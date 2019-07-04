ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 4th July 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts is offering a twin-centre 10-night Hong Kong & Bali for €1,399pp when booked by 30 July for travel in October/November, with three nights room-only at the 4* Harbour Plaza North Point and seven nights b&b at the 4* Tanjung Benoa Beach Resort, two free nights included plus extra 10% discount, honeymooners receive room upgrade plus chocolates and house wine at Harbour Plaza and at Tanjung Benoa a towel art decoration and flower petals on the bed, and honeymoon cake on arrival (Ref: 85676).

TUI Ireland seven-night offers include: FROM DUBLIN: 8 July, Bulgaria, 3* Hotel Palace, Sunny Beach, HB, from €629pps; 10 July, Cyprus, 3* Pagona, Paphos, SC, from €599pps; 11 July, Lanzarote, 2*+ Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Teguise, SC, 14 nights, from €639pps; 12 July, Tenerife: 3* Parque Vacacional Eden, Puerto de la Cruz, B&B, from €689pps; 15 July, Turkey, 3*+ Mabella Hotel, Marmaris, B&B, from €679pps; 28 August, Majorca, 3* Mariners Club, Alcudia, SC, from €449pps; 7 and 14 December, Day trips to Lapland, adults from €749, children from €599, use code WINTER for extra €100 off; FROM SHANNON: 11 July, Lanzarote, 2*+ Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Teguise, SC, from €689pps; 24 August, Majorca, 3*+ Hotel Son Baulo, Ca’n Picafort, HB, from €519pps; FROM CORK: 9 July, Costa Daurada, 3* Hotel Cala Font, Cap de Salou, HB, 14 nights, from €939pps; 18 July, Majorca, 3* Hotel Haiti, Ca’n Picafort, AI, from €729pps; 30 July, Costa Daurada, 3* Hotel Belvedere, Salou, HB, from €699pps; FROM IRELAND WEST: 18 July, Majorca, 3*+ Martinique Apartments, Magaluf, SC, from €689pps; 31 August, Majorca, 3* Mariners Club, Alcudia, SC, from €479pps; ALL-INCLUSIVE FROM DUBLIN: 13 July, Majorca Cruise, Highlights of the Mediterranean, inside cabin, seven nights, from €1,179pps; 27 August, Majorca Cruise, Treasures of the Mediterranean, inside cabin, seven nights, from €1,089pps.

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus is giving €50 off return flights to transatlantic destinations booked between 4 and 8 July. The offer is valid for travel from 23 August to 30 November 2019 when booked at www.aerlingus.com.

Finnair is offering the following fares ex-Dublin when booked by 24 July: Fukuoka from €644, Tokyo from €657, Nagoya from €660, Osaka from €661.

CRUISE LINES

Royal Caribbean International is offering €1 per person flights on European 2020 sailings when booked by 12 August 2019. It has also agreed to honour the U$18 per person per day Deluxe Beverage Packages that were mistakenly posted online on 1 July (they are normally around $55 per person per day).

Silversea has an air fare offer for 36 Northern Europe cruises when booked by 31 July of a free Economy Class round-trip and free transfer between airport and ship, or Business Class for €199 round-trip.

BED BANKS

Bookabed seven-night offers for September include: Majorca: room-only at 4* Ola Bouganvilla, Santa Ponsa, from €25pppn; Cost Brava: room-only at 3* H-Top Olympic, Calella, from €19pppn; Algarve: self-catering at 3* Alfagar Village, Albufeira, from €45pppn; Miami: room-only at 3* Generator Miami, from €29pppn.