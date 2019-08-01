ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 1st August 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Abbey Travel tours with Exodus Travels include an eight-day Secret Trails of Medieval Spain from €1,149pps, 14-day Vietnam Adventure from €1,279pps, 13-day Colours of Rajasthan from €1,479pps, 14-day Cape Town and the Garden Route from €1,779pps, 10-day Taj, Tigers & Temples from €1,249pps (children from €899pp), and 14-day Chopsticks & Coconuts from €1,549pps (children from €1,139pp).

Classic Resorts has the following seven-night offers for Barbados in October: b&b at 5* Tamarind by Elegant Hotels in pool/garden view room from €1,449pps, includes saving of up to 50%, free honeymoon package includes bottle of sparkling wine and flower petals in room on arrival, upgrade to half-board from €1,119pppw, book by 31 August (Ref: 86382); all-inclusive in standard room for family of two adults and two children under 12 years sharing at 5* Waves Hotel & Spa by Elegant Hotels, from €5,999, includes saving of up to 35%, book by 31 August (Ref: 86384); all-inclusive in Caribbean Deluxe room at 5* Sandals Barbados, from €2,469pps, includes saving of up to 40%, free honeymoon package includes bottle of chilled sparkling wine on arrival, first night turndown service with flower petals on bed, on one morning breakfast in bed served with fresh flowers, free return airport transfer, book by 30 September (Ref: 86385).

Crystal Ski has deposits starting from €150pps and two-for-one lift passes on selected winter ski breaks. Seven-night offers from Dublin, including 20kg checked-in baggage and transfers but not in-flight meals, group seating or insurance, include: Andorra: departing 22 December: 3* Poblado Apartments, Arinsal, self-catering, from €529pps (four sharing); 3* Soldeu Maistre, Soldeu, half-board, from €879pps; 4* Hotel Princesa Parc, Arinsal, half-board, from €979pps; Italy: departing 22 December: 3* Planibel Apartments, La Thuile, self-catering, from €535pps (four sharing); 3* Hotel Martin, Sauze D’Oulx, half-board, from €679pps; 3* Grand Albergo, Claviere, all-inclusive, from €895pps; Austria: departing 21 December: 2* Haus Pirchmoos, Soll, b&b, from €735pps; 4* Aurora Apartments, Bad Hofgastein, self-catering, from €745pps (four sharing); 4* Hotel Berghof, Mayrhofen, half-board, €1,045pps; France: departing 21 December: 2* Plagne Lauze, La Plagne, self-catering, from €699pps (four sharing); 3* Borsat IV Apartments, Tignes, self-catering, from €705pps (four sharing); 3* Temps D’Soleil, Val Thoren, self-catering, from €805pps (four sharing).

Sunway has the following seven-night offers: Costa del Sol: 3* San Fermin Hotel, 3 August, b&b, from €699pps; Lanzarote: 2* Puertocarmen Apartments, 3 August, self-catering, from €599pps; Salou: 3* California Garden Hotel, 3 August, half-board, from €599pps; 4* Dorada Palace Hotel, 3 August, half-board, from €799pps; Bulgaria: 3* Lira Hotel, 31 August, b&b, from €399pps; Lanzarote: 2*+ Puertocarmen Apartments, 31 August, self-catering, from €455pps; Algarve: 2*+ Bayside Salgados Apartments, 31 August, self-catering, from €499pps; Sicily: 2* Miosotis Apartments, 31 August, self-catering, from €499pps;

TUI Ireland offers include: FROM DUBLIN: 14 August, Austria, 3* Hotel Obermair, Mayrhofen, B&B, 7 nights, from €449pps; 14 August, Austria, 3*+ Hotel Gansleit, Soll, HB, 7 nights, from €599pps; 17 August, Lake Garda, 2* Hotel Piccola, Garda, HB, 7 nights, from €679pps; 22 August, Bulgaria, 2*+ Efir 1, Sunny Beach, SC, 14 nights, from €619pps; 25 August, Crete, 3* Elkomim, Malia, RO, 7 nights, from €489pps; 26 August, Bulgaria, 3* Mariner’s Hotel, Sunny Beach, B&B, 7 nights, from €459pps; 27 August, Majorca, 3*+ Martinique Apartments, Magaluf, B&B, 7 nights, from €529pps; 29 August, Lanzarote, 2*+ Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Teguise, SC, 7 nights, from €399pps; 31 August, Kos, 2*+ Sunny View Hotel, Kardamena, B&B, 7 nights, from €479pps; 24 September, Majorca, Marella Dream, Treasures of the Mediterranean, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €1,389pps; 8 June 2020, Dalaman, 3* Sinem Hotel & Apartments, Marmaris, SC, 7 nights, family 2+1 from €1,339, family 2+2 from €1,779; 30 July 2020, Lanzarote, 3*+ Cinco Plazas Apartments, Puerto del Carmen, SC, 7 nights, family 2+1 from €1,559, family 2+2 from €2,079, family 2+3 from €2,799; FROM CORK: 27 August, Lanzarote, 2*+ Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Teguise, SC, 14 nights, from €619pps; 31 August, Lanzarote, 2*+ Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Teguise, SC, 7 nights, from €399pps; FROM SHANNON: 29 August, Lanzarote, 3* Caybeach Sun, Playa Blanca, B&B, 7 nights, from €499pps; FROM IRELAND WEST: 8 August, Majorca, 3*+ Martinique, Magaluf, SC, 7 nights, from €639pps.

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus is offering up to 25% off hotel and park tickets at Disneyland Paris for a minimum two-night stay at Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Sequoia Lodge and Disney’s Newport Bay Club, or four-night stay at Disney’s Hotel Santa Fe and Disney’s Hotel Cheyenne, when booked by 27 August for arrivals up to 6 November 2019. T&Cs apply.

Air Transat has a €330 return from Dublin to Toronto in Economy Class on selected dates in September and October when booked by 15 August.

Emirates has the following Economy Class (and Business Class) return fares from Dublin, including all taxes and surcharges, when booked by 6 August for travel up to 17 June 2020 (exclusion periods apply): Dubai €453 (€2,499), Kuala Lumpur €533 (€2,499), Sydney €1,012 (€3,799), Auckland €1,183 (€4,599).

CRUISE LINES

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines has a seven-night Rhine Main & Moselle river cruise onboard the Brabant from 2 October for €1,369pps Standard Cabin or €1,499pps Juliette Balcony. Price includes flight from Dublin to Düsseldorf, taxes, 20kg checked-in bag per person, return airport transfer, all meals, drinks and entertainment, gratuities, and return (indirect) flight from Nuremberg to Dublin.

Royal Caribbean International is offering €1 per person flights on European 2020 sailings when booked by 12 August 2019.

BED BANKS

Bookabed seven-night offers for September include: Spain: room-only at 3* Vista de Rey, Benalmadena, from €29pppn; Portugal: Albufeira: room-only at 2* Agua Marinha, Albufeira, from €15ppn; Tenerife: b&b at 3* San Telmo, Puerto de la Cruz, from €19pppn.