News

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 19th September 2019

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 19th September 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Abbey Travel has a St Patrick’s Day offer from Dublin with Air France to Disneyland Paris departing 16 February 2020 with low booking deposit and up to 25% off and free half-board meals when booked by 1 October, for €535 based on two adults and two children under 12. The package includes: Return flights from Dublin to Paris with Air France; 12kg hand luggage per person; Return transfers; Three nights at Disney’s Hotel Santa Fe; Breakfast voucher and lunch or dinner voucher for each night of stay; Park tickets for Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park for four days; Free Fastpass; Free Extra Magic hours on certain days; Payment is due 10 weeks prior to departure and offer is subject to availability.

Classic Resorts has the following offers when booked by 30 September for travel in October:

Thailand Multi Centre: 10 nights b&b from €1,419pps, with three nights at the 4* Rembrandt Bangkok, two nights at the 5* U Nimman Chiang Mai, and five nights at the 4* Centara Coconut Beach Resort Samui, one free night included (Ref: 87511);

Dubai and Maldives: 10 nights b&b from €2,299pps, with three nights at the 4* Ramada Plaza Jumeirah Beach and seven nights at the 4* Reethi Beach Resort Maldives in a villa, save up to 30%, honeymooners receive fruit basket, bed decoration, special dinner and free room upgrade in Maldives (Ref: 87513);

Mauritius: 10 nights b&b from €1,785pps at the 4* Veranda Grand Baie Hotel & Spa, save up to 30%, (Ref: 87514).

SUNWAY offers for Lapland in December include:

Santa’s Sleepover, one night / two days:

Ex-Dublin: Departures 4, 20, 21, 22 December, from €1,029 per adult, €869 per child;

Ex-Cork: Departures 9, 10 December, from €1,109 per adult, €959 per child;

Ex-Shannon: Departure 15 December, from €1,132 per adult, €979 per child;

Sleigh Bell Spectacular, two nights / three days:

Ex-Dublin: Departures 1, 3, 5, 9, 11, 17, 19, 21 December, from €1,389 per adult, €1,169 per child;

Triple Treat, three nights / four days:

Ex-Dublin: Departures 5, 8, 11, 14, 17 December, from €1,469 per adult, €1,199 per child;

All three trips include return flights, 20kg check-in baggage, accommodation, thermal suits and boots, meals as per package, activities.

TRAVEL DEPARTMENT has a five-day Danube taster river cruise departing on 25 September, including return flights, transfers, five night full-board river cruise, and guided excursions, from €1,099pps. Book by Friday 20 September and receive €25 off per person with the code VP-SEP25.

TUI IRELAND offers include:

FROM DUBLIN:

26 September, Gran Canaria, 4* TUI Family Life Las Pitas, Bahia Feliz, SC, 7 nights, from €519pps;

26 September, Gran Canaria, 3* Marina Elite Resort, Balito Beach, SC, 7 nights, from €469pps;

30 September, Algarve, 2* Janelas Do Mar, Albufeira, SC, 7 nights, from €519pps;

1 October, Majorca, 3* Mariners Club, Alcudia, SC, 7 nights, from €449pps;

4 October, Tenerife, 2* Vigilia park, Puerto de Santiago, SC, 7 nights, from €519pps;

10 October, Gran Canaria, 2* Rocamar, Puerto Rico, SC, 7 nights, from €379pps;

17 October, Gran Canaria, 2* Porlamar Apartments, Puerto Rico, SC, 7 nights, from €359pps;

19 December, Gran Canaria, 3* Monte Feliz, Bahia Feliz, SC, 7 nights, from €619pps;

20 December, Tenerife, 3* Globales Tamaimo Tropical Hotel, Costa Tequise, SC, 7 nights, from €769pps;

3 January 2020, Tenerife, 3* Globales Tamaimo Tropical Hotel, Costa Tequise, SC, 7 nights, from €399pps;

6 January 2020, Lanzarote, 2*+ San Marical Apartments, Matagorda, SC, 7 nights, from €419pps;

9 January 2020, Gran Canaria, 3* Monte Feliz, Bahia Feliz, SC, 7 nights, from €429pps;

20 January 2020, Lanzarote, 2*+ Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Tequise, SC, 7 nights, from €409pps;

16 June 2020, Majorca, Marella Dream, Mediterranean Medley, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €1,149pps;

FROM CORK:

9 June 2020, Majorca, Marella Dream, Treasures of the Mediterranean, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €1,169pps;

FROM SHANNON:

6 June 2020, Majorca, Marella Discovery, Highlights of the Mediterranean, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €1,409pps.

AIRLINES

AER LINGUS one-way fares to Europe, including taxes and charges, booked by 23 September for travel between 1 October and 16 December, include: Birmingham or Manchester from €24.99; London from €27.99; Amsterdam, Bilbao, Bordeaux, Lisbon, Toulouse or Venice from €29.99; and Barcelona, Berlin, Faro, Milan or Paris from €34.99.

EMIRATES ex-Dublin Economy (and Business) Class return fares booked by 1 October for travel until 17 June 2020 (date exclusions apply) include: Dubai €499 (€2,499), Kuala Lumpur €549 (€2,499), Sydney €999 (€3,799), Auckland €1,199 (€4,599).

TAP AIR PORTUGAL has one-way fares from Dublin to Faro from €64 in December, January and February, and to Porto Alegre, Brazil, from €471 in December and January.

CRUISE LINES

ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL is offering, until 30 September, a seven-night Western Mediterranean cruise ex-Barcelona from 10 May 2020 onboard the new amplified Allure of the Seas, with a GTY interior stateroom, from €1,209 per person sharing, or all-inclusive from €1,419pps.

SILVERSEA has Last-Minute Savings fares for Antarctica cruises from Ushuaia, including: 12 days departing 5 December from US$16,700; 18 days departing 17 December from US$25,400; 15 days departing 20 December from US$18,400.

U RIVER CRUISES new cruises for 2020 (Vienna Vibe, Eastern European Escape, and Amsterdam & Brussels Bound) booked by 30 September save 10% or get a free U drinks package (value: £279 / €305).

BED BANKS

BOOKABED offers include:

Algarve, 7 nights: October, 3* Hotel Luar, Portimao, B&B, from €15pppn; November, 5* Grande Real Santa Eulalia, Albufeira, SC, from €19pppn;

Gran Canaria, 7 nights: November, 3* The Koala Garden, Maspalomas, RO, from €35pppn;

Majorca, 7 nights: June 2020, 3* Club B by BH Mallorca, Magaluf, AI, from €69pppn;

Orlando, 5 nights: January 2020, 3* Rosen Inn, International Drive, RO, from €25ppn;

La Vegas, 5 nights: January 2020, 3* Excalibur Hotel Casino, The Strip, RO, from €19pppn;

Dominican Republic, 7 nights: November, 5* Be Live Collection, Punta Cana, AI, from €49pppn.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Royal Caribbean International Celebrates 50th With Style

Michael FloodSeptember 19, 2019
Read More

Dublin Airport Opens New Premier Lounge for East-Bound Passengers

Neil SteedmanSeptember 19, 2019
Read More

Hertz and Hendrick Motorsports Introduce Exclusive High-Performance Camaros to Rent

Neil SteedmanSeptember 19, 2019
Read More

CAR Extends Deadline for Responses to Consultation Paper

Neil SteedmanSeptember 19, 2019
Read More

New ABTA Campaign to Maintain Consumer Confidence Over Brexit

Neil SteedmanSeptember 19, 2019
Read More

Emirates to Hold Three Pilot Roadshows in Dublin

Michael FloodSeptember 19, 2019
Read More

British Airways Pilots Call Off Second September Strike

Neil SteedmanSeptember 19, 2019
Read More

About Expedia TAAP

Neil SteedmanSeptember 18, 2019
Read More

Expedia TAAP’s Wide Breadth of Quality Travel Products

Neil SteedmanSeptember 18, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland