News

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 3rd October 2019

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 3rd October 2019

Seven nights bed&breakfast in Phuket, Thailand, next May from €895pps with Sunway is among Neil Steedman’s Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

CaminoWays.com has a new seven-night San Fermin Guided Tour departing 10 July 2020 from €1,250pps, including airport transfers, English-speaking guides, accommodation in selected hotels, breakfast and dinner, luggage transfers and a free holiday pack with pilgrim passport and 24/7 support number.

 

Classic Resorts has the following nine-night offers in Mauritius when booked by 31 October for travel in June 2020:

4* Veranda Grand Baie Hotel & Spa, B&B, from €1,529pps, includes a 30% saving, upgrade to AI from €369pp per nine nights, enjoy food and drinks within the AI package at sister hotels without any supplement (Ref: 88736);

3* Veranda Palmar Beach Hotel, AI, from €1,679pps, includes a 30% saving (Ref: 88739);

4* Veranda Point Aux Biches, HB, from €1,699pps, includes a 30% saving, upgrade to AI from €254pp per nine nights, enjoy food and drinks within the AI package at sister hotels without any supplement (Ref: 88741);

5* Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Spa Resort, B&B from €2,379pps, includes a 42% honeymoon saving in a Seaview suite, plus free gifts in room on arrival (Telfair wedding gift, seasonal fruits, assortment of Mauritian cakes, bottle of chilled French champagne), a special turndown, and a degustation dinner once per stay, upgrade to Gourmet Bliss AI from €1,298pp per nine nights, enjoy food and drinks within the AI package at sister hotels without any supplement (Ref: 87988);

5* Heritage Awali Golf & Spa, AI honeymoon offer from €2,079pps, stay in a Deluxe Sea View room, honeymooner’s package included with 35% discount, plus free gifts in room on arrival (sweet box, fruit basket, sparkling wine, pareo, and hat), bubbles bath once during stay, upgrade to Premium AI from €90pppd (Ref: 88742).

 

Stein Travel is offering seven nights at the 4-star Sunset Beach Club, Benalmadena, departing 17 October, including return flights from Dublin and seven nights in a superior one-bedroom apartment, from €389pps.

 

Sunway offers include:

12 and 19 October, Sicily, 2* Miosotis Apartments, Letojanni, 7 nights, SC, from: €399pps;

12 and 19 October, Sicily, 2* Loft Vicoletto Sul Mare, Letojanni, 7 nights, SC, from €415pps;

12 and 19 October, Sicily, 3* Hotel San Vincenzo, Letojanni, 7 nights, B&B, from €416pps;

19 October, Kusadasi, 3* Esat Hotel, 7 nights, B&B, from €499pps;

16 January 2020, seven-night Winter Mediterranean fly-cruise onboard MSC Grandiosa (launching in November 2019), sailing from Barcelona, from €899pps;

3 May 2020, seven-night Western Mediterranean fly-cruise onboard Norwegian Epic, itinerary from Barcelona, Spain; Naples, Rome (Civitavecchia) and Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Italy; Cannes, France; Palma de Majorca and Barcelona, Spain, includes free at sea pick two – drinks package, specialty dining, WiFi, or shore excursion credit, from €1,039pps;

6 May 2020, Thailand, 4* The Old Phuket – Karon Beach Resort, 7 nights, B&B, from €895pps;

18 May 2020, 10-night Iceland cruise onboard Celebrity Reflection, sailing from Dublin, from €1,399pps;

3 June 2020, 3 June 2020, Dubai, 3* Rove Dubai Marine Hotel, 5 nights, RO, from €555pps;

6 September 2020, seven-night Classic Mediterranean fly-cruise onboard Allure of the Seas, sailing from Barcelona, from €1,145pps.

 

TUI Ireland offers include:

FROM DUBLIN:

11 October, Tenerife, 3* Gloables Tamaimo Tropical, Puerto de Santiago, SC, 7 nights, from €759pps;

17 October, Gran Canaria, 2*+ Los Girasoles, Playa del Ingles, SC, 7 nights, from €429 pps;

20 October, Lanzarote, 3* Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Teguise, SC, 7 nights, from €599pps;

7 or 14 December, Day Trip to Lapland, adults from €719, children from 599pps;

19 December, Gran Canaria, 3* Koala the Home Collectio, Maspalomas, SC, 7 nights, from €749pps;

20 December, Tenerife, 3* Catalonia Punta Del Rey, Las Caletillas, AI, 7 nights, from €919pps;

23 December, Lanzarote, 3* SuneoClub HSA El Trebol, Costa Tequise, AI, 7 nights, from €1,029pps;

2 January, Gran Canaria, 3* Eugenia Victoria, Playa del Ingles, HB, 7 nights, from €549pps;

3 January, Tenerife, 3*+ Hotel Catalonia Las Vegas, Puerto De La Cruz, HB, 7 nights, from €469pps;

13 January, Lanzarote, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Tequise, SC, 7 nights, from €399pps;

19 May, Majorca, Marella Dream, Spanish Delights, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €1,089pps;

6 July, Gran Canaria, 3*+ Revoli Playa Apartments, Puerto Rico, SC, 14 nights, family 2+1 from €2,019, family 2+2 from €2,589;

24 July, Costa Daurada, 3*+ Sunclub Apartments, Cap de Salou, SC, 14 nights, family 2+1 from €2,199, family 2+2 from €2,539;

FROM CORK:

2 June 2020, Majorca, Marella Dream, Mediterranean Medley, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €1,219pps;

FROM SHANNON:

6 June 2020, Majorca, Marella Discovery, Highlights of the Mediterranean, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €1,1399pps.

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus one-way fares offering up to 30% off from Dublin, including taxes and charges, booked by 14 October for travel from 22 October to 18 December include: Birmingham or Manchester €25.99; Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford or London €29.99; Amsterdam, Brussels, Donegal, Düsseldorf, Hamburg or Newquay €35.99; Aberdeen or Isle of Man €36.99; Bilbao, Bordeaux, Faro, Frankfurt, Milan, Munich or Paris €39.99; Lyon or Venice €44.99; Barcelona, Berlin, Madrid or Rome €45.99; Kerry €46.99; Alicante, Malaga or Nice €48.99; Geneva or Zurich €52.99; Santiago de Compostela €53.99; Toulouse €54.99; and Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote or Tenerife €62.99.

TAP Air Portugal has one-way fares from Dublin to Faro from €64 in December, January and February, and to Porto Alegre, Brazil, from €471 in December and January.

CRUISE LINES

Royal Caribbean International is offering six ex-Dubai seven-night cruises (cruise only) onboard Jewel of the Seas with free double upgrade from interior to balcony guestroom:

16 December, Oman, €259pps;

6 January, Qatar and Bahrain, €249pps;

13 January, Oman, €249pps;

3 February, Qatar and Bahrain, €369pps;

24 February, Oman, €489pps;

2 March, Qatar and Bahrain, €599pps;

Silversea has Last-Minute Savings fares for Antarctica cruises from Ushuaia, including: 12 days departing 5 December from US$16,700; 18 days departing 17 December from US$25,400; 15 days departing 20 December from US$18,400.

BED BANKS

Bookabed seven-night offers include:

Lanzarote, November, 4* Oasis Lanz Beach Mate, Costa Teguise, B&B, from €29pppn;

Gran Canaria, November, 3* Green Field, Playa del Ingles, RO, from €39pppn;

Tenerife, November, 2* Las Floritas, Playa de Las Americas, SC, from €25pppn;

Canada, February, 4* Ottawa Marriott Hotel, Ottawa, RO, from €49ppn;

Orlando, February, 3* The Avanti Palms Resort, International Drive, RO, from €25ppn;

New York, October, 4* 70 Park Avenue, RO, from €129pppn.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Four Agencies Nominated for Munster Travel Agency of the Year

Neil SteedmanOctober 3, 2019
Read More

Eimer Hannon Wins Matheson WMB Entrepreneur Award

Michael FloodOctober 3, 2019
Read More

Sabrina Mahoney is September Winner in ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Michael FloodOctober 3, 2019
Read More

MSC Cruises Launches MSC Hotels & Flights Online Service

Neil SteedmanOctober 3, 2019
Read More

Win Business Class Tickets for Two with Turkish Airlines

Neil SteedmanOctober 3, 2019
Read More

Avail of Your EU Rights If Travel Plans Disrupted by Storm Lorenzo

Michael FloodOctober 3, 2019
Read More

J Barter Travel Seeks Experienced Leisure Sales Consultant

Neil SteedmanOctober 3, 2019
Read More

Irish Aviation Sector Commits to Tackling Disruptive Passenger Behaviour on Flights

Neil SteedmanOctober 3, 2019
Read More

Irish Travel to Japan for Rugby World Cup

Michael FloodOctober 3, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland