ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 2nd April 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts offers booked by 30 April for travel in September/October include: Mauritius and South African Safari: 11 nights full-board/all-inclusive, 4* Canonnier Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa and 4* Kariega Game Reserve Main Lodge, from €3,999pps. Stay in a Standard Garden view room for seven nights all-inclusive in Mauritius and four nights full-board in South Africa. Honeymooners receive 25% discount included in price plus a free bottle of sparkling win in Kariega. Safari includes two game drives per day (Ref: 83130); Maldives and Dubai: 10 nights all-inclusive/b&b, 5* Amari Havodda Maldives and 5* Grand Hyatt Dubai, from €2,599pps, free meal plan upgrade included. Stay in a Beach Villa for seven nights all-inclusive in Maldives and three nights b&b in a Grand Room in Dubai. Honeymooners receive Romantic Villa set-up and one bottle of sparkling wine. All guests who have booked a minimum seven-night stay will be provided with a romantic candlelight BBQ dinner on the beach for two, including sparkling wine (Ref 83127).

Club Med offers include an all-inclusive 7-night stay at the 3T Aime la Plagne, France, from €1,3495 per adult and €1,105 per child. Depart 5 January 2020. Price includes flights ex Dublin, 20kg bag per person, resort transfer, standard room triple share, six-day lift pass, and five full days’ ski tuition. Includes early booking discount of €664.

Insight Vacations offers include a 14-day Best of Germany escorted tour from €2,439 per person sharing, including flights, transfers, and nine nights accommodation in central locations, nine breakfasts, four dinners with wine, and 17 experiences. Depart 30 August. Flight cost must be paid at the time of booking.

Sunway ex-Dublin offers include a nine-night Rhythms of the South escorted tour from €2,035pps. Depart 16 September. Price includes flights ex-Dublin, 20kg bag per person, taxes, nine nights twin share 3* hotels, some meals and tours as per itinerary; Seven-night b&b stays in Tenerife: 5* Botanico Hotel, from €849pps, depart 4 May; 5* Botanico Hotel, from €999pps, depart June; 5* Botanico Hotel, from €1,049pps, depart July; Kusadasi: 4* Golden Day Wings Hotel,from €399pps, depart 4 May; 3* Esat Hotel, from €359pps.

Wendy Wu Tours has a 15-day fully inclusive Vibrant Vietnam Classic tour (maximum group size 28), flying ex-Dublin and including all meals, all entrance fees, and Tourist Visa. Departing 7 June from €2,890pps (was €2,990), departing 23 August from €2,990pps (was €3,290). Single room supplement from €470.

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus is offering return fares booked by 8 April for travel from 1 to 31 May, including taxes and charges, to: Amsterdam €73.98, Faro €79.98, Hamburg €79.98, Paris €79.98, Berlin €89.98, Düsseldorf €89.98, Frankfurt €89.98, Munich €89.98, Vienna €91.98, Alicante €99.98, Barcelona €99.98, Malaga €99.98, Milan €99.98, Rome €99.98, Lanzarote €139.98.

TUI Ireland has return flight-only’s from Dublin, Cork, Shannon and Ireland West Airports to Palma de Mallorca from €112pp, Tenerife South €132, Gran Canaria €133, Lanzarote €150, Faro €170, Bourgas €179, Malaga €188, Reus €193, Paphos €195, Kos €198, Salzburg €199, Dalaman €223, Ibiza €228, Heraklion €232, Rhodes €249, Verona €313, Zante €313, Corfu €327, Cancun €535.

CRUISE LINES

Royal Caribbean International offers include a seven-night Croatia & Italy cruise from Venice to Barcelona on 19 October onboard Rhapsody of the Seas in an interior stateroom from €1,015pps, including flights ex-Dublin and wi-fi for one device and half-price saving for second guest.

Uniworld offers include an eight-day/seven-night Enchanting Danube river cruise from Budapest to Passau in a Classic riverview stateroom onboard the S.S. Maria Theresa for €2,949 per person sharing (was €3,749), including flights, airport transfers on arrival and departure days, all meals onboard, unlimited beverages onboard, six days of excursions, and all gratuities. Depart 11 August. Flight cost must be paid at the time of booking. Port charges excluded. Price includes Picture Perfect discount. Book and pay in full by 31 May.

BED BANKS

Bookabed rates for seven-night stays include: Fuerteventura: all-inclusive in July, 3* Cay Beach Caleta, Caleta de Fuste, €29pppn; Lanzarote: b&b in July, 3* Fariones Apartments, Puerto del Carmen, €55pppn; Majorca: half-board in May, 4* Fona Mallorca, Sa Coma, €39pppn; Malaga: all-inclusive in July, 3* Parasol Garden, Torremolinos, €59pppn.