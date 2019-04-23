ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 23rd April 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts has the following offers when booked by 30 April for travel in September/October: Maldives: 10 nights full-board in garden bungalow, 4* Kuredu Island Resort, from €2,115pps (Ref: 83673); Mauritius: 10 nights half-board in superior room, 4* Solana Beach, from €1,629pps (Ref: 83675); Seychelles: 10 nights b&b in Avani beach access room, 4* Avani Seychelles Barbarons Resort, from €2,039pps (Ref: 83677); Sri Lanka: Five nights b&b on the Cultural Tour and five nights all-inclusive at 5* Riu Sri Lanka, from €2,068pps (Ref: 83678).

Club Med offers include an all-inclusive 7-night stay at the 4T Sandpiper, Florida, from €1,445 per adult and €1,019 per child. Price includes flights ex-Dublin, 20kg checked-in bag per person, resort transfer, superior room triple share, all-inclusive for seven nights. Price includes a reduction of €427. Depart 18 May.

Insight Vacations offers include an eight-day/seven-night New England’s Fall Foliage escorted tour departing 20 September from €3,109pps, including flights, transfers, seven nights accommodation in central locations, seven breakfasts, five dinners, and seven experiences.

Sunway ex-Dublin seven-night offers include: Kusadasi: b&b, 3* Esat Hotel, depart 4 May, from €389pps; Lake Garda: self-catering, 3* Camping Cisano & San Vito, depart May, from €479pps; Algarve: self-catering, 2+* Bayside Salgados Apartments, depart 4 May, from €299pps; Sicily: self-catering, 2* Miosotis Apartments, depart 1 May, from €399pps; Orlando, Florida: room-only, Avanti the Palm, depart October, €545pps based on two adults and two children U12 sharing, including flights, taxes, and bags (Ref: IV1050571); Peru: Inca Discovery tour, fly to Lima and return from Cusco, depart 5 June, from €2,125pps, including return flights ex-Dublin, 20kg baggage per person, some meals and tours as per itinerary. Price includes reduction of €169pp. Tour must be booked by 30 April.

Topflight seven-night offers to Sorrento and for ski for two people sharing, including return flights, taxes, and return transfers, include: Sorrento, Italy: (from Dublin): b&b, 4* Hotel Astoria, depart 28 April, from €669pps; half-board, 4+* Hotel Bristol, depart 5 May, from €1,049pps; (from Cork): b&b, 3* Hotel Metropole, depart 2 June, from €889pps; b&b, 4* Hotel Astoria, depart 14 July, from €919pps; (from Belfast): b&b, 4* Hotel Pergola, depart 31 May, from €599pps; half-board, 4* Hotel Conca Park, depart 31 May, from €799pps; Austria: (from Dublin): b&b, 3* Hotel Garni Schonblick, Soll, depart 4 January, from €639pps; half-board, 4+* Hotel Norica, Bad Hofgastein, depart 7 March, from €1,119pps; (from Cork): b&b, 3* Hotel Garni Schönblick, Soll, depart 21 December, from €653pps; (from Belfast): self-catering, 3* Chalet Alpina, St Johann, depart 21 December, from £643pps; Andorra: (from Dublin): half-board, 4* Hotel Patagonia, Arinsal, depart 15 March, from €629pps; half-board, 4* Park Piolets, Soldeu, depart 12 January, from €1,019pps; Italy: (from Dublin): b&b, 3* Hotel Cecilia, Livigno, depart 4 January, from €619pps; France: (from Dublin): self-catering, 4* Residence Village Montana, Val Thorens, depart 11 January, from €728pps.

AIRLINES

Emirates Holidays is offering five-night breaks in Dubai for two adults sharing and booked by 30 April, including a one-day/one-park ticket to Dubai Parks and Resorts: b&b in standard room with souk view, 4* Al Seef Hotel by Jumeirah (valid on selected travel dates from 1 May to 15 June): from €675pp; b&b in deluxe room, 5* JW Marriott Marquis, (valid 1 May to 15 June): from €739pp; b&b in deluxe room, 4* Manzil Downtown Dubai, (valid 4 May to 15 June): from €849pp; half-board in premier lagoon view room, 5* Anantara The Palm Resort, (valid 1 May to 15 June): from €965pp; half-board in deluxe room, 5* The Westin Dubai, Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, (valid 5 May to 15 June): from €975pp; half-board in resort deluxe room, 5* Jumeirah At Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi, (valid 6 May to 15 June): from €959pp; half-board in family classic room, 5* Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, (valid 1 May to 15 June): from €959pp.

CRUISE LINES

Uniworld offers include an eight-day/seven-night Venice and the Gems of Northern Italy river cruise from Venice to Venice for €2,529pps (was: €3,331), including flights, seven-night cruise in a Classic riverview stateroom onboard the River Countess, airport transfers on arrival and departure days, all meals onboard, unlimited beverages onboard, six days of excursions, and all gratuities. Flight cost must be paid at the time of booking. Port charges excluded. Price includes Picture Perfect discount. Book and pay in full by 31 May.

BED BANKS

Bookabed offers of the week for seven-night stays include: Algarve (in September): self-catering, 2* Mirachoro 11, Praia da Rocha: from €15pppn; Tenerife (in August): b&b, 3* Perla Tenerife, Puerto de la Cruz: from €25pppn; Gran Canaria (in June): b&b, 3* Terrazamar, Puerto Rico: from €29pppn; Majorca (in May): room-only, 3* Beverly Playa, Paguera: from €19pppn; Costa Brava (in August): b&b, 4* Flamingo, Lloret De Mar: from €45pppn.