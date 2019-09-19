ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 19th September 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Abbey Travel has a St Patrick’s Day offer from Dublin with Air France to Disneyland Paris departing 16 February 2020 with low booking deposit and up to 25% off and free half-board meals when booked by 1 October, for €535 based on two adults and two children under 12. The package includes: Return flights from Dublin to Paris with Air France; 12kg hand luggage per person; Return transfers; Three nights at Disney’s Hotel Santa Fe; Breakfast voucher and lunch or dinner voucher for each night of stay; Park tickets for Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park for four days; Free Fastpass; Free Extra Magic hours on certain days; Payment is due 10 weeks prior to departure and offer is subject to availability.

Classic Resorts has the following offers when booked by 30 September for travel in October:

Thailand Multi Centre: 10 nights b&b from €1,419pps, with three nights at the 4* Rembrandt Bangkok, two nights at the 5* U Nimman Chiang Mai, and five nights at the 4* Centara Coconut Beach Resort Samui, one free night included (Ref: 87511);

Dubai and Maldives: 10 nights b&b from €2,299pps, with three nights at the 4* Ramada Plaza Jumeirah Beach and seven nights at the 4* Reethi Beach Resort Maldives in a villa, save up to 30%, honeymooners receive fruit basket, bed decoration, special dinner and free room upgrade in Maldives (Ref: 87513);

Mauritius: 10 nights b&b from €1,785pps at the 4* Veranda Grand Baie Hotel & Spa, save up to 30%, (Ref: 87514).

SUNWAY offers for Lapland in December include:

Santa’s Sleepover, one night / two days:

Ex-Dublin: Departures 4, 20, 21, 22 December, from €1,029 per adult, €869 per child;

Ex-Cork: Departures 9, 10 December, from €1,109 per adult, €959 per child;

Ex-Shannon: Departure 15 December, from €1,132 per adult, €979 per child;

Sleigh Bell Spectacular, two nights / three days:

Ex-Dublin: Departures 1, 3, 5, 9, 11, 17, 19, 21 December, from €1,389 per adult, €1,169 per child;

Triple Treat, three nights / four days:

Ex-Dublin: Departures 5, 8, 11, 14, 17 December, from €1,469 per adult, €1,199 per child;

All three trips include return flights, 20kg check-in baggage, accommodation, thermal suits and boots, meals as per package, activities.

TRAVEL DEPARTMENT has a five-day Danube taster river cruise departing on 25 September, including return flights, transfers, five night full-board river cruise, and guided excursions, from €1,099pps. Book by Friday 20 September and receive €25 off per person with the code VP-SEP25.

TUI IRELAND offers include:

FROM DUBLIN:

26 September, Gran Canaria, 4* TUI Family Life Las Pitas, Bahia Feliz, SC, 7 nights, from €519pps;

26 September, Gran Canaria, 3* Marina Elite Resort, Balito Beach, SC, 7 nights, from €469pps;

30 September, Algarve, 2* Janelas Do Mar, Albufeira, SC, 7 nights, from €519pps;

1 October, Majorca, 3* Mariners Club, Alcudia, SC, 7 nights, from €449pps;

4 October, Tenerife, 2* Vigilia park, Puerto de Santiago, SC, 7 nights, from €519pps;

10 October, Gran Canaria, 2* Rocamar, Puerto Rico, SC, 7 nights, from €379pps;

17 October, Gran Canaria, 2* Porlamar Apartments, Puerto Rico, SC, 7 nights, from €359pps;

19 December, Gran Canaria, 3* Monte Feliz, Bahia Feliz, SC, 7 nights, from €619pps;

20 December, Tenerife, 3* Globales Tamaimo Tropical Hotel, Costa Tequise, SC, 7 nights, from €769pps;

3 January 2020, Tenerife, 3* Globales Tamaimo Tropical Hotel, Costa Tequise, SC, 7 nights, from €399pps;

6 January 2020, Lanzarote, 2*+ San Marical Apartments, Matagorda, SC, 7 nights, from €419pps;

9 January 2020, Gran Canaria, 3* Monte Feliz, Bahia Feliz, SC, 7 nights, from €429pps;

20 January 2020, Lanzarote, 2*+ Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Tequise, SC, 7 nights, from €409pps;

16 June 2020, Majorca, Marella Dream, Mediterranean Medley, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €1,149pps;

FROM CORK:

9 June 2020, Majorca, Marella Dream, Treasures of the Mediterranean, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €1,169pps;

FROM SHANNON:

6 June 2020, Majorca, Marella Discovery, Highlights of the Mediterranean, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €1,409pps.

AIRLINES

AER LINGUS one-way fares to Europe, including taxes and charges, booked by 23 September for travel between 1 October and 16 December, include: Birmingham or Manchester from €24.99; London from €27.99; Amsterdam, Bilbao, Bordeaux, Lisbon, Toulouse or Venice from €29.99; and Barcelona, Berlin, Faro, Milan or Paris from €34.99.

EMIRATES ex-Dublin Economy (and Business) Class return fares booked by 1 October for travel until 17 June 2020 (date exclusions apply) include: Dubai €499 (€2,499), Kuala Lumpur €549 (€2,499), Sydney €999 (€3,799), Auckland €1,199 (€4,599).

TAP AIR PORTUGAL has one-way fares from Dublin to Faro from €64 in December, January and February, and to Porto Alegre, Brazil, from €471 in December and January.

CRUISE LINES

ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL is offering, until 30 September, a seven-night Western Mediterranean cruise ex-Barcelona from 10 May 2020 onboard the new amplified Allure of the Seas, with a GTY interior stateroom, from €1,209 per person sharing, or all-inclusive from €1,419pps.

SILVERSEA has Last-Minute Savings fares for Antarctica cruises from Ushuaia, including: 12 days departing 5 December from US$16,700; 18 days departing 17 December from US$25,400; 15 days departing 20 December from US$18,400.

U RIVER CRUISES new cruises for 2020 (Vienna Vibe, Eastern European Escape, and Amsterdam & Brussels Bound) booked by 30 September save 10% or get a free U drinks package (value: £279 / €305).

BED BANKS

BOOKABED offers include:

Algarve, 7 nights: October, 3* Hotel Luar, Portimao, B&B, from €15pppn; November, 5* Grande Real Santa Eulalia, Albufeira, SC, from €19pppn;

Gran Canaria, 7 nights: November, 3* The Koala Garden, Maspalomas, RO, from €35pppn;

Majorca, 7 nights: June 2020, 3* Club B by BH Mallorca, Magaluf, AI, from €69pppn;

Orlando, 5 nights: January 2020, 3* Rosen Inn, International Drive, RO, from €25ppn;

La Vegas, 5 nights: January 2020, 3* Excalibur Hotel Casino, The Strip, RO, from €19pppn;

Dominican Republic, 7 nights: November, 5* Be Live Collection, Punta Cana, AI, from €49pppn.