some meals and tours as per itinerary. Price includes early payment discount of €195pp, tour must be paid in full by 28th February 2019; Canada: for Rockies fly-drive, taking in Calgary and Vancouver, includes flights, taxes, bags, car hire and hotels, from €1,469pps, departing in October; Germany: for 5-star ’Romantic Danube’ river cruise from €2,399pps, departing 23rd June – fly to Munich, return from Budapest. Price includes flights, return port transfers, seven nights in outside stateroom with fixed window Category E, unlimited wine/beers at meals, sip-and-sail daily cocktail hour, and daily excursions. Not included are gratuities and port charges of €150pp. Includes early booking saving of €960pp; Portugal: seven nights all-inclusive at the 4T Club Med Da Balaia, adults from €1,045pp and children from €639pp, departing 1st April (also available from Cork and Shannon); Kusadasi: seven nights b&b at the 4-star Golden Day Wings Hotel, from €499pps, departing 20th April; Sorrento: seven nights b&b at the 4-star Cesare Augusto Hotel, from €919pps in June, from €1,019pps in July, or €949pps in August; Venice: for Montenegro and Greece fly-cruise, seven nights premium all-inclusive onboard Norwegian Star, from €1,615pps, departing 1st September; Rome: for Eastern Mediterranean fly-cruise, seven nights premium all-inclusive onboard Norwegian Spirit, from €1,195pp, departing 15th December. Barcelona: 12 nights onboard Vision of the Seas, from €1,575pps, with flights only €1 from Dublin, departing 29th July.

TUI Ireland seven-night ex-Dublin offers include: Croatia: half-board at the 4-star Hotel Uvala, Dubrovnik, from €939pps, departing 9th June; Sicily: b&b at the 3-star Hotel Villa Bianca/Principe, Taormina Mare, from €709pps, departing 6th June; Italy: b&b at the 3-star Hotel Virginia, Lake Garda, from €609pps, departing 8th June; Tenerife: self-catering at the 3-star Arena Suites, Puerto De Santiago, from €479pps, departing 22nd February; b&b at the 3-star Parque Vacacional Eden, Puerto De La Cruz, from €479pps, departing 8th March; cruise onboard Marella Dream, from €719pps, departing 1st March; Gran Canaria: half-board at the 3-star Hotel IFA Buenaventura, Playa del Ingles, from €639pps, departing 21st February; all-inclusive at the 3-star IFA Interclub Atlantic, San Agustin, from €569pps, departing 28th February; self-catering at the 3-star Cay Beach Princess Bungalows, Maspalomas, from €429pps, departing 7th March; Lanzarote: self-catering at the 2-star Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Teguise, from €469pps, departing 31st March; Cork to Costa del Sol: half-board at the 3-star Hotel Nerja Club, Nerja, from €699pps, departing 16th April. Costa Blanca: 10 nights half-board at the 3-star Port Fiesta Park, Benidorm, from €699pps, departing 15th May.

Wendy Wu Tours is offering a saving of €200 on all 2019 and 2020 escorted group tours to China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and South America when booked by 28th February 2019.

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus is offering €50 off all return flights to North America booked by this Friday. The €50 discount applies to return direct flights from Dublin or Shannon to North America from 01 April 2019 to 31 May 2019. The €25 discount applies each way on Economy Class fares only. Saturday night stay required. Book by 22 February 2019. No discount applies to infant fares. Offer subject to conditions and availability.

Air France ex-Dublin Economy Class offers include Johannesburg €399, Beijing €420, Cape Town €469, Rio de Janeiro €469, Punta Cana €559, Santiago €659, Panama City €709, San Jose €749, Fortaleza €899.

Turkish Airlines is offering return fares from Dublin to Istanbul from €183 in Economy Class and €809 in Business Class when booked by 21st February 2019 for travel by 21st February 2019. The offer is strictly subject to availability and is limited to two passengers travelling together both ways under the same reservation only with no allowance for additional passengers. Prices are correct on 1st February 2019 but may vary due to currency exchange rates. Maximum stay restriction applies in Istanbul of seven days. €5 surcharge in Economy Class and €10 surcharge in Business Class applies per passenger on the outbound flight to Istanbul if travel takes place on a Friday or Saturday. €5 surcharge in Economy Class and €10 surcharge in Business Class applies per passenger on the return flight from Istanbul if travel takes place on a Sunday or Monday.

CRUISE LINES

Silversea: Book by 28th February 2019 to receive $1,000 per suite onboard credit and a one-category suite upgrade on select voyages with Silversea’s Last Minute Savings offer. Save 10% with Early Booking Bonus with up to €400 per suite additional savings with the Bonus Savings offer. Business Class round-trip airfare and transfers are included on all Northern Europe voyages.

U by Uniworld offers include a Rolling on the Rhine river cruise departing 4th May 2019 from €1,199pps (was €1,589), including flights, 14 meals, included excursions, local celebrity DJ party and seven nights in a studio stateroom onboard The A. Flight cost must be paid at the time of booking. Port charges excluded. Price includes 30% Our Best Offer discount. Book and pay in full by 31st March.

BED BANKS

Bookabed six-night flights and hotel packages include: New York: four nights at the 3-star Excalibur Hotel and two nights at the 4-star Hudson Hotel from €750pp; Las Vegas: four nights at the 4-star Luxor Hotel & Casino and two nights at the 4-star Roosevelt Hotel from €779pp. Other offers for seven-night stays in June include:Tenerife: €15.00pppn b&b at the 3-star San Telmo, Puerto de la Cruz; Lanzarote: €19.00pppn room-only at the 3-star THB Flora, Puerto del Carmen; Majorca: €29.00pppn b&b at the 2-star Hotel Golf Beach, Santa Ponsa; Malta:€35pppn room-only at the 4-star Pebble Resort, St Paul’s Bay.