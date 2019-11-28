News

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 28th November 2019

Three romantic Leap Year nights in New York from 29 February, including Top of the Rock tickets, from €699pps with Classic Resorts is among Neil Steedman’s Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts has the following offers:

Mauritius: 10 nights AI in May in a Comfort Room at the 3* Veranda Palmar Beach Hotel, flights from Dublin including taxes and one checked-in bag, return transfers and representative, book by 4 December, from €1,475pps (Ref: 90590);

Mauritius: 10 nights AI in May in a Standard Room at the 4* Tamassa, flights from Dublin including taxes and one checked-in bag, return transfers and representative, honeymooners package, book by 4 December, from €1,999pps (Ref: 90591);

Mexico: 7 nights AI in September at the 5* Moon Palace Cancun, flights from Dublin including taxes, one checked-in bag per person and transfers, In-Resort Credit per room – 12 nights or more $2,500, 9-11 nights $2,000, 5-8 nights $1,500, 4 nights $750, 3 nights $500 – 16% tax and fee paid in resort by cash/credit card on all items (terms & conditions), honeymooners package (minimum three night-stay), book by 4 December, from €2,049pps (Ref: 90863);

New York: 3 nights RO at the 4* Gallivant Times Square Hotel, fly from Dublin on 29 February, including taxes and one checked-in bag, Top of the Rock ticket included, from €699pps (Ref: 90647);

Maldives: 10 nights HB in May in an Ocean Front Villa at the 4* Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, free upgrade to AI, free nights, flights from Dublin including taxes and one checked-in bag, return seaplane transfers and representative, honeymooners package, book by 4 December, from €2,849pps (Ref: 90779);

The Bahamas: 10 nights AI in May in a Classic Island View room at the 4* Melia Nassau Beach, flights from Dublin including taxes and one checked-in bag, return transfers and representative, honeymooners package, book by 4 December, from €2,449pps (Ref: 90596);

Barbados: 10 nights AI in May in a Signature Room at the 4* Sugar Bay Barbados, flights from Dublin including taxes and one checked-in bag, return transfers and representative, spa voucher per person, book by 30 November, from €2,499pps (Ref: 90600);

Barbados: 10 nights AI in May in a Standard Room at the 4* Sea Breeze Beach House, flights from Dublin including taxes and one checked-in bag, return transfers and representative, honeymooners package, from €2,879pps (Ref: 90599).

 

Pinnacle Worldwide offers include seven nights FB in a Club room (partial sea view) at the 5* Hillside Beach Club, Kalemya Bay, Turquoise Coast, Turkey, departing from Belfast on 4 June, with free Belfast Airport lounge passes and private resort transfers, from £1,649pps.

Stein Travel has the following three-night offers for Andre Rieu in Maastricht, including flights, transfers, hotel accommodation and concert tickets, for €699 per person: ex-Dublin 2 July, ex-Cork 3 July.

Sunway is offering, until 23 December, free flights and transfers on four Princess Cruises sailings in 2020:

Sky Princess: Baltic Capitals Fly-Cruise, departs 25 April, 11 nights full-board, from €1,539pps;

Crown Princess: Crete & Mykonos Cruise, departs 18 April, seven nights full-board, from €879pps;

Enchanted Princess: Western Med Fly-Cruise, departs 18 July, 14 nights full-board, from €2,439pps;

Enchanted Princess: Western Med Fly-Cruise, departs 19 September, seven nights full-board, from €1,359pps.

 

TD active Holidays has a 12-night small group tour Explore India, including Humayun’s Tomb, the Taj Mahal, and Amber Fort, from €1,999pps, including return flights, transfers, 3* hotel accommodation, traditional homestay, daily breakfasts, six dinners, and excursions with an expert local guide, departing September.

Travel Department is offering a six-night river cruise in Germany, including return flights, transfers, full-board and excursions with an expert local guide, departing 22 December, from €1,199pps. In Germany Christmas Day is celebrated on 24 December and there will a guided half-day city tour of Strasbourg on 25 December.

Tropical Sky seven-night offers, including flights and transfers, booked by 30 November, include: Maldives: 5* Grand Park Kodhipparu, B&B, from €2,459pps; Mauritius: 4* Lagoon Attitude, AI, from €1,379pps; Thailand: 4*+ Beyond Resort Khao Lak, B&B, free 45-minute massage and a set lunch, from €1,039pps; St Lucia: 4* Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa, AI, $1,000 resort credit, from €1,659pps; Kenya: 4* Pinewood Beach Resort & Spa, HB, from €1,019pps.

TUI Ireland Black Friday offers for bookings from 25 November to 2 December and valid on 7 December – 31 October departures (T&Cs apply) are:

Save €100 when you spend €1,000, Code name BF100

Save €125 when you spend €2,000, Code name BF125

Save €150 when you spend €3,000, Code name BF150

 

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus has the following one-way fares booked by 3 December for travel from Dublin or Shannon to the USA between 6 January and 22 March. They must be part of a return trip, including a Saturday night stay, a €100 discount applies, and all fares include taxes, charges, and admin fees.

From Dublin: New York, Newark, Boston, Washington DC, Hartford or Philadelphia: €149; Los Angeles: €168; Chicago or Minneapolis: €169; Miami or Seattle: €173; San Francisco: €178;

From Shannon: New York or Boston: €148.

 

CRUISE LINES

Royal Caribbean International has, until 16 December, an offer of Buy One Get One Cruise Fare 60% Off.

Uniworld and U River Cruises are celebrating The Travel Corporation’s 100th Anniversary by offering savings of 20% or 30% off select 2020 voyages on new, individual bookings made by 3 January 2020. The offer applies to full-fare bookings only and availability of all stateroom categories cannot be guaranteed.

 

BED BANKS

Bookabed four-night stay offers include:

Majorca: In May, 3* Deya Apartments, Santa Ponsa, RO, from €19pppn;

Gran Canaria: In May, 3* Carlota, Puerto Rico, RO, from €15pppn;

Venice: In May, 3* Palladio, Mestre, RO, from €19pppn;

Lanzarote: Seven nights in February, 3* THB Flora, Puerto del Carmen, SC, from €39pppn;

Dubai: Five nights in June, 4* Ramada Jumeira, Jumeira & The Palm, B&B, from €19pppn;

Orlando: Seven nights in February, 3* The Avanti Resort, International Drive, RO, from €25pppn.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

