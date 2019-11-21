ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 21st November 2019

Seven nights all-inclusive in Mauritius from €1,379pps with Tropical Sky is among Neil Steedman’s Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts has the following offers, including flights with Etihad Airways, for travel in February when booked by 30 November:

Bangkok and Koh Samet: 10 nights B&B with three nights at the 5* Centara Watergate Bangkok and seven nights at the 4* Sai Kaew Beach Resort Koh Samet, including flights to Bangkok, baggage, transfers and hotels, from €1,499pps (Ref: 90118);

Bangkok and Pattaya: 10 nights B&B with three nights at the 5* Centara Watergate Bangkok and seven nights at the 5* Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort, including flights to Bangkok, baggage, transfers and hotels, from €1,599pps (Ref: 90119).

Pinnacle Worldwide offers include seven nights FB in a Club room (partial sea view) at the 5* Hillside Beach Club, Kalemya Bay, Turquoise Coast, Turkey, departing from Belfast on 4 June, with free Belfast Airport lounge passes and private resort transfers, from £1,649pps.

Stein Travel has the following three-night offers for Andre Rieu in Maastricht, including flights, transfers, hotel accommodation and concert tickets, for €699 per person: ex-Dublin 2 July, ex-Cork 3 July.

Sunway is offering, until 23 December, free flights and transfers on four Princess Cruises sailings in 2020:

Sky Princess: Baltic Capitals Fly-Cruise, departs 25 April, 11 nights full-board, from €1,539pps;

Crown Princess: Crete & Mykonos Cruise, departs 18 April, seven nights full-board, from €879pps;

Enchanted Princess: Western Med Fly-Cruise, departs 18 July, 14 nights full-board, from €2,439pps;

Enchanted Princess: Western Med Fly-Cruise, departs 19 September, seven nights full-board, from €1,359pps.

TD active Holidays has a 12-night small group tour Explore India, including Humayun’s Tomb, the Taj Mahal, and Amber Fort, from €1,999pps, including return flights, transfers, 3* hotel accommodation, traditional homestay, daily breakfasts, six dinners, and excursions with an expert local guide, departing September.

Travel Department is offering a six-night river cruise in Germany, including return flights, transfers, full-board and excursions with an expert local guide, departing 22 December, from €1,199pps. In Germany Christmas Day is celebrated on 24 December and there will a guided half-day city tour of Strasbourg on 25 December.

Tropical Sky seven-night offers, including flights and transfers, booked by 30 November, include: Maldives: 5* Grand Park Kodhipparu, B&B, from €2,459pps; Mauritius: 4* Lagoon Attitude, AI, from €1,379pps; Thailand: 4*+ Beyond Resort Khao Lak, B&B, free 45-minute massage and a set lunch, from €1,039pps; St Lucia: 4* Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa, AI, $1,000 resort credit, from €1,659pps; Kenya: 4* Pinewood Beach Resort & Spa, HB, from €1,019pps.

TUI Ireland seven-night offers include:

FROM DUBLIN:

19 December, Gran Canaria, 3* Marina Elite Resort, Balito Beach, SC, from €549pps;

19 December, Gran Canaria, 4* Abora Buenaventura, Playa Del Ingles, HB, from €749pps;

9 January, Gran Canaria, 3* Monte Feliz, Bahia Feliz, SC, from €399pps;

10 January, Tenerife, Marella Explorer, Colourful Coasts, inside cabin, AI, from €859pps;

13 January, Lanzarote, 3*+ Paradise Island, Playa Blanca, AI, from €559pps;

16 January, Gran Canaria, 4* Abora Interclub Atlantic, San Augustin, AI, from €599pps;

17 January, Tenerife, 3* Catalonia Punta del Rey, Las Calestillas, AI, from €539pps;

17 January, Tenerife, 3* Globales Tamaimo Tropical, Puerto De Santiago, SC, from €459pps;

27 January, Lanzarote, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Tequise, SC, from €369pps;

17 February, Lanzarote, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Tequise, SC, family 2+1 from €1,249;

5 June, Costa Daurada, 4* H10 Mediterranean Village, Salou, SC, family 2+1 from €1,499, family 2+2 from €1,969;

3 July, Tenerife, 3*+ Villa Mandi & Siam Park, Playa de Las Americas, AI, family 2+1 from € 2,189, family 2+2 from € 2,999;

FROM CORK

19 May, Majorca, Marella Dream, Spanish Delights, inside cabin, AI, from €939pps;

FROM SHANNON

2 May, Majorca, Marella Discovery, Highlights of the Mediterranean, inside cabin, AI, from €1,029pps.

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus has the following fares for travel until 29 February 2020. Fares start from the prices listed and are one way including taxes, charges, and admin fees.

From Dublin: Manchester or Birmingham €25.99; London, Hamburg, Brussels, Düsseldorf or Amsterdam €35.99; Milan, Bordeaux, Lisbon, Munich, Frankfurt, Paris, or Vienna €39.99; Barcelona, Venice, Berlin, Madrid or Rome €45.99; Budapest or Prague €49.99; Zurich or Geneva €55.99;

From Cork: Amsterdam, Paris or Lisbon €39.99; London €45.99; Munich €179.99;

From Shannon: London €45.99;

From Knock: London €32.99.

Emirates is offering the following return fares from Dublin when booked by 26 November: Dubai €499 (Business Class €2,499); Bangkok €519 (€2,519); Perth €1,099 (€3,899), Auckland €1,199 (€4,599).

CRUISE LINES

Royal Caribbean International has, until 16 December, an offer of Buy One Get One Cruise Fare 60% Off.

Uniworld and U River Cruises are celebrating The Travel Corporation’s 100th Anniversary by offering savings of 20% or 30% off select 2020 voyages on new, individual bookings made by 3 January 2020. The offer applies to full-fare bookings only and availability of all stateroom categories cannot be guaranteed.

BED BANKS

Bookabed offers include:

Tenerife: Apartment in April, 4* Marino Tenerife, Costa del Silencio, SC, from €19pppn;

Fuerteventura: Apartment in February, 3* Broncemar Beach, Caleta de Fuste, SC, from €25pppn;

Gran Canaria: Standard room in May, 3* Servatur Terrazamar Sunsuite, Puerto Rico, RO, from €25pppn;

Lanzarote: Superior apartment in February, 4* Sands Beach, Costa Teguise, from €39pppn.

Tenerife: Apartment (Balcony or Terrace), 3* Alborada Ocean Club, Costa del Silencio, June: from €19pppn SC, from €29pppn AI; July: from €25pppn SC, from €35pppn AI.