ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 5th December 2019

Seven nights self-catering at the Vista Club Apartments in Santa Ponsa, Majorca, from €19pppn in June with Bookabed is among Neil Steedman’s Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts has the following offers:

New York: 3 nights RO at the 4* Gallivant Times Square Hotel, fly from Dublin on 29 February, including taxes and one checked-in bag, Top of the Rock ticket included, from €699pps (Ref: 90647);

Barbados: 10 nights AI in May in a Standard Room at the 4* Sea Breeze Beach House, flights from Dublin including taxes and one checked-in bag, return transfers and representative, honeymooners package, from €2,879pps (Ref: 90599).

 

Pinnacle Worldwide offers include seven nights FB in a Club room (partial sea view) at the 5* Hillside Beach Club, Kalemya Bay, Turquoise Coast, Turkey, departing from Belfast on 4 June, with free Belfast Airport lounge passes and private resort transfers, from £1,649pps.

Stein Travel has the following three-night offers for Andre Rieu in Maastricht, including flights, transfers, hotel accommodation and concert tickets, for €699 per person: ex-Dublin 2 July, ex-Cork 3 July.

Sunway is offering, until 23 December, free flights and transfers on four Princess Cruises sailings in 2020:

Sky Princess: Baltic Capitals Fly-Cruise, departs 25 April, 11 nights full-board, from €1,539pps;

Crown Princess: Crete & Mykonos Cruise, departs 18 April, seven nights full-board, from €879pps;

Enchanted Princess: Western Med Fly-Cruise, departs 18 July, 14 nights full-board, from €2,439pps;

Enchanted Princess: Western Med Fly-Cruise, departs 19 September, seven nights full-board, from €1,359pps.

 

TD active Holidays has a 12-night small group tour Explore India, including Humayun’s Tomb, the Taj Mahal, and Amber Fort, from €1,999pps, including return flights, transfers, 3* hotel accommodation, traditional homestay, daily breakfasts, six dinners, and excursions with an expert local guide, departing September.

Travel Department is offering a six-night river cruise in Germany, including return flights, transfers, full-board and excursions with an expert local guide, departing 22 December, from €1,199pps. In Germany Christmas Day is celebrated on 24 December and there will a guided half-day city tour of Strasbourg on 25 December.

TUI Ireland seven-night offers include:

FROM DUBLIN:

19 December, Gran Canaria, 3* Cay Beach Princess, Maspalomas, SC, from €579pps;

26 December, Gran Canaria, 3*+Occidental Margaritas, Playa Del Ingles, HB, 14 nights, from €1,349pps;

6 January, Lanzarote, 3* TUI Suneo El Trebol, Costa Tequise, AI, from €549pps;

13 January, Lanzarote, 2*+ Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Tequise, SC, from €429pps;

30 January, Gran Canaria, 3* Monte Feliz, Bahia Feliz, SC, from €399pps;

30 January, Gran Canaria, 3* Mirador Maspalomas by Dunas, Maspalomas, AI, from €499pps;

31 January, Tenerife, 3* Globales Tamaimo Tropical, Puerto De Santiago, SC, from €489pps;

13 February, Gran Canaria, 3* Apartamentos, Koala the Home Collection, Maspalomas, SC, from €1,299pps;

25 June, Bulgaria, 3* Royal Sun, Sunny Beach, SC, family 2+1 from €1,319, family 2+2 from €1,949;

29 June, Gran Canaria, 3*+ Revoli Apartments, Puerto Rico, SC, family 2+1 from €1,459, family 2+2 from €2,019;

21 August, Corfu, Marella Explorer, Idyllic Italia, inside cabin, AI, from €1,239pps;

FROM CORK:

19 May, Majorca, Marella Dream, Spanish Delights, inside cabin, AI, from €939pps;

FROM SHANNON:

6 June, Majorca, Marella Discovery, Highlights of the Mediterranean, inside cabin, AI, from €1,339pps.

 

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus has the following one-way fares, including taxes, charges and admin fees, to Sardinia (from 24 May) and Puglia (from 23 May): Alghero from €79.99, Brindisi from €87.99.

CRUISE LINES

MSC Cruises is including a Fantastica Premium Drinks package and gratuities in bookings for summer 2020 and winter 2020/2021 sailings.

Uniworld and U River Cruises are celebrating The Travel Corporation’s 100th Anniversary by offering savings of 20% or 30% off select 2020 voyages on new, individual bookings made by 3 January 2020. The offer applies to full-fare bookings only and availability of all stateroom categories cannot be guaranteed.

BED BANKS

Bookabed exclusive summer 2020 rates for self-catering in a studio with balcony at the Vista Club Apartments in Santa Ponsa, Majorca, based on seven nights for two adults sharing on 10 June and 4 July, are: June from €19pppn; July €39pppn.

