ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 31st October 2019

Seven nights all-inclusive in Tenerife from 17 January from €499pps with TUI Ireland is among Neil Steedman’s Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts has the following offers for travel in May:

Maldives: Nine nights AI in a Beach Bungalow at the 5* Kanuhura Maldives, from €4,599pps (Ref: 90012);

Bali: Three nights FB at the 4* Spa Village Resort Tembok Bali, two nights B&B at the 4* Plataran Ubud Hotel, and eight nights at the 5* The Tanjung Benoa Beach Resort, daily spa treatments at Spa Village Resort, from €1,799pps (Ref: 89550);

Mexico and Las Vegas: Seven nights AI at the 4* Riu Cancun and three nights RO at the 4* MGM Grand Las Vegas, from €1,649pps (Ref: 89553);

Zanzibar: Eight nights AI at the 5* Royal Zanzibar Beach Resort, from €1,889pps (Ref: 89565);

Las Vegas: Six nights RO at the 4* New York New York Hotel & Casino, from €879pps (Ref: 89560).

Stein Travel has the following three-night offers for Andre Rieu in Maastricht, including flights, transfers, hotel accommodation and concert tickets, for €699 per person: ex-Dublin 2 July, ex-Cork 3 July.

Sunway offers include Kusadasi, Turkey, ex-Dublin on 4 April for seven nights, with choice of 11 3* to 5* hotels from €550pps to €892pps, or 14 nights from €660pps to €1,343pps.

Tropical Sky has a five-night B&B stay at the 4* JA Ocean View Hotel, Dubai, including flights and transfers, when booked by 11 November, from €739pps.

TUI Ireland seven-night offers include:

FROM DUBLIN:

19 December, Gran Canaria, 3* Castillo De Sol Apartments, Puerto Rico, SC, 7 nights, from €599pps;

20 December, Tenerife, 3* Catalonia Punta Del Rey, Las Caletillas, AI, 7 nights, from €769pps;

30 December, Lanzarote, 3* Cinco Plazas, Puerto del Carmen, SC, 14 nights, from €989pps;

9 January, Gran Canaria, 3* Monte Feliz, Bahia Feliz, SC, 7 nights, from €389pps;

13 January, Lanzarote, 3* SuneoClub HSA El Trebol, Costa Tequise, AI, 7 nights, from €609pps;

16 January, Gran Canaria, 3* Mirador Maspalomas by Dunas, Maspalomas, AI, 7 nights, from €569pps;

17 January, Tenerife, 3* Globales Tamaimo Tropical, Puerto de Santiago, SC, 7 nights, from €399pps;

17 January, Tenerife, 4* Catalonia Punta Del Rey, Las Caletillas, AI, 7 nights, from €499pps;

17 January, Tenerife, Marella Explorer, Canarian Flavours, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €879pps;

20 January, Lanzarote, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Tequise, SC, 7 nights, from €369pps;

24 January, Tenerife, Marella Explorer, Colourful Coasts, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €929pps;

27 January, Lanzarote, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Tequise, SC, 7 nights, from €369pps;

2 April, Gran Canaria, 3* Altair Apartments, Puerto Rico, SC, 7 nights, family 2+1 €1,639;

20 June, Lake Garda, 4* Bella Italia Apartments, Peschiera, SC, 7 nights, family 2+1 from €2,309, family 2+2 from €2,809, family 2+3 from €3,299;

6 July, Gran Canaria, 3*+ Revoli Apartments, Puerto Rico, SC, 7 nights, family 2+1 from €1,479, family 2+2 from €2,049;

10 August, Gran Canaria, 3*+ Revoli Apartments, Puerto Rico, SC, 7 nights, family 2+1 from €1,489, family 2+2 from €2,009;

29 August, Majorca, 3* Mariners Club, Alcudia, SC, 7 nights, family 2+1 from €1,399, family 2+2 from €1,899;

FROM CORK

5 May, Majorca, Marella Dream, Mediterranean Medley, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €1,049pps;

FROM SHANNON

2 May, Majorca, Marella Discovery, Highlights of the Mediterranean, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights from €1,089pps.

Wendy Wu Tours’ offer of a free upgrade to Premium Economy, or to Business Class from €299, on selected tours to China, Japan and South-East Asia ends on 11 November.

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus one-way fares from Dublin to North America, as part of a return trip, including a Saturday night stay, taxes, charges, and admin fees, include: Hartford or Washington DC: €149; Boston, New York, Newark or Philadelphia: €154; Miami: €168; Toronto: €169; Chicago or Minneapolis: €174; Orlando: €188; Los Angeles or Seattle: €193; San Francisco: €198.

Emirates return fares from Dublin to Dubai booked by 10 November for travel up to 29 February, from €469 in Economy Class and from €2,499 in Business Class, include a complimentary day pass to Atlantis Aquaventure & The Lost Chambers aquarium, one of Dubai’s most popular tourist attractions.

CRUISE LINES

Celebrity Cruises’ 10-day sale offering an ocean view stateroom or above with free drinks, $500 onboard credit and gratuities included for Southampton sailings ends on 4 November.

Royal Caribbean International has, until 16 December, an offer of Buy One Get One Cruise Fare 60% Off.

BED BANKS

Bookabed offers include:

Lanzarote, January, seven nights, 4* Lanzarote Palm, Puerto del Carmen, SC, from €25pppn;

La Vegas, January, seven nights, 4* MGM Grand, The Strip, RO, from €29pppn;

Mexico, January, seven nights, 3* Nina Hotel & Beach Club, Playa del Carmen, RO, from €19pppn;

Majorca, May, seven nights, 3* Deya, Santa Ponsa, RO, from €15pppn;

Miami, May, three nights, 3* Chelsea, Miami Beach, RO, from €65pppn;

Gran Canaria, June, seven nights, 3* Colina Mar, Puerto Rico, RO, from €19pppn.