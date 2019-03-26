ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 26th March 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts offers booked by 30 April for seven-night stays in Grenada in September/October 2019 include: b&b in Superior studio, 3* Blue Horizons Garden Resort, €1,699pp (Ref: 83151); all-inclusive in Oleander Superior/Garden suite, 5* Spice Island Beach Resort, €3,399pps, honeymooners receive one complimentary Swedish massage per adult, plus a Sunset Cruise, along with a bottle of champagne and a tropical fruit plate (Ref: 83152); all-inclusive in South Seas Premium room with outdoor tranquillity soaking tub, €2,499pps,

Club Med offers include an all-inclusive 7-night stay at the 5T Cefalu, Sicily, from €1,875pps per adult, including flights ex Dublin, 20kg bag per person, resort transfer, superior room twin share, activities, and €654 early booking discount, depart 4 May or 21 June.

Insight Vacations offers include a 9-day Best of California escorted tour from 13 September 2019 from €3,469 per person sharing (was: €3,617), including flights, transfers, and 8 nights’ accommodation in central locations, 8 breakfasts, 4 dinners and 8 experiences. Price includes 5% early payment discount. Book and pay in full by 28 March 2019.

Luxury Gold offers include a 14-day Majesty of the Rockies escorted tour in Canada from €2,989pps (was €3,259), including flights, transfers, and 13 nights 5* luxury accommodation in central locations, 13 breakfasts, 7 dinners with wine, and 13 experiences. Departs 12 May 2019. Flight cost must be paid at the time of booking. Book and pay in full by 31 March 2019.

Sunway ex-Dublin offers include: Lanzarote: 7 nights self-catering, 2* Oasis Apartments, from €499pps, depart 11 May; Fuerteventura: 7 nights self-catering, 3* Oasis Dunas Apartments, from €369pps, depart 4 May; Algarve: 7 nights self-catering, 3+* Paraiso Apartments, €349pps, depart 4 May; Sicily: 7 nights self-catering, 2* Miostosis Apartments, from €459pps, depart 18 May; Kusadasi: 14 nights b&b, 4* Golden Day Wings Hotel, from €399pps, depart 13 April.

Topflight’s Italian sale includes: From Dublin: half-board, 4* Majestic Palace, Sant Agnello, Sorrento, depart 7 June, €799; half-board, 4* Hotel Splendid Palace, Limone, Lake Garda, depart 8 June, €769; self-catering, 4* Naxos Beach Resort, Giardini Naxos, Sicily, depart 25 May, €646 (based on four sharing); From Belfast: Sorrento, Amalfi Coast, Pompeii and Vesuvius escorted tour staying b&b at 3* superior Hotel Ascot, Sorrento, depart 31 May, £699pps; b&b, 4* Hotel La Pergola, Sant Agnello, Sorrento, depart 7 June, £599pps; self-catering, 4* Garda Village, Sirmione, Lake Garda, depart 8 June, £479pps (based on four sharing); From Cork: half-board, 4* Hotel Principe Palace, Lido di Jesolo, depart 8 June, €799; self-catering, 4* Garda Village, Sirmione, Lake Garda, depart 1 June, €549pps (based on four sharing); half-board, 4* Hotel Villa Dirce, Limone, Lake Garda, depart 15 June, €749pps.

TUI Ireland offers ex-Dublin include: Tenerife: 7 nights self-catering: 3* Las Piramides Resort, Playa de Las Americas, from €399pps. Depart 5 April 2019; 2* Las Piramides Resort, Playa Las Americas, from €629pps, depart 19 April; Lanzarote: 7 nights self-catering, 3* Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Teguise, from €319pps, depart 7 April 2019; 14 nights self-catering, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Teguise, from €499pps, depart 21 April; Gran Canaria: 7 nights self-catering, 3* Portonovo Apartments, Puerto Rico, from €619pps, depart 18 April; Majorca: 7 nights self-catering, 3* Hotel Lagotel, Playa De Muro, from €339pps, depart 21 May; Ibiza: 7 nights room-only, 3* Hotel Brisa, San Antonio, from €369pps, depart 22 May; Paphos: 7 nights self-catering, 3* Hotel Helios Bay, Paphos, from €349pps, depart 15 May; Thailand: 7 nights b&b, 3+* Khao Lak Bhandari & Spa, Khao Lak, from €1,049pps, depart 2 May; Dominican Republic: 7 nights all-inclusive, 3* Caribe Club Princess, Bavaro, Punta Cana, from €1,049pps, depart 14 May; Cancun 14 nights all-inclusive: 4* Grand Bahia Principe Coba, Riviera Maya, from €1,319pps, depart 10 June; 3* RIU Tequila, PlayaCar, from €1,319pps, depart 17 June; Shannon to Lanzarote: 7 nights self-catering, 2* Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Teguise, from €379pps, depart 16th May; Cork to Costa Daurada: 7 nights half-board, 3* Hotel Cala Font, Cap de Salou, from €439pps, depart 21 May; Ireland West to Majorca: 7 nights self-catering, 3* Mariners Club, Alcudia, from €489pps;

AIRLINES

Air France ex-Dublin return fares including tax booked by today, 26 March 2019, include: Toronto €275, New York €295, Dubai €339, Johannesburg €358, San Francisco €395, Taipei €642, Quito €929.

Emirates is offering fares to Dubai booked by tomorrow, 27 March 2019, for travel from 3 May to 20 June 2019 from €449 in Economy Class and from €2,839 in Business Class.

CRUISE LINES

Uniworld offers include an 8-day/7-night Brilliant Bordeaux river cruise from 28 July 2019 in a Classic riverview stateroom onboard the S.S. Bon Voyage for €2,299 per person sharing (was €3,173), including flights, airport transfers on arrival and departure days, all meals onboard, unlimited beverages onboard, onshore excursions, all gratuities and more. Port charges are excluded. Price includes 30% Our Best Offer discount. Book and pay in full by 31 March 2019.

BED BANKS

Bookabed packages to USA with United include: Las Vegas: five nights room-only, from 5 September 2019: Resort Tower King room, 3* Excalibur Hotel, €525pps; Pyramid room, 3* Luxor Hotel, €589pps; New York: three nights room-only, from 18 October 2019: Standard Cozy room, 4* Roosevelt Hotel, €569pps; Standard Queen room, 3* Park West Hotel, €599pps; Orlando: 14 nights room-only, from 10 July 2019, 2 adults + 1 child: Standard room, 3* Rosen Inn International, €2,799; Deluxe 2 Queen room, 3.5* Avanti Resort, €3,095.