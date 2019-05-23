ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 23rd May 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts has the following offers booked by 31 May: Mexico: 10 nights all-inclusive in Deluxe Partial Ocean View room, 5* Dreams Sands Cancun Resort & Spa, from €1,799pps, family 2+2 from €5,599, 42% discount included, upgrade to Preferred Club Deluxe Ocean View room from €35pp, honeymooners package available, travel 1 May – 30 April 2020, prices based on travel 1 September to 18 October 2019 (Ref: 84689/84691); 10 nights all-inclusive in Junior Suite Pool View room, 5* Secrets Silversands Riviera Cancun, from €1,999pps, 50% discount included, upgrade to a Preferred Club Junior Suite Pool View room from €258pp, honeymooners package available, travel 1 May – 30 April 2020, prices based on travel 1 September to 31 October 2019 (Ref: 84692); Jamaica: nine nights all-inclusive in Promo room, 4* Sunscape Splash Montego Bay, from €1,495pps, family 2+2 10 nights all-inclusive from €4,599, 30% discount included plus first child stays and eats free, upgrade to Deluxe Room from €130pp, travel 1 May – 30 April 2020, prices based on travel 1 September to 18 October 2019 (Ref: 84693/84694); nine nights all-inclusive in Junior Suite Garden View room, 5* Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay, from €1,999pps, 30% discount included, upgrade to Preferred Club Junior Suite Ocean View from €380pp, honeymooners package available, travel 1 May – 30 April 2020, prices based on travel 1 September to 31 October 2019 (Ref: 84695); Dominican Republic: nine nights all-inclusive in Deluxe Partial Ocean view room, 5* Dreams Palm Beach Punta Cana, from €1,449pps, family 2+2 10 nights all-inclusive from €4,699, 20% discount included, upgrade to a Preferred Club Deluxe Tropical View room from €117pp, honeymooners package available, travel 1 May – 30 April 2020, prices based on travel 1 September to 18 October 2019 (Ref: 84697/84698); nine nights all-inclusive in Allure Junior Suite Tropical View room, 5* Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa, from €1,675pps, 32% discount included, upgrade to Xhale Club Junior Suite Pool View room from €386pp, honeymooners package available, travel 1 May – 30 April 2020, prices based on travel 1 September to 31 October 2019 (Ref: 84699).

Club Med offers include 7-nights at 4T Sandpiper Bay, Florida, departing 31 August, adults from €1,465pp and children from €1,035pp, including flights ex Dublin, 20kg bag per person, resort transfer, superior room triple share, all-inclusive for seven nights (price includes special offer reduction of €443).

Insight Vacations offers include a 10-day Easy Pace Budapest, Vienna & Prague escorted tour departing 19 July from €1,890pps (was €2,150).

Luxury Gold offers include a 14-day Remarkable Russia escorted tour departing 22 September from €3,695pps (was €4,295).

Sunway offers include: 10-night Rhythms of the South escorted tour, fly to Nashville and return from New Orleans, departing 7 October, from €2,079pps including flights ex Dublin, 20kg bag per person, taxes, 10 nights twin share in 3* hotels, five breakfasts, and tours as per itinerary; 7-night 5* Captivating Rhine river cruise, fly to Amsterdam and return from Basel, departing 4 November, from €2469pps including flights ex Dublin, return airport transfers, seven nights onboard the Amamora, twin share Cat D stateroom with fixed window, full board unlimited wine/beers with meals, sip and sail daily cocktail hour and daily complimentary excursions (not included gratuities and port charges of €150pp); 15-day Delhi to Kathmandu adventure, fly to Delhi and return from Kathmandu, departing 22 July, from €1,950pps including flight ex Dublin, 20kg baggage per person, return airport transfers, 14 nights’ accommodation on twin share basis, some meals and activities tours as per itinerary, saving of €325pp, tour must be booked by 31 May (visa charge not included).

Topflight eight-day, half-board escorted tours, including return flights with 20kg baggage and all transfers, include: (from Dublin): 23 July, Andrea Bocelli Summer Experience, 7 nights at 4* Hotel Ariston, Montecatini, Tuscany, from €1,269pps, including full-day excursion to Pisa and Pietrasanta, ticket to Andrea Bocelli at Teatro del Silenzio, pre-concert tasting of local delicacies at a Tuscan country estate, full-day excursion to Lucca with cooking class and lunch, train tickets to Florence and guided walking tour; (from Cork): June to September, Lake Garda, Venice & Wine Tasting in Trentino, 7 nights at 4* Hotel Splendid Palace, Limone, Lake Garda, from €1,059pps, including half-day wine tasting tour, full-day excursion to Venice with guided city tour, and full-day tour of Lake Garda by coach and boat; (from Belfast): June to September, Lake Garda, Venice & Verona, 7 nights at 4* Hotel Villa Luisa Resort & Spa, San Felice del Benaco, Lake Garda, from £843 pps, including full-day excursion to Verona, full-day excursion to Venice, and full-day tour of Lake Garda by coach and boat.

TUI Ireland seven-night offers include: Lanzarote: 6 June ex Dublin, self-catering, 2+* Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Tequise, from €339pps ex-Dublin, from €389pps ex Shannon; 11 June ex Cork, self-catering, 2+* San Marcial, Matagorda, from €449pps; ex-Dublin: Bulgaria: b&b, 3* Lira Hotel, Sunny Beach, 13 June, from €299pps; Rhodes: self-catering, 3* Nimar Villagio, Afandou, 12 June, from €299pps; Austria: b&b 2* Pension Furstenhof, Alpbach, 5 June, from €319pps; Dalaman: self-catering, 3* Club Evin, Marmaris, 10 June, from €379pps; Algarve: self-catering, 3* Club Alvorferias, Alvor, 10 June, from €409pps; ex-Shannon to Majorca: self-catering, 3* Mariners Club, Alcudia, 15 June, from €559pps; ex-Dublin to Cancun: 14 nights all-inclusive, 4* Grand Bahia Principe Coba, Riviera Maya, 3 June, from €989pps.

AIRLINES

Air France has the following Economy Class offers: ex-Dublin: Dubai €360, Abu Dhabi €419, Cairo €423, Tokyo €728, Ho Chi Minh City €769, Hanoi €798; ex-Cork: Beijing €398, Johannesburg €408, Rio de Janeiro €471, Bangkok €565, Singapore €579, Hong Kong €589, Seoul €678.

Emirates is offering special fares booked by 28 May to: Dubai €479 (Business Class €2,639); Hong Kong €519 (€2,729); Kuala Lumpur €559 (€2,769); Sydney €999 (€3,839).

Finnair Asian flight offers available from 21 May to 10 June include: Beijing €388, Hong Kong €459, Shanghai €468, Delhi €472, Bangkok €488, Nanjing €498, Singapore €554, and Seoul €632.

CRUISE LINES

Royal Caribbean International is offering a 13-night Mediterranean Tour in an interior stateroom onboard Explorer of the Seas from €1,529pps, sailing from Southampton on 18 August.

U River Cruises is offering an eight-day Rolling on the Rhine river cruise from Amsterdam to Frankfurt for €899pps (was €1,299).

Uniworld offers include an eight-day/seven-night Venice and the Gems of Northern Italy river cruise from Venice to Venice for €1,999pps (was €2,799).

BED BANKS

Bookabed seven-night offers for August include: Gran Canaria: self-catering at 2* Los Crotos, Puerto Rico, from €19pppn; Benidorm: room-only at 2* Acuarium II Apartments, from €29pppn; Majorca: room-only at 3* Pierre Vacances Deya Apartamentos, Santa Ponsa, from €45pppn; Algarve: self-catering at 3* Aldeamento da Prainha, Alvor, from €85pppn; Corfu: self-catering at 2* Miami Sea View, from €15pppn.