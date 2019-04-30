ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 30th April 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts has the following offers in Jamaica when booked by 30 June for travel in September/October for nine nights all-inclusive, including airport transfers: Great House Luxury Room, 5* Sandals Ochi Beach Resort, from €2,199pps (Ref: 84428); Caribbean Deluxe Room, 5* Sandals Negril Beach Resort & Spa, from €2,599pps (Ref 84433); Regent Oceanfront Butler Suite, 5* Sandals Royal Plantation, from €2,999pps (Ref 84434); all three offer free Honeymoon Package including bottle of chilled sparkling wine, first night special turndown service and breakfast in bed on one morning.

Club Med offers include an all-inclusive 7-night stay at the 4T Sandpiper, Florida, from €1,445 per adult and €1,019 per child. Price includes flights ex-Dublin, 20kg checked-in bag per person, resort transfer, superior room triple share, all-inclusive for seven nights. Price includes a reduction of €427. Depart 18 May.

Insight Vacations offers include an eight-day Italian Intermezzo escorted tour departing 18 August from €2,279 per person sharing.

Sunway ex-Dublin seven-night offers include: Kusadasi: b&b, 3* Esat Hotel, depart 4 May, from €389pps; Lake Garda: self-catering, 3* Camping Cisano & San Vito, depart May, from €479pps; Algarve: self-catering, 2+* Bayside Salgados Apartments, depart 4 May, from €299pps; Sicily: self-catering, 2* Miosotis Apartments, depart 1 May, from €399pps.

Topflight seven-night offers to Sorrento, Italy, for two people sharing, including return flights, taxes, and return transfers, include: (from Dublin): b&b, 4* Hotel Astoria, depart 28 April, from €669pps; half-board, 4+* Hotel Bristol, depart 5 May, from €1,049pps; (from Cork): b&b, 3* Hotel Metropole, depart 2 June, from €889pps; b&b, 4* Hotel Astoria, depart 14 July, from €919pps; (from Belfast): b&b, 4* Hotel Pergola, depart 31 May, from €599pps; half-board, 4* Hotel Conca Park, depart 31 May, from €799pps.

AIRLINES

Air France has the following Economy Class offers: ex-Dublin: Dubai €360, Abu Dhabi €419, Cairo €423, Tokyo €728, Ho Chi Minh City €769, Hanoi €798; ex-Cork: Beijing €398, Johannesburg €408, Rio de Janeiro €471, Bangkok €565, Singapore €579, Hong Kong €589, Seoul €678.

WestJet offers the following fares ex-Dublin: Halifax from €215 (depart 1 October), Toronto €236 (depart 1 October), Calgary €247 (depart 4 October), Vancouver €252 (depart 4 October), Edmonton €254 (depart 4 October).

CRUISE LINES

U River Cruises is offering three eight-day river cruises for €899 each (were €1,299) when booked by 31 May: Rolling on the Rhine from Amsterdam to Frankfurt, Germany’s Finest from Frankfurt to Regensburg, and The Danube Flow from Regensburg to Budapest.

Uniworld offers include two eight-day/seven-night river cruises: Brilliant Bordeaux from Bordeaux to Bordeaux, from €2,099pps (was: €2,899), depart 30 June, 14 and 28 July, 18 and 25 August; Enchanting Danube from Budapest to Passau, from €2,599pps (was €3,399), depart 16 and 30 June, 14, 21 and 28 July, 4, 11 and 18 August.

BED BANKS

Bookabed seven-night offers include: Albufeira: b&b in one-bedroom apartment, 3* Oura Senses, depart 3 July €49ppn, depart 9 September €45ppn, depart 14 October €35ppn; Tenerife (in August): b&b, 3* Perla Tenerife, Puerto de la Cruz: from €19pppn; Gran Canaria (in July): b&b, 3* Terrazamar, Puerto Rico: from €25pppn; Blanes (in July): room-only, 3* Apartments Elvira, from €35pppn.