ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 30th May 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts has the following offers booked by tomorrow, Friday 31 May: Mexico: 10 nights all-inclusive in Deluxe Partial Ocean View room, 5* Dreams Sands Cancun Resort & Spa, from €1,799pps, family 2+2 from €5,599, 42% discount included, upgrade to Preferred Club Deluxe Ocean View room from €35pp, honeymooners package available, travel 1 May – 30 April 2020, prices based on travel 1 September to 18 October 2019 (Ref: 84689/84691); 10 nights all-inclusive in Junior Suite Pool View room, 5* Secrets Silversands Riviera Cancun, from €1,999pps, 50% discount included, upgrade to a Preferred Club Junior Suite Pool View room from €258pp, honeymooners package available, travel 1 May – 30 April 2020, prices based on travel 1 September to 31 October 2019 (Ref: 84692); Jamaica: nine nights all-inclusive in Promo room, 4* Sunscape Splash Montego Bay, from €1,495pps, family 2+2 10 nights all-inclusive from €4,599, 30% discount included plus first child stays and eats free, upgrade to Deluxe Room from €130pp, travel 1 May – 30 April 2020, prices based on travel 1 September to 18 October 2019 (Ref: 84693/84694); nine nights all-inclusive in Junior Suite Garden View room, 5* Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay, from €1,999pps, 30% discount included, upgrade to Preferred Club Junior Suite Ocean View from €380pp, honeymooners package available, travel 1 May – 30 April 2020, prices based on travel 1 September to 31 October 2019 (Ref: 84695); Dominican Republic: nine nights all-inclusive in Deluxe Partial Ocean view room, 5* Dreams Palm Beach Punta Cana, from €1,449pps, family 2+2 10 nights all-inclusive from €4,699, 20% discount included, upgrade to a Preferred Club Deluxe Tropical View room from €117pp, honeymooners package available, travel 1 May – 30 April 2020, prices based on travel 1 September to 18 October 2019 (Ref: 84697/84698); nine nights all-inclusive in Allure Junior Suite Tropical View room, 5* Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa, from €1,675pps, 32% discount included, upgrade to Xhale Club Junior Suite Pool View room from €386pp, honeymooners package available, travel 1 May – 30 April 2020, prices based on travel 1 September to 31 October 2019 (Ref: 84699).

Club Med offers include 7-nights at 4T Sandpiper Bay, Florida, departing 31 August, adults from €1,465pp and children from €1,035pp, including flights ex Dublin, 20kg bag per person, resort transfer, superior room triple share, all-inclusive for seven nights (price includes special offer reduction of €443).

Insight Vacations offers include a 10-day Easy Pace Budapest, Vienna & Prague escorted tour departing 19 July from €1,890pps (was €2,150).

Luxury Gold offers include a 14-day Remarkable Russia escorted tour departing 22 September from €3,695pps (was €4,295).

Sunway offers include: 10-night Rhythms of the South escorted tour, fly to Nashville and return from New Orleans, departing 7 October, from €2,079pps including flights ex Dublin, 20kg bag per person, taxes, 10 nights twin share in 3* hotels, five breakfasts, and tours as per itinerary; 7-night 5* Captivating Rhine river cruise, fly to Amsterdam and return from Basel, departing 4 November, from €2469pps including flights ex Dublin, return airport transfers, seven nights onboard the Amamora, twin share Cat D stateroom with fixed window, full board unlimited wine/beers with meals, sip and sail daily cocktail hour and daily complimentary excursions (not included gratuities and port charges of €150pp); 15-day Delhi to Kathmandu adventure, fly to Delhi and return from Kathmandu, departing 22 July, from €1,950pps including flight ex Dublin, 20kg baggage per person, return airport transfers, 14 nights’ accommodation on twin share basis, some meals and activities tours as per itinerary, saving of €325pp, tour must be booked by 31 May (visa charge not included).

Topflight Italian Holiday Sale ends at midnight tonight, Thursday 30 May. Prices include return flights, taxes, return transfers, accommodation for seven nights, and Topflight’s in-resort manager service. From Dublin: 4* plus Hotel Bristol, (H/B) Sorrento, 9 June, €999pps (was €1,439); 4* Garda Village, (S/C) Sirmione, Lake Garda (family option), 8 June, €449pps based on four sharing (was €662); 4* Happy Camp Butterfly Village, (S/C) Peschiera, Lake Garda (family option), 3 August, €789pps based on four sharing (was €909); Lake Garda, Venice & Verona Escorted Tour, staying at 4* Park Hotel Casimiro, San Felice del Benaco, Lake Garda, 8 June, €849pps (was €1,299); The Italian Lakes & St Moritz Escorted Tour, staying at 3* plus Hotel Lario, (H/B), Mezzegra, 16 October, €999pps (was €1,169); From Cork: 4+* Hotel Bristol, (H/B) Sorrento, 2 June, €999pps (was €1,439); 4* Happy Camp Butterfly Village, (S/C) Peschiera, Lake Garda (family option), 15 June, €469pps based on four sharing (was €684); 4* Camping Cisano & San Vito, (S/C) Bardolino, Lake Garda (family option), 14 July, €789pps based on four sharing (was €939); From Belfast: 4* Hotel La Pergola, (B&B) Sant’ Agnello, Sorrento, 7 June, £549pps (was £774); 4* Happy Camp Butterfly Village, (S/C) Peschiera, Lake Garda (family option), 15 June, £399pps based on four sharing (was £589); 4* Villa Maria, (B&B) Desenzano, Lake Garda (family option), 20 July, £799pps based on four sharing (was £916); Sorrento, Amalfi Coast, Pompeii & Vesuvius Escorted Tour, staying at 4* Hotel Conca Park,(H/B), Sorrento, 31 May, £799pps (was £1,114).

TUI Ireland seven-night offers include: 10 June, Dublin to Dalaman, 3* Club Evin, Marmaris, SC, from €389pps; 6 June, Dublin to Gran Canaria, 3* Monte Feliz, Bahia Feliz, SC, from €389pps; 8 June, Dublin to Rhodes, 3* Nimar Villagio, Afantou, SC, from €349pps; 11 June, Cork to Lanzarote, 2+* Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Tequise, SC, from €399pps; 13 June, Dublin to Lanzarote, 2+* Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Tequise, SC, from €349pps; 13 June, Shannon to Lanzarote, 2+* Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Tequise, SC, from €389pps; 15 June, Shannon to Majorca, 3* Mariners Club, Alcudia, SC, from €519pps; 16 June, Cork to Algarve, 3* Be Smart Terrace, Porches, SC, from €499pps; 29 August, Dublin to Bulgaria, 3* Silver Springs, Sunny Beach, SC, from €459pps; 23 August, Dublin to Corfu, 2* Theodosia Studios, Sidari, SC, from €459pps; 23 August, Dublin to Tenerife, 3* The Harbour Club, Los Gigantes, SC, from €459pps; 27 August, Cork to Costa Daurada, 3* Hotel Belvedere, Salou, HB, from €519pps; 28 August, Dublin to Majorca, 3* Mariners Club, Alcudia, SC, from €469pps; 5 June, Dublin to Austria, 3+* Hotel Lebzelter, Zell am See, HB, from €489pps; 12 June, Dublin to Austria, 4* Hotel Jagerwirt, Kitzbuhel, HB, from €529pps; 18 September, Dublin to Ibiza, 2* Sunshine Apartments, San Antonio, SC, from €389pps (four sharing).

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus is offering a €40 discount on return flights from Dublin to Lanzarote, Faro, Vienna and Berlin, and a €20 discount on return flights to other European routes, for travel from 1 July – 31 August when booked by 10 June.

Air France ex-Dublin Economy Class offers booked online by 28 May include: Dubai €319, Accra €499, Punta Cana €539, Fortaleza €609, Panama City €619, Quito €779.

Finnair Asian flight offers available up to 10 June include: Beijing €388, Hong Kong €459, Shanghai €468, Delhi €472, Bangkok €488, Nanjing €498, Singapore €554, and Seoul €632.

CRUISE LINES

Royal Caribbean International is offering a 13-night Mediterranean Tour in an interior stateroom onboard Explorer of the Seas from €1,529pps, sailing from Southampton on 18 August.

U River Cruises is offering an eight-day Rolling on the Rhine river cruise from Amsterdam to Frankfurt for €899pps (was €1,299).

Uniworld offers include an eight-day/seven-night Venice and the Gems of Northern Italy river cruise from Venice to Venice for €1,999pps (was €2,799).

BED BANKS

Bookabed seven-night offers for June include: half-board at 3* Hotel Medano, El Medano, Tenerife, from €29pppn; half-board at 4* Bahia Del Sol, Santa Ponsa, Majorca, from €39pppn; b&b at 4* Levante Club Hotel & Spa, Benidorm, from €49pppn; for July: b&b at 4* Alfamar, Albufeira, from €65pppn; self-catering at 4* Club Anastasia, Marmaris, Turkey, from €29pppn; 4-bedroom Disney Area Platinum Townhomes, Orlando, from €1,199; 5-bedroom Solterra Home, Orlando, from €1,569.