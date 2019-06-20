ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 20th June 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts seven-night all-inclusive early booking offers in the Maldives for travel in October, including domestic flight transfers, include: 4* Riu Atoll, from €2,395pps (Ref 85820), or 4* Riu Palace Maldives, from €2,749pps, (Ref 85821), honeymooners receive one bottle of wine or champagne, early check-in and check-out until 16.00 subject to availability, room decoration and surprise gift at both venues.

TUI Ireland seven-night offers include: FROM DUBLIN: 19 June, Majorca, 3* Mariners Club, Alcudia, SC, from €769pps; 27 June, Bulgaria, 2+* Jupiter Hotel, Sunny Beach, B&B, from €769pps; 28 June, Tenerife, 4* Colon II Apartments, Playa del Las Americas, SC, from €589pps; 30 June, Lanzarote, 2+* Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Teguise, SC, from €619pps; 2 July, Majorca, 3* Hotel Son Baulo, Ca’n Picafort, HB, from €769pps; 3 July, Paphos, 3* Kefalonitis Apartments, Paphos, SC, from €699pps; 26 August, Dalaman, 3* Club Evin, Marmaris, SC, from €349pps; 26 August, Bulgaria, 3*Aparthotel Rose Village, Sunny Beach, SC, from €369pps; 28 August, Paphos, 3* Pagona, SC, from €489pps; 8 September, Maldives, 3+* Ellaidhoo Maldives, AI, 10 nights, from €2,479pps; FROM SHANNON: 26 June, Lanzarote, 2+* San Marcial, Matagorda, SC, from €599pps; 22 June, Majorca, 3* SeaClub Complex, Alcudia, SC, from €699pps; 22 August, Lanzarote, 2+* Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Teguise, SC, from €409pps; 24 August, Majorca, 3* Hotel Son Baulo, Ca’n Picafort, HB, from €559pps; FROM CORK: 25 June, Costa Daurada, 3+* SunClub Apartments, Cap de Salou, SC, 14 nights, from €929pps; 27 August, Costa Daurada, 3* Hotel Belvedere, Salou, SC, from €479pps; FROM IRELAND WEST: 4 July, Majorca, 3+* Marinique Apartments, Magaluf, SC, from €669pps; FOR 2020 FROM DUBLIN: 8 May, Costa Daurada, 4* Hotel Cala Font, Salou, HB, from €449pps; 15 June, Bulgaria, 3* Ivana Palace Hotel, B&B, from €509pps; 10 June, Ibiza, 3+* C’an Sanso Apartments, SC, from €1,439 (2+1) or €2,059 (2+2) (free child place included); 19 June, Dalaman, 4* Exelsior Junior, SC, from €1,399 (2+1) or €1,939 (2+2) (free child place included).

AIRLINES

Emirates is offering fares to Dubai from €449 and a complimentary ticket to At The Top, Burj Khalifa, when booked by 1 July on emirates.com for travel until 30 September, with an electronic access code for At The Top emailed within 96 hours.

WestJet has a ‘Buy Business, Get Gold’ offer until 30 June for travel from 6 July to 5 September 2019 a round-trip Business cabin fare between Calgary and Dublin, London (Gatwick), or Paris.

CRUISE LINES

Silversea has an air fare offer for 36 Northern Europe cruises when booked by 31 July of a free Economy Class round-trip and free transfer between airport and ship, or Business Class for €199 round-trip.

U River Cruises is offering The Danube Flow eight-day cruise through Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary from £1,199pps when booked by 30 June.

BED BANKS

Bookabed seven-night offers for August include: Paphos, Cyprus: self-catering at 3* Daphne Hotel Apartments, from €29pppn; Ayia Napa, Cyprus: self-catering at 2* Flora Maria Hotel, from €29pppn; Paguera, Spain: half-board at 4* Sunna Park Hotel, from €59pppn; Portimao, Portugal: self-catering at 3* Studio 17, from €49pppn; Maldives: b&b at 4* Reethi Faru, domestic transfers included, from €159pppn.