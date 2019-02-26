ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 26th February 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts has the following ex-Dublin all-inclusive nine-night offers to Jamaica: 4-star Riu Montego Bay, travelling September/October, from €1,379pps – book by 31st March (Ref: 81989); 5-star Moon Palace Jamaica, travelling September/October, from €2,249pps – book by 28th February (Ref: 81992). Prices include flights, taxes, transfers and hotels.

Insight Vacations offers include the 10-day Best of Germany escorted tour departing 22nd June 2019 from €2,289pps (was €2,499) including flights, transfers, and nine nights accommodation in central locations, nine breakfasts, four dinners with wine, and 17 included experiences. Flight cost must be paid at the time of booking. Book and pay in full by 28th February.

Sunway seven-night ex-Dublin offers include: Amsterdam: for 5-star Tulip Time river cruise departing 23rd March, from €2,339pp including flights, return port transfers, twin sharing outside stateroom with French balcony, unlimited wine/beers at meals, sip-and-sail daily cocktail hour and daily excursions. Not included are gratuities and port charges of €150pp. Includes early booking saving of €886pp; France: all-inclusive at the 4T Club Med Opio en Provence, adults from €1,269pp and children from €819pp, departing 7th May; Kusadasi: b&b at the 4-star Golden Day Wings Hotel, from €399pps, departing 20th April; Kusadasim: b&b at the 4-star Golden Day Wings Hotel, 2+2 from €1,516, departing 20th April; Sorrento: b&b at the 3-star Metropole Hotel, from €629pp, departing 18th May; Morocco: b&b at the 4-star Agadir Beach Club from €639pps, departing 30th April; Lake Garda: self-catering at the 4-star Garda Village Bungalows, 2+2 from €1,929, depart 25th May, 7th/14th September; Mexico: all-inclusive at the Dreams Los Cabos from €1,689pp, departing June; Barcelona: cruise onboard Oasis of the Seas, from €1,099pp, departing 8th September.

Travel The Unknown is offering £250 off any of its off-the-beaten-track adventures in India if booked before 28th February 2019: the 14-day Taj Mahal, Tigers & Temples is now £2,345pps; the 15-day Assam & Nagaland Hornbill Festival is now £2,345pps; the 16-day Textiles & Artisans of Gujarat & Rajasthan is now £2,545pps; and the 20-day Hill Stations to the Himalayas is now £3,345pps.

Topflight Early Bird seven-night ex-Dublin deals expiring 28th February include: Peschiera Lake Garda: self-catering at the 4-star Bella Italia Bungalows, from €499pps, based on two adults and two children sharing, departing 27th April; Desenzano, Lake Garda: b&b at the 4-star Hotel Villa Maria €707pps, based on two adults and two children sharing, departing 25th May; Malcesine, Lake Garda: half-board at the 4-star Hotel Majestic Palace, from €799pps, departing 11th May; Tuscany: self-catering at the 4-star Castellare Di Tonda Resort, from €599pps, based on two adults and two children sharing, departing 24th May; Sorrento: half-board at the 4+-star Hotel Bristol, from €999pps, departing 7th April; Lido Di Jesolo: half-board at the 4-star Eden Hotel, from €819pps, departing 25th May; Gairdíní Naxos, Sicily: half-board at the 4-star UNAHotel Naxos Beach Resort from €879pps (two adults and two children sharing), departing 24th August; b&b at the 5-star Hotel Diamond from €899pps, departing 25th May; Montecatini, Tuscany: b&b at the 4-star Grand Hotel Francia E Quirinale. from €849pps, departing 23rd August.

TUI Ireland seven-night ex-Dublin offers include: Tuscany: b&b at the 5-star TUI Blue Il Castelalfi, Montaione, from €1,139pps, departing 10th May; Gran Canaria: all-inclusive at the 4-star Paradise Valle Taurito, Playa Taurito, from €579pps, departing 28th February; self-catering at the 3-star Cay Beach Princess Bungalows, Maspalomas, from €379pps, departing 7th March; Tenerife: half-board at the 3+-star Hotel Catalonia Las Vegas, Puerto de la Cruz, from €419pps, departing 1st March; b&b at the 3-star Parque Vacacional Eden, Puerto de la Cruz, from €469pps, departing 8th March; Lanzarote: all-inclusive at the 4-star Occidental Lanzarote Mar, Costa Tequise, from €529, departing 9th March.

Wendy Wu Tours is offering a saving of €200 on all 2019 and 2020 escorted group tours to China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and South America when booked by 28th February 2019.

AIRLINES

Air France ex-Dublin Economy Class return fares including taxes and booked by today, 26th February, include New York €288, Shanghai €429, Hong Kong €439, Cape Town €439, Vancouver €469, and Bangkok €479.

CRUISE LINES

Silversea: Book by 28th February 2019 to receive $1,000 per suite onboard credit and a one-category suite upgrade on select voyages with Silversea’s Last Minute Savings offer. Save 10% with Early Booking Bonus with up to €400 per suite additional savings with the Bonus Savings offer. Business Class round-trip airfare and transfers are included on all Northern Europe voyages.

Uniworld offers include an eight-day French Rivers cruise departing 28th July 2019 from Bordeaux to Bordeaux in a Classic stateroom from €2,349pps (was €3,219), including flights, seven-night cruise in a riverview stateroom onboard the S.S. Bon Voyage, airport transfers on arrival and departure days, all meals onboard, unlimited beverages onboard, six days of excursions, and all gratuities. Flight cost must be paid at the time of booking. Port charges excluded. Price includes 30% Our Best Offer discount. Book and pay in full by 31st March.

BED BANKS

Bookabed six-night flights and hotel packages include: New York: four nights at the 3-star Excalibur Hotel and two nights at the 4-star Hudson Hotel from €750pp; Las Vegas: four nights at the 4-star Luxor Hotel & Casino and two nights at the 4-star Roosevelt Hotel from €779pp. Other offers for seven-night stays in June include: Malaga:€25.00pppn room-only at the 4-star Mainare Playa Hotel, Fuengirola; Tenerife: €15.00pppn b&b at the 3-star San Telmo, Puerto de la Cruz; Lanzarote: €19.00pppn room-only at the 3-star THB Flora, Puerto del Carmen; Majorca: €29.00pppn b&b at the 2-star Hotel Golf Beach, Santa Ponsa; Malta: €35pppn room-only at the 4-star Pebble Resort, St Paul’s Bay; Malaga: €25.00pppn room-only at the 4-star Mainare Playa Hotel, Fuengirola; Lanzarote: €59.00pppn b&b at the 4-star Hotel Suites Fariones, Puerto del Carmen.