ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 19th March 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Camino Ways has three special guided tours for Easter 2019: Classic Camino – Sarria to Santiago, seven nights from 13 April for €780; Easter on the Via Francigena – Viterbo to Rome, seven nights from 13 April for €920; Easter on the Camino Ingles – Ferrol to Santiago, seven nights from 18 April for €780. All tours include: tour guide , airport transfers, six dinners (including welcome dinner), luggage transfers , holiday pack, and pilgrim passport .

Classic Resorts offers booked by 15 April for travel in September/October (prices based on two sharing with flights from Dublin, taxes and transfers) include: Mauritius: nine nights b&b in a Junior Suite at the 5-star Lux Belle Mare from €1,859pps, including 45% discount on b&b. Half-board/full-board and all-inclusive options available (Ref: 82431); Maldives: nine nights half-board at the 5-star Lux South Ari Atoll from €3,499pps, including 35% discount plus free meal plan upgrade. Stay in a Beach Villa with free upgrade from b&b to half-board. Also free meal plan from half-board to full-board or full-board to all-inclusive. Reduced seaplane rates (Ref: 82427); Thailand: eight nights b&b in Phuket from €1,635pps. Stay six nights in a Deluxe Villa at the 5-star The Vijitt Resort Phuket and two nights in a Clay Pool one-bed cottage at the 5-star Keemala Phuket, with specials for honeymooners at both locations (Ref: 82434).

Club Med offers include an all-inclusive 7-night stay at the 4T Grand Massif in France. Adults from €1,205pp, children from €765pp. Departs 21 June 2019. Price includes flights ex Dublin, 20kg bag per person, resort transfer, superior room triple share, activities, and cable car pass. Includes early booking discount of €550. Children under 6 years stay free.

Insight Vacations offers include a six-night escorted tour of the Grand Canyon region in August from €2,139pps, including 6 nights b&b in centrally located hotels, 4 dinners with wine, Navajo guide in an open air vehicle, boat ride through Lake Powell, and dinner with a view overlooking the South Rim of the Canyon. Flights excluded.

Luxury Gold offers include a 14-day Majesty of the Rockies escorted tour in Canada from €2,989pps (was €3,259), including flights, transfers, and 13 nights 5* luxury accommodation in central locations, 13 breakfasts, 7 dinners with wine, and 13 experiences. Departs 12 May 2019. Flight cost must be paid at the time of booking. Book and pay in full by 31 March 2019.

Sunway ex-Dublin offers include: Kusadasi: 14 nights b&b, 4* Golden Day Wings Hotel, from €559pps. Departs 13 April; Algarve: 7 nights self-catering, 2+* Bayside Salgados Apartments, from €335pps. Departs 11 and 18 May; Cape Town: 5 nights, room only, 3* hotel, from €745pps including flights, bags, taxes, transfers. Departs 12 June (Ref: IV1047973); Rome for 3-nights full-board, 4* The Bailey’s Hotel 3-night cruise onboard Oasis of the Seas, from €899pps. Departs 19 August; Barcelona for 7-night Spain & Italy cruise onboard Oasis of the Seas, from €799pps. Departs 5 May.

Topflight seven-night offers to Italy include: Giardini Naxos, Sicily: b&b 3* Hotel Tysandros, €519pps, departs 25 May; b&b 3* Villa Linda, €549pps, departs 25 May; b&b 5* Hotel Diamond, €769pps, departs 25 May; half-board 4* Unahotel Naxos Beach Resort, €809pps (four sharing), departs 5 October; b&b 4+* RG Naxos, €919pps, departs 25 May; Taormina: b&b 4* Baia Taormina Grand Palace Hotel & Spa, €849pps, departs 8 June; b&b 4* Ariston, €979pps, departs 29 June; b&b 5* Grand Hotel Mazzaro Sea Palace, €1,259pps, departs 5 October; b&b 5* Grand Hotel Atlantis Bay, €1,369pps, departs 5 October.

TUI Ireland offers ex-Dublin include: Gran Canaria 7 nights self-catering: 3* Cay Beach Princess Bungalow, Maspalomas, from €449pps, depart 21 March; 2* Jardin Atlantico, Playa Del Inglés, from €789pps, depart 18 April; Tenerife 7 nights self-catering: 3* Arena Suite, Puerto De Santiago, from €419pps, depart 22 March; 2* Las Piramides Resort, Playa Las Americas, from €769pps, depart 19 April; Lanzarote: 7 nights all-inclusive, 3* Apartments the Morromar, Matagorda, from €499pps, depart 24 March; 7 nights self-catering, 2* San Marcial Apartments, Matagorda, from €729pps, depart 21 April; Ibiza: 7 nights self-catering, 3* Apartamentos del Rey, Portinatx, from €369pps, depart 15 May; Algarve: 7 nights self-catering, 3* Club Alvorferias Apartments, Alvor, from €419pps, depart 20 May; Majorca: 7 nights all-inclusive Treasures of the Mediterranean cruise onboard the Marella Dream, inside cabin, from €979pps, depart 7 May; Paphos: 7 nights self-catering, 3* Hotel Helios Bay, Paphos, from €379pps, depart 15 May; Cancun 14 nights all-inclusive: 4* Grand Bahia Principe Coba, Riviera Maya, from €1,339pps, depart 17 June; 4* Catalonia Riviera Maya, Riviera Maya, from €1,499pps, depart 17 June; Shannon to Lanzarote: 7 nights self-catering, 3* Lanzarote Paradise Club, Teguise, from €379pps, depart 16 May; Cork to Costa Daurada: 7 nights self-catering, 3* International II Apartments, Salou, from €389pps, depart 21 May; Ireland West to Majorca: 7 nights b&b, 3* Hotel Lagotel, Playa de Muro, from €489pps, depart 12 June.

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus is offering up to 25% off fares to Europe from Dublin, Cork, Shannon and Ireland West Airports when booked by 25 March 2019 for travel between 1 May and 30 September 2019. Discount applies to fares only before taxes and charges, does not apply to infant fares, and varies depending on route and class.

Emirates is offering fares to Dubai booked by 27 March for travel from 3 May to 20 June 2019 from €449 in Economy Class and from €2,839 in Business Class.

CRUISE LINES

Uniworld offers include an eight-day/seven-night Venice and the Gems of Northern Italy river cruise from/to Venice in a Classic riverview stateroom onboard the River Countess for €2,429 pps (was €3,269), including flights, airport transfers on arrival and departure, all meals and unlimited beverages onboard, 6 days of excursions, and all gratuities. Departs 18 August 2019. Flight cost must be paid at the time of booking. Port charges excluded. Price includes 30% Our Best Offer discount. Book and pay in full by 31 March 2019.

BED BANKS

Bookabed seven-nights room-only on International Drive, Orlando, are from €29pppn at the 3-star Rosen Inn at Pointe Orlando or the 3-star Avanti Resort; four-nights room-only for the August Bank Holiday in New York are from €69pppn at the 3-star Pod Time Square or at the 3-star Pod Brooklyn Hotel, or from €75pppn at the 4-star New Yorker, A Wyndham Hotel; Aqua Suites, Lanzarote: from €155pn in May based on two people sharing, free half-board upgrade, first child free, second child under 12 €15pn (from €165pn in July); Rates for 7-night stays in July include: Gran Canaria: €39pppn b&b 4* Gloria Palace Amadores; Tenerife: €25pppn self-catering 4* Las Floritas (Playa de Las Americas); Jamaica: €19pppn room-only 3* Samsara Cliff Resort, Negril.