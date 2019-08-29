News

ITTN's Great Value Travel Deals – 29th August 2019

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 29th August 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Abbey Travel is offering the all-new Frozen Celebration event at Disneyland Paris from 11 January 2020 from €279 per person sharing, with 25% off hotel and park tickets plus free half-board meals, when booked by 1 October.

Classic Resorts has the following offers for Mauritius in June 2020:

nine nights b&b at 4* Veranda Grand Baie Hotel & Spa, from €1,449pps, includes 30% saving, upgrade to all-inclusive from €369pp per nine nights, and enjoy food and drinks within the AI package at sister hotels without any supplement (Ref: 87997);

nine nights all-inclusive at 3* Veranda Palmar Beach Hotel, from €1,599pps, includes 30% saving (Ref: 87998);

nine nights half-board at 4* Veranda Point Aux Biches, from €1,625pps, includes 30% saving, upgrade to all-inclusive from €254pp per nine nights, and enjoy food and drinks within the AI package at sister hotels without any supplement (Ref: 88000);

nine nights b&b at 5* Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Spa Resort, from €1,999pps, includes 42% honeymoon saving in a seaview suite, plus free gifts in room on arrival – Telfair wedding gift, seasonal fruits, assortment of Mauritian cakes, and a bottle of chilled French champagne, a special turndown, and degustation dinner once per stay, upgrade to Gourmet Bliss all-inclusive from €1,298pp per nine nights, and enjoy food and drinks within the AI package at sister hotels without any supplement (Ref: 88001);

nine nights all-inclusive honeymoon offer in a deluxe sea view room at 5* Heritage Awali Golf & Spa, from €2,299pps, honeymooner’s package included with 35% discount, plus free gifts in room on arrival – sweet box, fruit basket, sparkling wine, pareo and hat, bubbles bath once during stay, upgrade to premium all-inclusive from €90pppd (Ref: 87988).

Pinnacle Worldwide is offering a six-day Oktoberfest escorted tour with Contiki departing from Belfast on 20 September, including a locally guided walking tour of Munich, from £839 per person sharing.

TUI Ireland offers include:

FROM DUBLIN:

29 August, Bulgaria, 2*+ Jupiter Hotel, Sunny beach, SC, 7 nights, from €369pps;

30 August, Corfu, 2* Odysseus, Kavos, SC, 7 nights, from €369pps;

5 September, Gran Canaria, 2*+ Gran Amadores, Amadores, SC, 7 nights, from €379pps;

18 September, Cyprus, 3* Hotel Kissos, Paphos, HB, 7 nights, from €509pps;

18 September, Cyprus, 3* Paphos Gardens, Paphos, SC, 7 nights, from €499pps;

8 September, Lanzarote, 2*+ Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Tequise, SC, 14 nights, from €519pps;

14 September, Gran Canaria, 2*+ Jardin Atlantico, Playa del Ingles, SC, 14 nights, from €799pps;

3 October, Gran Canaria, 2* Lufesa Apartments, Puerto Rico,  SC, 7 nights from €439pps;

4 October, Tenerife, 3* The Harbour Club, Los Gigantes, SC, 7 nights, from €429pps;

19 December, Gran Canaria, 3* Monte Feliz, Bahia Feliz, SC, 7 nights, from €689pps;

3 January 2020, Lanzarote, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Tequise, SC, 7 nights, from €429pps;

3 January 2020, Tenerife, 3*+ Hotel Catalonia Las Vegas, Puerto de la Cruz, HB, 7 nights, from €509pps;

9 January 2020, Gran Canaria, 3* Monte Feliz, Bahia Feliz, SC, 7 nights, from €429pps;

18 August 2020, Crete, 3* Icandy Apartments, Malia, SC, 7 nights, from €499pps (four sharing);

20 September 2020, Corfu, 2*+ Ekati, Kavos, SC, 7 nights, from €329pps (four sharing);

FROM CORK:

3 September, Majorca, 3* Sunbeach Apartments, Santa Ponsa, SC, 7 nights, from €529pps;

3 September, Costa Daurada, 3*+ Sunclub Apartments, Cap de Salou, SC, 7 nights, from €409pps;

FROM SHANNON:

29 August, Lanzarote, 3*+ Lanzasur Splash, Playa Blanca, AI, 7 nights, from €559pps;

5 September, Lanzarote, 3* Caybeach Sun, Playa Blanca, B&B, 7 nights, from €499pps.

AIRLINES

Emirates has Economy Class (and Business Class) return fare offers booked by 3 September, including all taxes and surcharges, of: Dubai €469 (€2,499), Singapore €599 (€2,449), Brisbane €1,120 (€4,029), and Auckland €1,177 (€4,599).

CRUISE LINES

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines has a seven-night Rhine Main & Moselle river cruise onboard the Brabant from 2 October for €1,369pps Standard Cabin or €1,499pps Juliette Balcony. Price includes flight from Dublin to Düsseldorf, taxes, 20kg checked-in bag per person, return airport transfer, all meals, drinks and entertainment, gratuities, and return (indirect) flight from Nuremberg to Dublin.

Royal Caribbean International is offering, until 30 September, a seven-night Western Mediterranean cruise ex-Barcelona from 10 May 2020 onboard the new amplified Allure of the Seas, with a GTY interior stateroom, from €1,209 per person sharing, or all-inclusive from €1,419pps.

Silversea has Last-Minute Savings fares for Antarctica cruises from Ushuaia, including: 12 days departing 5 December from US$16,700; 18 days departing 17 December from US$25,400; 15 days departing 20 December from US$18,400.

BED BANKS

Bookabed offers for November include: Mexico: DL flights and nine nights in Cancun in standard room: b&b at 4* Smart Cancun by Oasis, from €949pps; b&b at 4* Oh! The Urban Oasis, from €965pps; all-inclusive at 4* Oasis Cancun Lite, from €1,319pps; all-inclusive at 5* Grand Oasis Cancun, from €1,389pps; Dominican Republic: BA flights and seven nights: room-only in house superior room at 5* Casa de Campo Resort, La Romana, from €1,065pps; all-inclusive in standard room at 4* Occidental Caribe, Bavaro, from €1,075pps; all-inclusive in deluxe room at 5* Be Live Collection Punta Cana, Punta Cana, from €1,105pps; all-inclusive in deluxe suite at 5* Punta Cana Princess, Punta Cana, from €1,259pps.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

