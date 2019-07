ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 25th July 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Abbey Travel tours with Exodus Travels include an eight-day Secret Trails of Medieval Spain from €1,149pps, 14-day Vietnam Adventure from €1,279pps, 13-day Colours of Rajasthan from €1,479pps, 14-day Cape Town and the Garden Route from €1,779pps, 10-day Taj, Tigers & Temples from €1,249pps (children from €899pp), and 14-day Chopsticks & Coconuts from €1,549pps (children from €1,139pp).

Classic Resorts has the following 10-night offers booked by 15 August for travel in October: Thailand Multi-Centre: three nights b&b at 4* Rembrandt Bangkok, two nights b&b at 5* U Nimman Chiang Mai, and five nights b&b at 4* Centara Coconut Beach Resort Samui, one free night included, from €1,419pps (Ref: 86764); Dubai and Maldives: three nights b&b at 4* Ramada Plaza Jumeirah Beach and seven nights b&b at 4* Reethi Beach Resort Maldives in a villa, save up to 30%, honeymooners receive fruit basket, bed decoration, special dinner and free room upgrade in Maldives, from €2,299pps (Ref 86765); Mauritius: 10 nights b&b at 4* Veranda Grand Baie Hotel & Spa, save up to 30%, from €1799pps (Ref 86769).

Crystal Ski has deposits starting from €150pps and two-for-one lift passes on selected winter ski breaks. Seven-night offers from Dublin, including 20kg checked-in baggage and transfers but not in-flight meals, group seating or insurance, include: Andorra: departing 22 December: 3* Poblado Apartments, Arinsal, self-catering, from €529pps (four sharing); 3* Soldeu Maistre, Soldeu, half-board, from €879pps; 4* Hotel Princesa Parc, Arinsal, half-board, from €979pps; Italy: departing 22 December: 3* Planibel Apartments, La Thuile, self-catering, from €535pps (four sharing); 3* Hotel Martin, Sauze D’Oulx, half-board, from €679pps; 3* Grand Albergo, Claviere, all-inclusive, from €895pps; Austria: departing 21 December: 2* Haus Pirchmoos, Soll, b&b, from €735pps; 4* Aurora Apartments, Bad Hofgastein, self-catering, from €745pps (four sharing); 4* Hotel Berghof, Mayrhofen, half-board, €1,045pps; France: departing 21 December: 2* Plagne Lauze, La Plagne, self-catering, from €699pps (four sharing); 3* Borsat IV Apartments, Tignes, self-catering, from €705pps (four sharing); 3* Temps D’Soleil, Val Thoren, self-catering, from €805pps (four sharing).

Sunway has the following seven-night offers: Kusadasi: 4* Golden Day Wings Hotel, 27 July, b&b, from €649pps; Costa del Sol: 3* San Fermin Hotel, 3 August, b&b, from €699pps; Lanzarote: 2* Puertocarmen Apartments, 3 August, self-catering, from €599pps; Salou: 3* California Garden Hotel, 3 August, half-board, from €599pps; 4* Dorada Palace Hotel, 3 August, half-board, from €799pps; Bulgaria: 3* Lira Hotel, 31 August, b&b, from €399pps; Lanzarote: 2*+ Puertocarmen Apartments, 31 August, self-catering, from €455pps; Algarve: 2*+ Bayside Salgados Apartments, 31 August, self-catering, from €499pps; Sicily: 2* Miosotis Apartments, 31 August, self-catering, from €499pps;

TUI Ireland offers include: Ex-Dublin: 31 July, Austria, 2* Pension Furstenhof Alpbach, B&B, 7 nights, from €519pps; 14 August, Austria, 3* Hotel Obermair, Mayrhofen, B&B, 7 nights, from €509pps; 22 August, Gran Canaria, 3* Rocamar, Puerto Rico, SC, 14 nights, from €659pps; 24 August, Lake Garda, 2* Hotel Miravalli, Garda, B&B, 7 nights, from €529pps; 29 August, Gran Canaria, 2* Parquemar, Playa Del Ingles, SC, 7 nights, from €409pps; 29 August, Lanzarote, 2*+ Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Teguise, SC, 7 nights, from €449pps; 28 August, Majorca, 3* Protur Bahia Azul Apartments, Cala Bona, SC, 7 nights, from €469pps; 28 August, Rhodes, 2*+ Kassandra Apartments, Ialyssos, SC, 7 nights, from €449pps; 29 August, Bulgaria, 3* Mariner’s Hotel, Sunny Beach, B&B, 7 nights, from €489pps; 3 January 2020, Tenerife, Marella Explorer, Canarian Flavours, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €969pps; 2 July 2020, Gran Canaria, 3*+ Revoli Playa, Puerto Rico, SC, 7 nights, (Family 2+1) from €1,679 and (Family 2+2) from €2,309; 6 July 2020, Dalaman, 3* Babadan Apartments, Marmaris, SC, 7 nights, (Family 2+1) from €1,739, (Family 2+2) from €2,419 and (Family 2+3) from €3,329; Ex-Cork: 27 August, Lanzarote, 2* Apartmentos Aloe, Puerto Del Carmen, SC, 7 nights, from €479pps; 27 August, Lanzarote, 2*+ Lanzarote Paradies Club, Costa Teguise, SC, 14 nights, from €619pps; Ex-Shannon: 29 August, Lanzarote, 2*+ Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Teguise, SC, 7 nights, from €419pps; Ex-Ireland West: 15 August, Majorca, 4* Hotel Rocamarina, Cala D’Or, HB, 7 nights, from €729pps.

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus is offering a three-night room-only stay at the 4-star Philadelphia Marriott Downtown Hotel from 5 September from €612.54 per person sharing, including return flights ex-Dublin but no checked-in baggage.

Emirates has the following Economy Class (and Business Class) return fares from Dublin, including all taxes and surcharges, when booked by 6 August for travel up to 17 June 2020 (exclusion periods apply): Dubai €453 (€2,499), Kuala Lumpur €533 (€2,499), Sydney €1,012 (€3,799), Auckland €1,183 (€4,599).

CRUISE LINES

Royal Caribbean International is offering €1 per person flights on European 2020 sailings when booked by 12 August 2019.

Silversea has an air fare offer for 36 Northern Europe cruises when booked by 31 July of a free Economy Class round-trip and free transfer between airport and ship, or Business Class for €199 round-trip.

BED BANKS

Bookabed has last-minute offers for the Algarve: self-catering at 3* Plaza Real, Praia da Rocha, from €25pppn in July; room-only at 3* Studio 17, Portimao, from €29pppn in July, €35pppn August, €29pppn September; self-catering at 3* Vilanova, Albufeira, from €45pppn in July, €9pppn October; self-catering at 3* Monica Isabel Beach Club, Albufeira, from €69pppn July, €79pppn August, €59pppn September; 3* Studio 17, Portimao, from €29pppn in July, €35pppn August, €29pppn September; all-inclusive at 4* Victoria Beach & Sport, Albufeira, from €125pppn in August.