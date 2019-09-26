ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 26th September 2019

A new seven-night San Fermin Guided Tour next July 2020 from €1,250pps with CaminoWays.com is among Neil Steedman’s Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

CaminoWays.com has a new seven-night San Fermin Guided Tour departing 10 July 2020 from €1,250pps, including airport transfers, English-speaking guides, accommodation in selected hotels, breakfast and dinner, luggage transfers and a free holiday pack with pilgrim passport and 24/7 support number.

Classic Resorts has the following seven-night all-inclusive offers when booked by 30 September for travel in May 2020:

Dominican Republic:

4* Now Larimar Punta Cana Resort & Spa, from €1,339pps, family 2+2 from €4,349, Preferred Club Deluxe Tropical View Room (Ref: 87561 / 87567);

5* Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana, from €1,659pps, Preferred Club Junior Suite Tropical View (Ref: 87566);

Jamaica:

5* Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa, from €2,099pps, Xhale Club Ocean View (Ref: 87568);

4* Sunscape Splash Montego Bay, from €1,399pps, family 2+2 from €4,499, Promo Room (Ref: 87570/69);

Mexico:

5* Dreams Sands Cancun Resort & Spa, from €1,629pps, family 2+2 from €4,974, Preferred Club Deluxe Ocean View Room (Ref: 87571/87574);

5* Secrets The Vine Cancun, from €1,849pps, Deluxe Ocean View, upgrade to Preferred Club from €90pppw (Ref: 87576).

Stein Travel is offering seven nights at the 4-star Sunset Beach Club, Benalmadena, departing 17 October, including return flights from Dublin and seven nights in a superior one-bedroom apartment, from €389pps.

Sunway offers for Lapland in December include:

Santa’s Sleepover, one night / two days:

Ex-Dublin: Departures 4, 20, 21, 22 December, from €1,029 per adult, €869 per child;

Ex-Cork: Departures 9, 10 December, from €1,109 per adult, €959 per child;

Ex-Shannon: Departure 15 December, from €1,132 per adult, €979 per child;

Sleigh Bell Spectacular, two nights / three days:

Ex-Dublin: Departures 1, 3, 5, 9, 11, 17, 19, 21 December, from €1,389 per adult, €1,169 per child;

Triple Treat, three nights / four days:

Ex-Dublin: Departures 5, 8, 11, 14, 17 December, from €1,469 per adult, €1,199 per child;

All three trips include return flights, 20kg check-in baggage, accommodation, thermal suits and boots, meals as per package, activities.

TUI Ireland offers include:

FROM DUBLIN:

3 October, Gran Canaria, 2* Porlamar Apartments, Puerto Rico, SC, 7 nights, from €429pps;

10 October, Gran Canaria, 3*+ Revoli Playa, Puerto Rico, SC, 7 nights, from €469pps;

11 October, Tenerife, 2* Vigilia Park, Puerto de Santiago, SC, 7 nights, from €499pps;

18 October, Tenerife, 3* Globales Tamaimo Tropical, Puerto de Santiago, SC, 7 nights, from €419pps;

7 or 14 December, day trip to Lapland, adults from €719, children from €599;

3 January 2020, Tenerife, 3* Globales Tamaimo Tropical, Puerto de Santiago, SC, 7 nights, from €389pps;

3 January 2020, Tenerife, Marella Explorer, Canarian Flavours, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €959pps;

7 June 2020, Costa Daurada, 4* TUI Family Life Avenida Suites, Salou, HB, 7 nights, family 2+1 from €1,759, family 2+2 from €2,419;

10 July 2020, Corfu, 2*+ Loulas Village, Psarras, SC, 14 nights, family 2+1 from €1,799, family 2+2 from €2,359;

FROM CORK:

9 May 2020, Majorca, Marella Discovery, Magic of Spain, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €1,149pps;

2 June 2020, Lanzarote, 3*+ Cinco Plaza Apartments, Puerto Del Carmen, SC, 7 nights, family 2+1 from €1,599, family 2+2 from €2,120;

FROM SHANNON:

2 May 2020, Majorca, Marella Discovery, Highlights of the Mediterranean, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €1,119pps.

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus one-way fares to North America, including taxes and charges, booked by 30 September for travel between 1 November and 8 December, as part of a return trip, including a Saturday night stay, have up to €50 discount each way (no discount applies to infant fares).

Emirates ex-Dublin Economy (and Business) Class return fares booked by 1 October for travel until 17 June 2020 (date exclusions apply) include: Dubai €499 (€2,499), Kuala Lumpur €549 (€2,499), Sydney €999 (€3,799), Auckland €1,199 (€4,599).

TAP Air Portugal has one-way fares from Dublin to Faro from €64 in December, January and February, and to Porto Alegre, Brazil, from €471 in December and January.

CRUISE LINES

Royal Caribbean International is offering, until 30 September, a seven-night Western Mediterranean cruise ex-Barcelona from 10 May 2020 onboard the new amplified Allure of the Seas, with a GTY interior stateroom, from €1,209 per person sharing, or all-inclusive from €1,419pps.

Silversea has Last-Minute Savings fares for Antarctica cruises from Ushuaia, including: 12 days departing 5 December from US$16,700; 18 days departing 17 December from US$25,400; 15 days departing 20 December from US$18,400.

U River Cruises new cruises for 2020 (Vienna Vibe, Eastern European Escape, and Amsterdam & Brussels Bound) booked by 30 September save 10% or get a free U drinks package (value: £279 / €305).

BED BANKS

Bookabed offers include:

Lanzarote, 7 nights: November, 4* Oasis Lanz Beach Mate, Costa Teguise, B&B, from €29pppn;

Gran Canaria, 7 nights: November, 3* The Koala Garden Suites, Sonnenland, RO, from €39pppn;

Tenerife, 7 nights: June 2020, 3* Castle Harbour, Los Cristianos, SC, from €19pppn;

Cancun, 7 nights: November, 4* Grand Park Royal Luxury Resort Cozumel, AI, from €49ppn;

Orlando, 5 nights: November, 3* Rosen Inn, International Drive, RO, from €25ppn;

La Vegas, 5 nights: January 2020, 3* Excalibur Hotel & Casino, The Strip, RO, from €19pppn.