ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 27th June 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts is offering a twin-centre 10-night Hong Kong & Bali for €1,399pp when booked by 30 July for travel in October/November, with three nights room-only at the 4* Harbour Plaza North Point and seven nights b&b at the 4* Tanjung Benoa Beach Resort, two free nights included plus extra 10% discount, honeymooners receive room upgrade plus chocolates and house wine at Harbour Plaza and at Tanjung Benoa a towel art decoration and flower petals on the bed, and honeymoon cake on arrival (Ref: 85676).

TUI Ireland seven-night offers include: FROM DUBLIN: 27 June, Bulgaria, 2*+ Jupiter Hotel, Sunny Beach, SC, from €639pps; 1 July, Dalaman, Turkey, 3* Aes Club Hotel, Ovacik, SC, from €739pps; 3 July, Austria, 3* Hotel Obermair, Myarhofen, B&B, from €449pps; 24 July, 3* Pension Hannes, Niederau, HB, from €469pps; 5 July, Tenerife, 3* Casablanca Apartments, Puerto del la Cruz, SC, 14 nights, from €769pps; 10 July, Majorca, 3* Ola Apartments Bouganvillia, Santa Ponsa, SC, from €699pps; 10 July, Cyprus, 3* Kefalonitis Apartments, Paphos, SC, from €629pps; 25 July, Gran Canaria, 3* Villa Del Mar, Patalavaca, SC, 14 nights, from €789pps; FROM SHANNON: 4 July, Lanzarote, 2* Apartmentos Aloe, Puerto del Carmen, SC, from €609pps; 19 July, Costa Daurada, 3* Belvedere, Salou, HB, from €609pps; FROM CORK: 31 August, Majorca, 3* Mariners Club, Alcudia, SC, from €479pps; FROM IRELAND WEST: 4 July, Majorca, 3*+ Marinique Apartments, Magaluf, SC, from €729pps; ALL-INCLUSIVE FROM DUBLIN: 1 July, Cancun, Mexico, 3* Riu Lupita, Playacar, 14 nights, from €1,299pps; 12 July, Corfu Cruise, Adriatic Explorer, inside cabin, seven nights, from €1,499pps; 30 July, Majorca Cruise, Treasures of the Mediterranean, inside cabin, seven nights, from €1,189pps.

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus is offering €20 off return flights from Dublin to selected European sun destinations when booked by 1 July for travel from 1 August to 31 October, ranging from €89.98 to Faro and Malaga up to €181.98 to the Canary Islands.

Emirates is offering these return Business Class fares when booked by 30 June: Dubai €2,499, Shanghai €2,499, Bangkok €2,549, Kuala Lumpur €2,749, Melbourne €3,799, Sydney €3,849.

WestJet has a ‘Buy Business, Get Gold’ offer until 30 June for travel from 6 July to 5 September 2019 on a round-trip Business cabin fare between Calgary and Dublin, London (Gatwick), or Paris.

CRUISE LINES

Royal Caribbean International offers include: 13 nights Canaries & Azores on Explorer of the Seas from 31 August from €1,359pps; 11 nights Canaries Adventure on Independence of the Seas from 8 October from €1,059pps.

Silversea has an air fare offer for 36 Northern Europe cruises when booked by 31 July of a free Economy Class round-trip and free transfer between airport and ship, or Business Class for €199 round-trip.

U River Cruises is offering The Danube Flow eight-day cruise through Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary from £1,199pps when booked by 30 June.

BED BANKS

Bookabed seven-night offers for August include: Tenerife: b&b at 3* San Telmo, Puerto de la Cruz, from €19pppn; Cost Brava: room-only at 4* H-Top Royal Star, Lloret de Mar, from €29pppn; Majorca: b&b at 3* Flacalco, Cala Ratjada, from €49pppn.