ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 22nd August 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts has the following USA road trip offers: Golden California: 11 nights in March 2020, including return flights, taxes, one 20kg checked-in bag per person, room-only in hotels, and car hire, from €1,599pps (Ref: 87277); Historic Route 66: 15 nights in October, including return flights, taxes, one 20kg checked-in bag per person, room-only in hotels, and car hire, from €1,999pps (Ref: 87281).

Pinnacle Worldwide is offering a six-day Oktoberfest escorted tour with Contiki departing from Belfast on 20 September, including a locally guided walking tour of Munich, from £839 per person sharing.

Travel Department is running a flash winter sun sale. Customers booking select seven-night holidays until this Friday 23 August can avail of €40 per person off the cost of their holiday using the code VP-SUN40 on departures until 31 March 2020. Holidays include Cannes & the Cote d’Azur; Tenerife; Highlights of Andalucia; Costa De La Luz & Seville; Nerja, Grenada & Costa del Sol; Estoril & the Lisbon Coast; Algarve Coast & Country; Ancient Greece; and Highlights of Sicily.

TUI Ireland offers include:

FROM DUBLIN:

26 August, Bulgaria, 3* Hotel Lira, Sunny Beach, B&B, 7 nights, from €399pps;

28 August, Cyprus, 3* Pagona, Paphos, SC, 7 nights, from €409pps;

29 August, Bulgaria, 2*+ Jupiter Hotel, Sunny Beach, B&B, 14 nights, from €819pps;

28 August, Cyprus, 3* Hotel Kissos, Paphos, HB, 7 nights, from €409pps;

30 August, Corfu, 2*+ Ekati 2, Kavos, SC, 14 nights, from €569pps;

18 September, Cyprus, 3* Kefalonitis Apt, Paphos, SC, 7 nights, from €459pps;

20 September, Corfu, 2* Odysseus, Kavos, SC, 7 nights, from €399pps;

30 September, Algarve, 2*+ Janelas Do Mar, Albuferia, SC, 7 nights, from €379pps;

24 October, Gran Canaria, 3* Rocomar, Puerto Rico, SC, 7 nights, family 2+1 from €1,689;

24 October, Gran Canaria, 3* Cay Beach Princess Bungalows, Maspalomas, HB, 7 nights, family 2+1 from €2,089, family 2+2 from €2,769;

19 December, Gran Canaria, 3* Abora Interclub Atlantic, San Agustin, AI, 7 nights, from €939pps;

17 January 2020, Tenerife, 2* Las Pirmidies Resort, Playa De Las Americas, SC, 7 nights, from €519pps;

24 August 2020, Dalaman, 3* Badadan Apartments, Icemeler, SC, 7 nights, family 2+1 from €1,379, family 2+2 from €1,839;

27 August 2020, Lanzarote, 3*+ Cinco Plaza Apartments, Puerto Del Carmen, SC, 7 nights, family 2+1 from € 1,379, family 2+2 from €1,849;

FROM CORK:

27 August, Costa Daurada, 3* California Apartments, Salou, HB, 7 nights, from €459pps;

3 September, Lanzarote, 2*+ San Marcial, Matagorda SC, 7 nights, from €509pps;

FROM SHANNON:

29 August, Lanzarote, 3* Caybeach Sun, Playa Blanca, B&B, 7 nights, from €519pps;

30 August, Costa Daurada, 3* International II, Salou, SC, 7 nights, from €529pps.

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus is offering up to 20% off flights to destinations in France, Italy and Spain this September when booked using the promotional code ‘SUNHOLIDAY’ up to 26 August for travel (including return) between 1 and 30 September. The promotional code may only be used on aerlingus.com desktop site (offer not available on mobile app or website).

Emirates has Economy Class (and Business Class) return fare offers booked by 3 September, including all taxes and surcharges, of: Dubai €469 (€2,499), Singapore €599 (€2,449), Brisbane €1,120 (€4,029), and Auckland €1,177 (€4,599).

Icelandair has an offer, ending on 27 August at 23.59 GMT, for the travel period from 1 October to 28 March 2020, of one-way fares from Dublin to Iceland (based on a return ticket) from €68 in Economy Class and from €250 in Saga Premium Class (Icelandair’s business equivalent).

CRUISE LINES

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines has a seven-night Rhine Main & Moselle river cruise onboard the Brabant from 2 October for €1,369pps Standard Cabin or €1,499pps Juliette Balcony. Price includes flight from Dublin to Düsseldorf, taxes, 20kg checked-in bag per person, return airport transfer, all meals, drinks and entertainment, gratuities, and return (indirect) flight from Nuremberg to Dublin.

Royal Caribbean International is offering, until 30 September, a seven-night Western Mediterranean cruise ex-Barcelona from 10 May 2020 onboard the new amplified Allure of the Seas, with a GTY interior stateroom, from €1,209 per person sharing, or all-inclusive from €1,419pps.

Silversea has Last-Minute Savings fares for Antarctica cruises from Ushuaia, including: 12 days departing 5 December from US$16,700; 18 days departing 17 December from US$25,400; 15 days departing 20 December from US$18,400.

BED BANKS

Bookabed seven-night offers for October include: Tenerife: half-board at 3* San Telmo, Puerto de la Cruz, from €19pppn; Gran Canaries: b&b at 4* Gold by Marina, Playa del Ingles, from €59ppn; Majorca: room-only at 3* Alcudia Beach, Alcudia, from €25pppn; seven-night offers for November in Orlando include room-only at 3* Universal’s Surfside Inn & Suites from €105pn per family 2+2.