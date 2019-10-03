ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 3rd October 2019

Seven nights bed&breakfast in Phuket, Thailand, next May from €895pps with Sunway is among Neil Steedman’s Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

CaminoWays.com has a new seven-night San Fermin Guided Tour departing 10 July 2020 from €1,250pps, including airport transfers, English-speaking guides, accommodation in selected hotels, breakfast and dinner, luggage transfers and a free holiday pack with pilgrim passport and 24/7 support number.

Classic Resorts has the following nine-night offers in Mauritius when booked by 31 October for travel in June 2020:

4* Veranda Grand Baie Hotel & Spa, B&B, from €1,529pps, includes a 30% saving, upgrade to AI from €369pp per nine nights, enjoy food and drinks within the AI package at sister hotels without any supplement (Ref: 88736);

3* Veranda Palmar Beach Hotel, AI, from €1,679pps, includes a 30% saving (Ref: 88739);

4* Veranda Point Aux Biches, HB, from €1,699pps, includes a 30% saving, upgrade to AI from €254pp per nine nights, enjoy food and drinks within the AI package at sister hotels without any supplement (Ref: 88741);

5* Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Spa Resort, B&B from €2,379pps, includes a 42% honeymoon saving in a Seaview suite, plus free gifts in room on arrival (Telfair wedding gift, seasonal fruits, assortment of Mauritian cakes, bottle of chilled French champagne), a special turndown, and a degustation dinner once per stay, upgrade to Gourmet Bliss AI from €1,298pp per nine nights, enjoy food and drinks within the AI package at sister hotels without any supplement (Ref: 87988);

5* Heritage Awali Golf & Spa, AI honeymoon offer from €2,079pps, stay in a Deluxe Sea View room, honeymooner’s package included with 35% discount, plus free gifts in room on arrival (sweet box, fruit basket, sparkling wine, pareo, and hat), bubbles bath once during stay, upgrade to Premium AI from €90pppd (Ref: 88742).

Stein Travel is offering seven nights at the 4-star Sunset Beach Club, Benalmadena, departing 17 October, including return flights from Dublin and seven nights in a superior one-bedroom apartment, from €389pps.

Sunway offers include:

12 and 19 October, Sicily, 2* Miosotis Apartments, Letojanni, 7 nights, SC, from: €399pps;

12 and 19 October, Sicily, 2* Loft Vicoletto Sul Mare, Letojanni, 7 nights, SC, from €415pps;

12 and 19 October, Sicily, 3* Hotel San Vincenzo, Letojanni, 7 nights, B&B, from €416pps;

19 October, Kusadasi, 3* Esat Hotel, 7 nights, B&B, from €499pps;

16 January 2020, seven-night Winter Mediterranean fly-cruise onboard MSC Grandiosa (launching in November 2019), sailing from Barcelona, from €899pps;

3 May 2020, seven-night Western Mediterranean fly-cruise onboard Norwegian Epic, itinerary from Barcelona, Spain; Naples, Rome (Civitavecchia) and Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Italy; Cannes, France; Palma de Majorca and Barcelona, Spain, includes free at sea pick two – drinks package, specialty dining, WiFi, or shore excursion credit, from €1,039pps;

6 May 2020, Thailand, 4* The Old Phuket – Karon Beach Resort, 7 nights, B&B, from €895pps;

18 May 2020, 10-night Iceland cruise onboard Celebrity Reflection, sailing from Dublin, from €1,399pps;

3 June 2020, 3 June 2020, Dubai, 3* Rove Dubai Marine Hotel, 5 nights, RO, from €555pps;

6 September 2020, seven-night Classic Mediterranean fly-cruise onboard Allure of the Seas, sailing from Barcelona, from €1,145pps.

TUI Ireland offers include:

FROM DUBLIN:

11 October, Tenerife, 3* Gloables Tamaimo Tropical, Puerto de Santiago, SC, 7 nights, from €759pps;

17 October, Gran Canaria, 2*+ Los Girasoles, Playa del Ingles, SC, 7 nights, from €429 pps;

20 October, Lanzarote, 3* Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Teguise, SC, 7 nights, from €599pps;

7 or 14 December, Day Trip to Lapland, adults from €719, children from 599pps;

19 December, Gran Canaria, 3* Koala the Home Collectio, Maspalomas, SC, 7 nights, from €749pps;

20 December, Tenerife, 3* Catalonia Punta Del Rey, Las Caletillas, AI, 7 nights, from €919pps;

23 December, Lanzarote, 3* SuneoClub HSA El Trebol, Costa Tequise, AI, 7 nights, from €1,029pps;

2 January, Gran Canaria, 3* Eugenia Victoria, Playa del Ingles, HB, 7 nights, from €549pps;

3 January, Tenerife, 3*+ Hotel Catalonia Las Vegas, Puerto De La Cruz, HB, 7 nights, from €469pps;

13 January, Lanzarote, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Tequise, SC, 7 nights, from €399pps;

19 May, Majorca, Marella Dream, Spanish Delights, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €1,089pps;

6 July, Gran Canaria, 3*+ Revoli Playa Apartments, Puerto Rico, SC, 14 nights, family 2+1 from €2,019, family 2+2 from €2,589;

24 July, Costa Daurada, 3*+ Sunclub Apartments, Cap de Salou, SC, 14 nights, family 2+1 from €2,199, family 2+2 from €2,539;

FROM CORK:

2 June 2020, Majorca, Marella Dream, Mediterranean Medley, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €1,219pps;

FROM SHANNON:

6 June 2020, Majorca, Marella Discovery, Highlights of the Mediterranean, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €1,1399pps.

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus one-way fares offering up to 30% off from Dublin, including taxes and charges, booked by 14 October for travel from 22 October to 18 December include: Birmingham or Manchester €25.99; Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford or London €29.99; Amsterdam, Brussels, Donegal, Düsseldorf, Hamburg or Newquay €35.99; Aberdeen or Isle of Man €36.99; Bilbao, Bordeaux, Faro, Frankfurt, Milan, Munich or Paris €39.99; Lyon or Venice €44.99; Barcelona, Berlin, Madrid or Rome €45.99; Kerry €46.99; Alicante, Malaga or Nice €48.99; Geneva or Zurich €52.99; Santiago de Compostela €53.99; Toulouse €54.99; and Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote or Tenerife €62.99.

TAP Air Portugal has one-way fares from Dublin to Faro from €64 in December, January and February, and to Porto Alegre, Brazil, from €471 in December and January.

CRUISE LINES

Royal Caribbean International is offering six ex-Dubai seven-night cruises (cruise only) onboard Jewel of the Seas with free double upgrade from interior to balcony guestroom:

16 December, Oman, €259pps;

6 January, Qatar and Bahrain, €249pps;

13 January, Oman, €249pps;

3 February, Qatar and Bahrain, €369pps;

24 February, Oman, €489pps;

2 March, Qatar and Bahrain, €599pps;

Silversea has Last-Minute Savings fares for Antarctica cruises from Ushuaia, including: 12 days departing 5 December from US$16,700; 18 days departing 17 December from US$25,400; 15 days departing 20 December from US$18,400.

BED BANKS

Bookabed seven-night offers include:

Lanzarote, November, 4* Oasis Lanz Beach Mate, Costa Teguise, B&B, from €29pppn;

Gran Canaria, November, 3* Green Field, Playa del Ingles, RO, from €39pppn;

Tenerife, November, 2* Las Floritas, Playa de Las Americas, SC, from €25pppn;

Canada, February, 4* Ottawa Marriott Hotel, Ottawa, RO, from €49ppn;

Orlando, February, 3* The Avanti Palms Resort, International Drive, RO, from €25ppn;

New York, October, 4* 70 Park Avenue, RO, from €129pppn.